NACON specialises in the development and publishing of so-called AA video game software (games with sales of between 200,000 and 3 million copies) in both physical and digital form. The group provides action/adventure games (Warhammer, The Sinking City, Werewolf, Paranoia, etc.), racing games (TT Isle of Man, WRC, V-Rally, FIA Truck Racing Championship, Overpass, etc.), sports games (Rugby20, Tennis World Tour, Tour de France, etc.) and simulation games (Farmers Dynasty, Bee Simulator, Pro Fishing Simulator, etc.). In addition, NACON develops a business designing and manufacturing video game accessories for PCs and consoles (keyboards, mice, mats, controllers, headsets, microphones, steering wheels, game seats, etc.).

Sector Software