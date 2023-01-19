NACON : Interim Financial Report – First Half 2022/23

NACON's net incomeamounted to €8.4 million versus €3.8 million in the first half of 2021/22, representing an increase of 123.5%.

Net financial income/expenseincluded a foreign exchange gain of €1.8 million in the first half of 2022/23 driven by movements in the US dollar, as well as the €0.6 million cost of bank debt.

The increase in revenue during the period resulted in Recurring Operating Incomerising 31.4% relative to the year-earlier period to €11.1 million, equal to 14.3% of revenue.

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 - NACON

Ownership structure

Capital increase following the vesting of bonus shares

On 8 September 2021, the Board of Directors awarded 333,840 bonus shares to employees and corporate officers of Group entities. The vesting of those shares after a 1-year period was subject to an ongoing presence condition and a condition related to achieving a predetermined level of recurring operating income. Since the Group's targets were not achieved, only 6,600 shares under the 2021 bonus shares plan vested in September 2022, with 15 beneficiaries.

181,163 bonus shares awarded in 2021/22 in relation to the acquisition of certain development studios also vested. As a result, a total of 187,763 new shares were issued through the capitalisation of reserves during the period.

2022 bonus share award

In its meetings on 24 April 2022 and 15 September 2022, the Board of Directors awarded 1,646,113 bonus shares to employees and corporate officers of Group entities, i.e. 893 beneficiaries. If the conditions are met:

545,541 shares will vest at the end of one year, and

1,100,572 shares will vest at the end of three years.

Based on the number of bonus shares vested, an issue of new shares will take place through the capitalisation of reserves, and a special appropriated earnings account equal to the total par value of the 1,646,113 shares awarded, i.e. €1,646,113, was set up at the time of the award.

The IFRS 2 consolidated expense relating to these new plans with respect to the first half of 2022/23 was €418 thousand, with a balancing entry under reserves.

Capital increase following the second earn-out payment to the vendors of Big Ant Holding Pty Ltd

A second earn-out payment was paid to the vendors of Big Ant Studios Pty Ltd on 15 September 2022. In accordance with the acquisition agreement, 50% of the earn-out payment was paid in NACON SA shares, via a €1,944 thousand capital increase.

As a result, a capital increase with preferential subscription rights withheld took place on 15 September 2022, involving the issue of 400,234 shares with a value of €4.858 per share, corresponding to NACON's average closing share price on Euronext Paris in the 20 trading sessions preceding the transaction. As a result, NACON SA's share capital increased from €86,479,173 to €86,879,407.

Change in scope :

: Acquisition of 100% of Daedalic Entertainment GmbH

On 1 April 2022, NACON acquired all of the capital and voting rights of Daedalic Entertainment GmbH, a video game development studio based in Hamburg, Germany.

This is the largest acquisition made by the Group to date, with a total maximum price of €53 million: In addition to the €32 million purchase price paid in cash, earn-out payments - also 100% in cash - may be made depending on the studio's performance in the next few years, up to a maximum amount of €21 million.

Daedalic Entertainment GmbH has been consolidated in the Group's financial statements from the date of its acquisition.