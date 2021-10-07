NACON : announces Cricket 22

Not only will Cricket 22 feature the perennial favourite Ashes competition, but the scope of licenses featured in the game has expanded massively. Cricket fans will be able to enjoy Australia's Big Bash T20 competition, the hugely innovative The Hundred in England, the tropical party of the CPL in the Caribbean, and take to the international field of battle with fully-licensed teams from Australia, England, The West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland.

And, in keeping with Big Ant's commitment to equality and equal representation, both the Men's and Women's games have been replicated across all of Cricket 22.

Building the next generation of cricket

Driven by fan feedback, Cricket 22 also features a bevy of new innovations, including:

All-new bowling and fielding controls ; whether it's a feisty fast bouncer, or the satisfying "snap" as you hurl the ball from the infield for a precision run-out, Cricket 22 features refined, tight controls that enable you to play your best game of cricket.

; whether it's a feisty fast bouncer, or the satisfying "snap" as you hurl the ball from the infield for a precision run-out, Cricket 22 features refined, tight controls that enable you to play your best game of cricket. A deep, narrative-driven career mode ; you are in control on and off the field. You manage your training and press conferences, deal with injuries, and decide your path towards international glory!

; you are in control on and off the field. You manage your training and press conferences, deal with injuries, and decide your path towards international glory! It's the most accessible cricket game yet ; New to Cricket? Cricket 22 makes it easier to get into the game than ever before, with a completely overhauled series of tutorials and first-time user experience. Cricket 22 is the most detailed simulation of the sport that Big Ant has ever created, and thanks to these tutorials we'll have you out there batting and bowling like a pro in no time.

; New to Cricket? Cricket 22 makes it easier to get into the game than ever before, with a completely overhauled series of tutorials and first-time user experience. Cricket 22 is the most detailed simulation of the sport that Big Ant has ever created, and thanks to these tutorials we'll have you out there batting and bowling like a pro in no time. An all-new commentary team ; Cricket 22 brings a star-studded commentary team, featuring Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Every shot will be called with greater depth and analysis than ever before, and for the first time ever in a sports game, there will be an all-women commentary team, further deepening the representation of women in the Cricket 22

; Cricket 22 brings a star-studded commentary team, featuring Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Every shot will be called with greater depth and analysis than ever before, and for the first time ever in a sports game, there will be an all-women commentary team, further deepening the representation of women in the Cricket 22 The best-looking cricket ever; Cricket 22 takes full advantage of the capabilities of the latest generation of hardware. Not only does the game load with blinding speed, getting you into the action more quickly than ever before, it also includes a full suite of visual updates, including incredible real-time ray tracing elements, providing the most visually realistic game of cricket ever seen.

"The number of cricket fans that have been asking us about our next-generation cricket plans has been overwhelming," Big Ant CEO, Ross Symons, said. "We're incredibly excited by what we're able to bring to the table with Cricket 22. This is our fifth cricket simulation title, and it really represents the cumulation of everything that we've learned on this ten-year (and counting) journey. We have the most passionate fans, and we can't wait to get this into their hands."

Russell James, ECB Sales & Marketing Director said, "we are thrilled to be partnering with Big Ant again for the hugely exciting Cricket 22 game. Cricket is a game for everyone and whether taking on the challenge of playing an Ashes Test or facing the best men's and women's white ball cricketers in the world in The Hundred, Cricket 22 has everything cricket fans could want."

"Cricket Australia is proud to partner once again with Australian game developer Big Ant Studios to bring such a visually realistic video game to our passionate fans," Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley said. "The Ashes is one of the greatest rivalries in world sport and we can't wait to bring the game of cricket to new audiences via Cricket 22."

Release details and Early Access

Cricket 22 releases on 25 November 2021. Pre-orders on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox will have access to Cricket 22 THE NETS CHALLENGE from mid-October 2021, which gives fans early access to part of the Cricket 22 gameplay experience, including nets and training games, ensuring that by the day of release they'll be ready to take on the best in the world.

In further great news, fans that buy the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free when they purchase the new generation of hardware.

Cricket 22 for Nintendo Switch will be available in January 2022.