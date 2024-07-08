NACON : Invest Securities adjusts its recommendation on the stock

Invest Securities adjusts its recommendation on Nacon shares from 'buy' to 'subscribe', while slightly reducing its target price from 3.8 to 3.5 euros.



After a strong rebound in the share price following the 2023/24 results failed to withstand the stock market correction at the end of June, the Group announced in early July a capital increase with DPS of €16.5m, 80.7% guaranteed.



While the timing may seem ill-advised in view of the positive momentum ahead (Test Drive release in September), and while recourse to debt was our preferred scenario, Nacon secures its 2024/25th financing requirement (estimated at 33.5mE) before generating positive operating FCF in 2025/26th", stresses the analyst.



We see Nacon as an opportunity and recommend subscribing to the capital increase which starts today", concludes the broker.





