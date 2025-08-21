On Thursday morning at the Gamescom trade fair in Cologne, Nacon unveiled a series of new products, including its highly anticipated action-adventure game Hell is Us, which seemed to appeal to investors given the sharp rise in its share price on the Paris Stock Exchange.



In Hell is Us, which will be released on September 4 on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC, players take on the role of Rémi, a protagonist searching for his origins in Hadéa, a country ravaged by civil war, and must face an enigmatic calamity that has caused the appearance of strange and dangerous creatures that he must defeat using weapons specially forged to fight these monsters.



A demo version is currently available on all of these platforms.



The Bigben subsidiary also presented 'Edge Of Memories', a fighting game following Eline, a young heroine, in an epic tale set on the continent of Avaris, which has been struck by a devastating disease. Its release on PC and consoles is scheduled for 2026.



At the same time, Nacon unveiled a new update for its fantasy game 'Dragonkin: The Banished', which was released in early access on March 6 and will be available to all players on PC on September 16.



The group also reiterated its ambitions in the world of racing games with a dedicated area on its stand, new accessory announcements, and three new games available with hands-on driving.



Visitors to the booth will also be able to discover or rediscover this year's flagship accessories alongside engineers and project managers, such as the Revolution X Unlimited, released on April 23, a high-end officially licensed controller "designed for Xbox" aimed at fans of shooting and action games.



Headsets will also be on display and available for testing. The same goes for its protective shells, cases, pouches, and carrying cases for the Nintendo Switch2.



Thanks to this extensive lineup, positive momentum in the European accessories market, and a resilient back catalog, Nacon reaffirmed last month its growth ambitions for FY 2025/2026, which began in early April.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, the share price rose 1.2% on Thursday morning to return to its annual highs in a Paris market that was down 0.2%.