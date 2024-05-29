Nacon: develops an architectural simulation game

Nacon announces the development of a new game project in partnership with the 'Shine Research' studio, called 'Architect Life: A House Design Simulator'.



In concrete terms, the player finds himself at the head of an architectural firm, designing and building the homes of his clients' dreams. The game will be available on PC, PS5TM, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch in 2025.



At each stage, the player can set up a virtual visit, which will enable him to ensure that, once completed, the project meets the specifications, for satisfied customers... and new skills unlocked.



