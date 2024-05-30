Nacon: share price rises, release schedule appreciated

Nacon shares rose sharply on the Paris Bourse on Thursday, as investors seemed convinced by the "ambitious" schedule of upcoming launches unveiled by the video game group.



At around 10:30 a.m., shares in the Bigben subsidiary gained 2.4%, after having climbed by around 4.5% mid-morning.



On the occasion of the seventh edition of 'Bigben Week', the Bigben group's annual event, Nacon presented eight games, including a preview of 'GreedFall II: The Dying World', a title that will be available this summer on PC.



Another eagerly-awaited title, the racing game 'Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown' - which allows players to cruise the roads of Hong Kong Island in exceptional vehicles - will be released on September 12.



This release comes as Nacon launched its first steering wheel this week, as part of the establishment of a division entirely dedicated to racing games.



The group also plans to present other accessories at the meeting, including a top-of-the-range, ultra-lightweight wireless headset.



Analysts say they expect a solid 2024-2025 financial year from the company, buoyed by the release of some fifteen games, including 'Ravenswatch', which has already sold over 400,000 copies in early access.



