PRESS RELEASE: NACON: 25.8% SALES GROWTH IN Q1 2022-2023 (42.4 M)

Lesquin, 25 July 2022, 18 :00hrs

25.8% SALES GROWTH IN Q1 2022-2023 (42.4 M€)

Confirmation of FY 2022-23 targets

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today announced its Q1 2022-2023 sales.

IFRS – M€ 2022/23



2021/22



Change



Non audited sales 1st quarter (April-June) 42.4 33.7 +25.8% Games 27.6 12.2 +126.2% Accessories 14.0 20.6 -31.8% Others (1) 0.7 0.9 -18.3% (1) Mobile and Audio sales

As announced, thanks to the strong momentum of its video game business, Nacon achieved good Q1 2022-2023 sales at 42.4 M€ up by 25.8%.

VIDEO GAMES

Games sales reached 27.6 M€, up 126.2%.

Several games were released during the period under review, including the much-anticipated Vampire: The Masquerade® - Swansong title, which performed well, as well as Pro Cycling Manager 2022 and Tour De France 2022, both of which recorded higher sales than last year's editions. Catalogue activity (new games) has jumped to 14.9 M€ from 3.1 M€ in previous year.

The Back Catalogue (games released in previous financial years) also rose sharply to 12.7 M€, a 38.7% increase. It benefited from the inclusion of Daedalic Entertainment in the Group's scope of consolidation and the signing of numerous deals on new platforms.

ACCESSORIES

Sales came to 14.0 M€ down 31.8%. Over the period, this activity continued to be penalised by a high base effect, a shortage of consoles and a readjustment of stock levels throughout distribution.

Against this backdrop, Nacon nevertheless gained market shares in the US in the gaming headset segment with its premium RIG 800 pro and 300 pro ranges released in the past few months.

Outlook: confirmation of 2022-2023 targets

In Q2 2022-23, Nacon will again see a strong activity with the release of several new games including SteelrisingTM, Session Skate SimTM and Train LifeTM. The Lord of the Rings Gollum is now scheduled for the second half of FY 2022-23.

For the full 2022-23 financial year, the Bigben Group confirms its targets of sales exceeding 250 M€ and a current operating income exceeding 50 M€.

Q2 2022-2023 sales, 24 October 2022,

