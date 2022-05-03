Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NACON
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NACON   FR0013482791

NACON

(NACON)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/03 11:35:02 am EDT
5.780 EUR   +2.48%
12:03pPRESS RELEASE : Nacon announces my fantastic ranch:
GL
12:00pPRESS RELEASE : Nacon announces my fantastic ranch:
AQ
04/26Game Developer -AG French Direct's fourth edition showcases upcoming games from Nacon, Focus Entertainment and more on May 6
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES MY FANTASTIC RANCH:

05/03/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NACON ANNOUNCES MY FANTASTIC RANCH,

THE RANCH OF EXTRAORDINARY ANIMALS


Lesquin, 3 May 2022 - NACON and Piece of Cake studio, developers of the multi rewarded game Hacktag, are pleased to reveal their new game: My Fantastic Ranch, a management game for young players set in a magical world inhabited by fantastic creatures.

The gameplay, designed to be easy for children to access, involves developing and managing a dream ranch. The player has to adopt and care for new dragons and unicorns, arrange riding lessons and match the right student to the right creature, watching them progress together and helping them participate in events and tournaments that will raise the ranch’s profile.

“We wanted to create a management game that the youngest players can access, a game that makes them think and still leaves room for the imagination, and My Fantastic Ranch is the result. All of the game mechanics have been designed to be easy for children to understand, so they can have fun owning their imaginary ranch.” Marine Lemaïtre, CEO and co-founder of Piece of Cake studios.

My Fantastic Ranch has a unique design ideal for developing a child’s management game skills in a fantasy world full of incredibly cute creatures.

My Fantastic Ranch will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Epic Game Store in fall 2022.

More information will be unveiled later.
Find all of our NACON games and accessories on our website nacongaming.com

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://www.nacongaming.com

About Piece of Cake

Piece of Cake Studios is an independent French video game development studio based in Paris. Founded by experienced professionals, Piece of Cake creates cooperative video game experiences. With the launch of its new label, Fabulous, the studio is seeking to develop original management, simulation and/or strategy games set in imaginary universes.

Attachment


All news about NACON
12:03pPRESS RELEASE : Nacon announces my fantastic ranch:
GL
12:00pPRESS RELEASE : Nacon announces my fantastic ranch:
AQ
04/26Game Developer -AG French Direct's fourth edition showcases upcoming games from Nacon, ..
AQ
04/25NACON : Annual sales 2021/22
PU
04/25PRESS RELEASE : Nacon: fy 2021/22: annual sales: 155.9 m
GL
04/25Nacon S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 March 2022 and Reiterates S..
CI
04/25Nacon S.A. Reports Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 March 20..
CI
04/12PRESS RELEASE : Nacon unveils hell is us, the new game from rogue factor
AQ
04/04Nacon Closes $58 Million Purchase Of German Video Game Publisher Daedalic Entertainment
MT
04/04PRESS RELEASE : Nacon: definitive acquisition of daedalic entertainment
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 157 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 8,90 M 9,35 M 9,35 M
Net Debt 2022 15,9 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 486 M 511 M 511 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart NACON
Duration : Period :
NACON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NACON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,64 €
Average target price 7,75 €
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Falc Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anne Badot Janssen Chief Financial Officer
Florence Lagrange Independent Director
Richard Mamez Independent Director
Sébastien Bolloré Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NACON5.82%511
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.42%2 127 561
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-38.29%59 813
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.60%57 380
SEA LIMITED-60.35%49 643
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.11%44 507