PRESS RELEASE: NACON UNVEILS THE MG-X PRO MADE FOR iPHONE®





NACON UNVEILS THE MG-X PRO MADE FOR iPHONE®

Lesquin, 2 December 2022 – The premium gaming accessories designer NACON is pleased to announce the launch of its new MG-X Pro Made For iPhone® controller. The officially licensed Xbox MG-X Pro Made For iPhone® cloud-gaming controller is the ideal controller for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate™.

Like the MG-X Pro for Android, which has won critical acclaim since its release in January 2022, the MG-X Pro Made For iPhone® provides all the classic controls of an Xbox controller for cloud gaming on mobile with Game Pass Ultimate™ and with any compatible game in the Apple Store. The MG-X Pro Made for iPhone® is compatible with a wide range of iPhone® models, from the 6S to the latest, thanks to its adjustable holder and Bluetooth® connectivity.

The MG-X Pro Made For iPhone® connects to your iPhone® in mere seconds and lets you play all games available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate™. The ergonomic handles, asymmetric sticks, bumpers, triggers, action buttons and Xbox buttons all provide maximum gaming comfort. With this controller, you have everything you need to enjoy your favourite games, whether you are at home or out and about.



Features of the NACON MG-X Pro:

The Xbox experience wherever you are : Designed for Xbox and Made For iPhone® – ideal for playing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate™* games and other compatible games in the Apple Store

: Designed for Xbox and Made For iPhone® – ideal for playing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate™* games and other compatible games in the Apple Store Ergonomic handles : ergonomically designed and a textured surface for optimal comfort

: ergonomically designed and a textured surface for optimal comfort Fully secure : the adjustable holder holds the smartphone securely and ensures maximum stability

: the adjustable holder holds the smartphone securely and ensures maximum stability Wireless connection : easy to pair an iPhone® with the MG-X Pro Made For iPhone® via Bluetooth®

: easy to pair an iPhone® with the MG-X Pro Made For iPhone® via Bluetooth® 20 hours battery life** : powerful rechargeable battery for long gaming sessions, charges via the included USB-C cable. LED indicator shows the battery level

: powerful rechargeable battery for long gaming sessions, charges via the included USB-C cable. LED indicator shows the battery level Universal compatibility: compatible with all iPhone® models from the 6S to recent models running iOS 14

* Xbox Game Pass Ultimate not included.

** Battery life will vary according to the game being played.

The MG-X Pro Made For iPhone® controller is available for a recommended retail price of €120 from 2 December 2022.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

