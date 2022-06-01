Log in
  NACON
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NACON
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NACON   FR0013482791

NACON

(NACON)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/01 11:35:05 am EDT
5.840 EUR   +1.74%
PRESS RELEASE: NACON: WARHAMMER 40,000: INQUISITOR - MARTYR RELEASES ENHANCED VERSION FOR PLAYSTATION®5 AND XBOX SERIES S|X

06/01/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARHAMMER 40,000: INQUISITOR - MARTYR RELEASES ENHANCED VERSION FOR PLAYSTATION®5 AND XBOX SERIES S|X

Lesquin, June 1st -- NACON and NeocoreGames announced today that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is coming to PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles later this year, including all 25 DLCs and extensions already released, alongside with enhanced new gen features.

These new and enhanced features include the following: 

  • Native 4k support
  • Higher resolution textures
  • Improved physics, including destructible environment
  • Cross-gen multiplayer modes
  • Fully utilizing DualSense controller on PlayStation 5

The new playable class DLC, announced back in 2021, is also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles at a later date. The new Sororitas class - an Inquisitor with an Adepta Sororitas background - will bring new class mechanics and item types to Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr as well.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is a grim action-RPG, currently available on PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One, featuring multiple classes of the Inquisition who carry out the Emperor's will.

Watch the new gen console announcement trailer below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laj3GnbEEA4

If you'd like to know more about Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr, or its stand-alone expansion Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr, check out one of our recent (or upcoming) Twitch streams, our updated Roadmap, or visit our Media Site. If you have any questions or would like to request a review code, feel free to contact us!

Name: Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
Genre: Action-RPG
Developer: NeocoreGames
Publisher: NeocoreGames (PC), NACON (Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5)
Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5

Press contacts

Gergely Vas
PR Manager, NeocoreGames
gergely.vas@neocoregames.com

Patrik Csörnyei
PR Manager, NeocoreGames
patrik.csornyei@neocoregames.com

Lou Fortin
PR Manager, Nacon
lfortin@nacon.fr



ABOUT NEOCORE GAMES

NeocoreGames is an independent video game development company founded in 2005 with its headquarters located in Budapest, Hungary. Best known for The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing series and Deathtrap and currently working on King Arthur: Knight's Tale, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy. NeocoreGames also developed Crusaders: Thy Kingdom Come, The Kings’ Crusade and the King Arthur: The Role-playing Wargame series.

ABOUT GAMES WORKSHOP

Games Workshop Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniature, novels and model kits through more than 523 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop® or Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including our publishing division ‘Black Library’ and our special resin miniatures studio ‘Forge World’) can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

ABOUT NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr © Copyright Games Workshop Limited 2022. Inquisitor - Martyr, the Inquisitor - Martyr logo, GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, 40,000, the ‘Aquila’ Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under licence. All rights reserved to their respective owners.

Attachment


