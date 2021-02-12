Log in
PRESS RELEASE: Nacon announces Trading halt of its shares on Euronext Paris

02/12/2021 | 02:30am EST
NACON                                                                                            

 Press release

          Lesquin, 12 February 2021 8:30 hrs

Nacon announces Trading halt of its shares on Euronext Paris

Nacon (the “Company”) announces today that it has requested Euronext Paris to suspend the listing of its shares (ISIN code FR0013482791) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, effective at 9:00 a.m. today, Friday, February 12, 2021.

This request follows today's publication by Bigben Interactive (Nacon's majority shareholder) of its intention to issue bonds exchangeable into Nacon shares.

The suspension will be effective until further notice published by the Company.

* * *

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

 

ABOUT NACON

 
 

2019-20 ANNUAL SALES
129.4 M€

 

 

HEADCOUNT
Over 550 employees

 

 

INTERNATIONAL
16 subsidiaries and a distribution network across 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/		 

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 9 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.

 

 

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B
ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP

 

Shareholders Relations – Bigben Interactive: infofin@bigben.fr

 

 

Disclaimer

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

