    NACON   FR0013482791

NACON

(NACON)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-07-12 am EDT
5.590 EUR   +0.72%
12:01pPRESS RELEASE : Taxi life: nacon announces a new entry in its life simulation range
GL
12:00pPRESS RELEASE : Taxi life: nacon announces a new entry in its life simulation range
AQ
07/07PRESS RELEASE : #naconconnect 2022: 17 games shown, 5 announcements and new accessories revealed
GL
PRESS RELEASE: TAXI LIFE: NACON ANNOUNCES A NEW ENTRY IN ITS LIFE SIMULATION RANGE

07/12/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
TAXI LIFE: NACON ANNOUNCES

A NEW ENTRY IN ITS LIFE SIMULATION RANGE

Lesquin, 12 July 2022 – Today, NACON and the studio Simteract are pleased to reveal that they have once again joined forces, this time for the development and publication of the game Taxi Life.

When seeking a partner on the project, Simteract, a development studio specialised in simulation games, naturally turned to NACON, with whom they are already collaborating on the project Train Life: A Railway Simulator.

NACON has a particular interest in simulation games, which have been attracting more and more players over the last few years. The arrival of Taxi Life in Nacon's catalogue expands the publisher’s Life range of games, which let players plan, manage and execute specific tasks linked to the profession represented in each title.

In Taxi Life, the player manages a personal transportation company, set in none other than Barcelona, used as the open world playing field. The player progresses in the city's iconic neighbourhoods and can admire more than 200 of its buildings, monuments, museums, parks and sculptures, all faithfully reproduced. The game uses the studio's proprietary technologies, in particular ‘Traffic AI’ and the ‘City Generator’.

Taxi Life will be available on consoles and PC. More information concerning the game's release date and Early Access will be provided at a later time.

 

All NACON games and accessories: nacongaming.com

PRESS CONTACT

NACON – Marjorie Roy, mroy@nacon.fr

 

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Simteract
Simteract is a development studio with 50 employees that specialises in making railway simulators for industry professionals. Since 2018, the studio has focused on creating video games and has recruited veterans of the sector, using the expertise they earned while working in rail to provide fun and authentic games.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 252 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2023 34,9 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net Debt 2023 17,0 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 479 M 483 M 483 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart NACON
NACON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NACON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,55 €
Average target price 7,75 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Falc Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anne Badot Janssen Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Honoret Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Florence Lagrange Independent Director
Richard Mamez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NACON4.13%483
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.35%1 978 279
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.65%53 648
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.13%48 994
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.83%48 215
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.91%43 534