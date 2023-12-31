NADEEM TEXTILE MILLS LIMITE,D

801-804, 8tr'Floor, Lakson Square Building No. 3, Block-A, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi

Phones: (92-21)35220481 _ 88, Fax: (92-21)35220495 _96

E-Mail:info@nadeem.conr,pk

Ref : N-l 105/2024 3Oth March,2024

The General Manager, Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd., Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held on 30rh March, 2024 at 3:00 p'm. at 801-804, 8d'Floor, Lakson Square nuildin! No. 3, Block-A, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi, recommended the following :

CASH DryIDEND BONUS ISSUE RIGHT SHARES

AND / OR AND / OR AND / OR

v)

NIL NIL NIIi NIL NIL

The financial results of the Compan are as follows:

endedDec.31,2023

Dec.31,2022

Dec. 31,2023

Dec. 3 l, 2022

Sales - net Cost of sales Gross Profit

RUPEES 6,555,769,769 (6,256,446,14+)

299,322,625

RUPEES 5,037,679,210 (4,590,437,561) 441,191,649

3,070,048,077

I,954,496,7 59

(3,088,463,795)

( I ,948.982,257)

( I 8,415,718)

s,5 14,502

Adnr inistrative expenses Distribution costs

Operating profi t/(loss) Finance costs

Other incoru6

Other expenses - net

| rrr,tzg,osD

I qtJaz.ese | 1zs+3e7,4::) (93,287,319) 102.343 (195,630,803) t03,691,822 | (103,236,933) 8t,442,894 (184,679,827) 256,501,822 (324,917,038) (44,996,449) '49,2s1,716 (58,02 1,348) ( I t2,663,883) (94,248,165)' 8, r 09.i33 (86,130,681) rsO.o 16. I 7e r I I 40,034,929 61,872,251 III Loss betore taxation (324,832,829) (346,754,460) Q21,t41,007) (90,252,638) (r77.830.784) I I 3i.02 t.416 J I r Io.soo.: rst I i (1 55,6 15,693) r,80.528.58tr roj,7ro._lte r67.uj r .srtir _ 1 (143,813,e8t) (268,279,566) - (224,430,160) Taxation - net Loss after taxation (24,414,936) (38,051,232) (245,555,943) (128,303,870) 17,380,421 (250,899,145) 9.3 52.604 (215,077.556 ) Loss per share - basic & diluted (1l.ss) (7.161 (rr.80) (r3.s3) Page 1 of2 -

The Share Transfer Books of the company will be closed from

Mohani Road, Karachi, at the close of business on NIL witt above entitlement to the transferees.

Transfers received at the Hameed Ma;eea a.ro.iui.r1i,* I Ltd., Kara.t i crru*uers, Hasrat

NIL to NIL (both days inclusive). u. treaied in time for the purpose of

The Half yearly Report of the cgmpany for the period ended 31-lz-2o23will be through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Securities and Exchange Commission of pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area,

Islamabad-44000.

transmitted

