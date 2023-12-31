The General Manager, Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd., Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Sr-rb :
ST DE
Dear Sir,
we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held on 30rh March, 2024 at 3:00 p'm. at 801-804, 8d'Floor, Lakson Square nuildin! No. 3, Block-A, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi, recommended the following :
i)
ii) iii)
CASH DryIDEND BONUS ISSUE RIGHT SHARES
AND / OR AND / OR AND / OR
iv)
v)
NIL NIL NIIi NIL NIL
The financial results of the Compan are as follows:
The Share Transfer Books of the company will be closed from
Mohani Road, Karachi, at the close of business on NIL witt above entitlement to the transferees.
Transfers received at the Hameed Ma;eea a.ro.iui.r1i,* I Ltd., Kara.t i crru*uers, Hasrat
NIL to NIL (both days inclusive). u. treaied in time for the purpose of
The Half yearly Report of the cgmpany for the period ended 31-lz-2o23will be through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
C.C. to
:
Securities and Exchange Commission of pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,
Blue Area,
Islamabad-44000.
transmitted
Nadeem Textile Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based textile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of yarn. It offers yarn for knitwear, which is available in single yarn count range of NE 8/1 to 32/1 and double yarn count range of NE 20/2 to 32/2; woven fabric, which is available in single yarn count range of NE 12/1 to 40/1 and double yarn count range of NE 32/2 to 60/2; terry towel, which is available in single yarn count range of NE 10/1 to 24/1 and double yarn count range of NE 20/2 to 40/2, and denim, which is available in single yarn count range of NE 6/1 to 12/1 and double yarn count range of NE 12/2 to 30/2. The Companyâs various yarn products, such as 100% cotton ring spun yarn, slub, siro, lycra, pure polyester, and poly melange yarn. It exports its products to various markets, such as Far East Asia, Europe, Turkey, South East Asia and South Asia markets. Its mills are located in Nooriabad district Jamshoro, Sindh and Kotri district Jamshoro, Sindh.