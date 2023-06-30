NADEEM TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 37 th Annual General Meeting of Nadeem Textile Mills Limited (the "Company") will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at registered office 801-804,8 th Floor, Lakson Square Building No.3, Block-A, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi, to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business:

1. th To confirm the Minutes of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 20 March, 2023. 2. th To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements of the company for the year ended 30 June, 2023 together with the Directors' report, Auditors'

Reports and Chairman's Review Report thereon.

To appoint external auditors for the next term i.e. year 2023-2024 and fix their remuneration. The retiring auditors M/s Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq, Chartered Accountants, being eligible, offer themselves for reappointment as auditors of the Company. Special Business: To ratify the transactions carried out by the Company with related parties as disclosed in the Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2023 by passing the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

"RESOLVED that the related parties transactions carried out by the Company with Nadeem International (Pvt.) Ltd. and directors of the company being related parties during the year ended June 30, 2023 be and are hereby approved."

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company may carry out transactions including, but not limited to, the sale/purchase of yarn, sale/purchase of cotton/fibre, reprocessing of yarns, rent/lease of assets, sale/purchase of machinery and equipment and other necessary goods, including receipt, with related parties from time to time for the financial year 2023-24 and loan received from and return to the related parties.

To consider, and if deemed appropriate, to pass the following resolutions (with or without modifications) which would enable the Company to circulate the annual audited financial statements by way of QR enabled code and weblink to its shareholders as a part of the notice for annual general meeting.

Resolved that, the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to transmit the annual audited financial statements including auditor's report, directors' report, chairman's review report and other reports contained therein to the members of company through QR enable code and weblink.

5. To transact any other business with the permission of the chairman. Moreover, the notice along with statement of material fact have been dispatched to the shareholders by post and uploaded/ placed on Company website at

Karachi By order of the Board Dated: October 30, 2023 Company Secretary

NOTES:

1. The share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from November 21, 2023 to November 27, 2023 (both days inclusive).

2. A member entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting is entitled to appoint another member as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy must be a member of the Company.

The instrument appointing a proxy, in order to be valid must be received at the Head Office of the Company at A -801-804, Lakson Square Building No.3, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi, not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time fixed for the meeting. Any individual Beneficial Owner of CDC, entitled to attend and vote at this meeting, must bring his/her participant ID number and account/sub account number along-with original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or passport at the time of attending the meeting to prove his/her identity and in case of Proxy must enclose additionally an attested copy of his/her CNIC or Passport, Representatives of corporate members should bring the usual documents required for such purpose. CDC Account Holders will also have to follow the guidelines laid down in Circular No. 1 dated January 26, 2000 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. Members are requested to immediately inform of any change in their addresses to our Share Registrar, M/S Hameed Majeed Associates (Pvt.) Ltd., 4th Floor, Karachi Chambers, Hasrat Mohani Road, Karachi. Submission of copies of CNIC and NTN Certificate (Mandatory)

Pursuant to the directive of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Dividend Warrant shall mandatory bear the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers of shareholders. Shareholders are therefore requested to fulfill the statutory requirements and submit a copy of their CNIC (if not already provided) to the Company's Share Registrar, Hameed Majeed Associates (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi, without any delay.

In case of non-availability of a valid copy of the Shareholders' CNIC in the records of the Company, the company shall withhold the Dividend in terms of Clause (a) of proviso under Section 243(2) of the Companies Act 2017, which will be released by the Share Registrar, only upon submission of a valid copy of the CNIC in compliance with the aforesaid SECP directives.