Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: NADEX CO., LTD.

September 06, 2023

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 7435

URL: http://www.nadex.co.jp/

Representative: Daisuke Shindo

Representative Director & President (CEO)

Contact: Tetsuo Maruyama

General Manager, Business Management Department

Phone: 052-323-2211

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: September 13, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 (May 01, 2023 to July 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

July 31, 2023

8,160

6.3

188

(36.0)

278

(12.7)

246

11.7

July 31, 2022

7,679

2.5

294

52.8

319

20.4

221

39.4

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended July 31, 2023:

Three months ended July 31, 2022:

¥

787 million

[

19.8%]

¥

657 million

[

179.9%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

July 31, 2023

26.51

-

July 31, 2022

23.76

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

July 31, 2023

30,683

19,306

62.5

April 30, 2023

29,961

18,899

62.7

(Reference) Equity: As of

July 31, 2023:

¥

19,181 million

As of

April 30, 2023:

¥

18,772 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended April 30, 2023

-

11.00

-

32.00

43.00

Fiscal year ending April 30, 2024

-

Fiscal year ending April 30, 2024

11.00

-

24.00

35.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2024(May 01, 2023 to April 30, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of parent

per share

Six months ending October

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

17,250

(4.5)

440

(56.5)

540

(51.0)

340

(45.6)

36.64

31, 2023

Full year

36,800

1.7

1,395

(27.9)

1,545

(23.3)

1,080

(18.9)

116.57

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended July 31, 2023

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

July 31, 2023:

9,605,800

shares

April 30, 2023:

9,605,800

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

July 31, 2023:

357,066

shares

April 30, 2023:

281,066

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended July 31, 2023:

9,311,849

shares

Three months ended July 31, 2022:

9,304,345

shares

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nadex Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 07:27:05 UTC.