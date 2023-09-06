Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name: NADEX CO., LTD.
September 06, 2023
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 7435
URL: http://www.nadex.co.jp/
Representative: Daisuke Shindo
Representative Director & President (CEO)
Contact: Tetsuo Maruyama
General Manager, Business Management Department
Phone: 052-323-2211
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: September 13, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 (May 01, 2023 to July 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
July 31, 2023
8,160
6.3
188
(36.0)
278
(12.7)
246
11.7
July 31, 2022
7,679
2.5
294
52.8
319
20.4
221
39.4
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended July 31, 2023:
Three months ended July 31, 2022:
¥
787 million
[
19.8%]
¥
657 million
[
179.9%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
July 31, 2023
26.51
-
July 31, 2022
23.76
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
July 31, 2023
30,683
19,306
62.5
April 30, 2023
29,961
18,899
62.7
(Reference) Equity: As of
July 31, 2023:
¥
19,181 million
As of
April 30, 2023:
¥
18,772 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended April 30, 2023
-
11.00
-
32.00
43.00
Fiscal year ending April 30, 2024
-
Fiscal year ending April 30, 2024
11.00
-
24.00
35.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2024(May 01, 2023 to April 30, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of parent
per share
Six months ending October
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
17,250
(4.5)
440
(56.5)
540
(51.0)
340
(45.6)
36.64
31, 2023
Full year
36,800
1.7
1,395
(27.9)
1,545
(23.3)
1,080
(18.9)
116.57
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended July 31, 2023
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
July 31, 2023:
9,605,800
shares
April 30, 2023:
9,605,800
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
July 31, 2023:
357,066
shares
April 30, 2023:
281,066
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Three months ended July 31, 2023:
9,311,849
shares
Three months ended July 31, 2022:
9,304,345
shares
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nadex Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 07:27:05 UTC.