Nadex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2023
Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended April 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name: NADEX CO., LTD.
June 9, 2023
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 7435
URL:
http://www.nadex.co.jp/
Representative: Toshiyuki Takada
Representative Director & President (CEO)
Contact: Tetsuo Maruyama
General Manager, Business Management Department
Phone: +81-52-323-2211
Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: July 25, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: July 26, 2023
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: July 26, 2023
Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Yes
Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2023 (May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
April 30, 2023
36,194
4.6
1,933
64.4
2,014
43.2
1,331
32.4
April 30, 2022
34,611
12.6
1,176
87.5
1,406
60.3
1,005
79.5
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Fiscal year ended April 30, 2023:
Fiscal year ended April 30, 2022:
¥
1,824 million
[
23.0%]
¥
1,483 million
[
63.6%]
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
Rate of return on
Ordinary profit to
Operating profit to
share
share
equity
total assets ratio
net sales ratio
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
April 30, 2023
142.86
-
7.4
6.7
5.3
April 30, 2022
108.14
-
6.0
4.9
3.4
(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies: Fiscal year ended April 30, 2023: Fiscal year ended April 30, 2022:
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
April 30, 2023
29,961
18,899
62.7
2,013.22
April 30, 2022
29,940
17,406
57.8
1,859.21
(Reference) Equity: As of
April 30, 2023:
¥
18,772 million
As of
April 30, 2022:
¥
17,298 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at the end
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
of period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
April 30, 2023
729
153
(937)
5,073
April 30, 2022
920
(855)
(607)
4,870
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Payout
Dividends
Total
to net
ratio
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
dividends
assets
(consolidated)
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
(consolidated)
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
April 30, 2022
-
7.00
-
26.00
33.00
307
30.5
1.8
April 30, 2023
-
11.00
-
32.00
43.00
400
30.1
2.2
Fiscal year ending
April 30, 2024
-
11.00
-
24.00
35.00
30.2
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2024 (May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings per
to owners of parent
share
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Six months ending October
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
Yen
17,250
(4.5)
440
(56.5)
540
(51.0)
340
(45.6)
36.46
31, 2023
Full year
36,800
1.7
1,395
(27.9)
1,545
(23.3)
1,080
(18.9)
115.82
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
April 30, 2023:
9,605,800
shares
April 30, 2022:
9,605,800
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
April 30, 2023:
281,066
shares
April 30, 2022:
301,455
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Fiscal Year ended April 30, 2023:
9,317,767
shares
Fiscal Year ended April 30, 2022:
9,297,210
shares
Disclaimer
Nadex Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 08:29:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about NADEX CO., LTD.
04:30a Nadex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2023
PU
04/27 Nadex Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire Equipment and Machining business of Togashi Giken Cor..
CI
03/09 Nadex Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Apri..
CI
03/09 Nadex Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2023
CI
2022 Nadex's Fiscal H1 Profit Rises 24% as Demand Boosts Sales
MT
2022 Nadex Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending April ..
CI
2022 Nadex Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2023
CI
2022 Nadex Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Six Months Ended October 31, 2022, Payable o..
CI
2022 Nadex Logs 39% Jump in Fiscal Q1 Attributable Profit Despite Softer Sales Growth; Share..
MT
2022 Nadex Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Period Endin..
CI
Sales 2022
34 611 M
249 M
249 M
Net income 2022
1 005 M
7,23 M
7,23 M
Net cash 2022
3 607 M
25,9 M
25,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,10x
Yield 2022
5,01%
Capitalization
9 008 M
64,8 M
64,8 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,10x
EV / Sales 2022
0,07x
Nbr of Employees
797
Free-Float
65,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.