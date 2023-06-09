Nadex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2023

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended April 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: NADEX CO., LTD. June 9, 2023 Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Code number: 7435 URL: http://www.nadex.co.jp/ Representative: Toshiyuki Takada Representative Director & President (CEO) Contact: Tetsuo Maruyama General Manager, Business Management Department Phone: +81-52-323-2211

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: July 25, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: July 26, 2023

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: July 26, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Yes

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2023 (May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023)