    7435   JP3651030003

NADEX CO., LTD.

(7435)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
974.00 JPY   +0.83%
Nadex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2023
PU
Nadex Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire Equipment and Machining business of Togashi Giken Corporation.
CI
Nadex Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2023
CI
Nadex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2023

06/09/2023 | 04:30am EDT
Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended April 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: NADEX CO., LTD.

June 9, 2023

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 7435

URL: http://www.nadex.co.jp/

Representative: Toshiyuki Takada

Representative Director & President (CEO)

Contact: Tetsuo Maruyama

General Manager, Business Management Department

Phone: +81-52-323-2211

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: July 25, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: July 26, 2023

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: July 26, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Yes

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2023 (May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

April 30, 2023

36,194

4.6

1,933

64.4

2,014

43.2

1,331

32.4

April 30, 2022

34,611

12.6

1,176

87.5

1,406

60.3

1,005

79.5

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Fiscal year ended April 30, 2023:

Fiscal year ended April 30, 2022:

¥

1,824 million

[

23.0%]

¥

1,483 million

[

63.6%]

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

Rate of return on

Ordinary profit to

Operating profit to

share

share

equity

total assets ratio

net sales ratio

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

April 30, 2023

142.86

-

7.4

6.7

5.3

April 30, 2022

108.14

-

6.0

4.9

3.4

(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies: Fiscal year ended April 30, 2023: Fiscal year ended April 30, 2022:

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

  • 41 million
  • 30 million

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

April 30, 2023

29,961

18,899

62.7

2,013.22

April 30, 2022

29,940

17,406

57.8

1,859.21

(Reference) Equity: As of

April 30, 2023:

¥

18,772 million

As of

April 30, 2022:

¥

17,298 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at the end

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

of period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

April 30, 2023

729

153

(937)

5,073

April 30, 2022

920

(855)

(607)

4,870

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Payout

Dividends

Total

to net

ratio

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

dividends

assets

(consolidated)

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

(consolidated)

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

April 30, 2022

-

7.00

-

26.00

33.00

307

30.5

1.8

April 30, 2023

-

11.00

-

32.00

43.00

400

30.1

2.2

Fiscal year ending

April 30, 2024

-

11.00

-

24.00

35.00

30.2

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2024 (May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings per

to owners of parent

share

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Six months ending October

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

Yen

17,250

(4.5)

440

(56.5)

540

(51.0)

340

(45.6)

36.46

31, 2023

Full year

36,800

1.7

1,395

(27.9)

1,545

(23.3)

1,080

(18.9)

115.82

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

April 30, 2023:

9,605,800

shares

April 30, 2022:

9,605,800

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

April 30, 2023:

281,066

shares

April 30, 2022:

301,455

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Fiscal Year ended April 30, 2023:

9,317,767

shares

Fiscal Year ended April 30, 2022:

9,297,210

shares

Disclaimer

Nadex Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 08:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
