Naeem For Investments E Free Zone : Holding (NAHO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results

Naeem Holding (NAHO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results
14/11/2021
Company Name : Naeem Holding
ISIN Code : EGS69182C011
Currency : $
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Loss : 3,052,574
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 2,306,512
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Naeem Holding
Disclaimer
Naeem Holding for Investments SAE published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 10:49:01 UTC.