  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Naeem Holding Company For Investments (S.A.E - Free Zone)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAHO   EGS69182C011

NAEEM HOLDING COMPANY FOR INVESTMENTS (S.A.E - FREE ZONE)

(NAHO)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Naeem For Investments E Free Zone : Holding (NAHO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results

11/14/2021 | 05:50am EST
Naeem Holding (NAHO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results
14/11/2021
Company Name : Naeem Holding
ISIN Code : EGS69182C011
Currency : $
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Loss : 3,052,574
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 2,306,512
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Naeem Holding

Disclaimer

Naeem Holding for Investments SAE published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,38 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,86 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -45,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 87,6 M 87,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 4,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart NAEEM HOLDING COMPANY FOR INVESTMENTS (S.A.E - FREE ZONE)
Duration : Period :
Naeem Holding Company For Investments (S.A.E - Free Zone) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yosif Mohamed Medhat Yosif El-Far Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ahmed Mahmoud Al-Gamal Chief Financial Officer
Hussein bin Ali bin Hussein Shobokshi Chairman
Omnia Saad Abdel Rahman Kelig Director & Chief Investment Officer
Talal Mohammed Akil Washah Deputy CEO-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAEEM HOLDING COMPANY FOR INVESTMENTS (S.A.E - FREE ZONE)39.66%88
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED45.34%53 278
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.35.21%14 078
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.75.20%10 569
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.16.67%6 130