Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co.,Ltd    000737   CNE000000PR8

NAFINE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD

(000737)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/22
4.71 CNY   -0.63%
01:39aChina copper producer Zhongtiaoshan closes in on backdoor listing
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China copper producer Zhongtiaoshan closes in on backdoor listing

01/22/2021 | 08:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chinese copper producer Zhongtiaoshan Non-ferrous Metals Group is close to securing a backdoor listing for smelting unit Northern Copper after Shenzhen-traded Nafine Chemical Industry Co announced details of a planned restructuring.

The listing will allow Northern Copper, which is upgrading and expanding its Houma smelter in China's Shanxi province, to be publicly traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under Nafine's stock code and raise financing, without the need for an initial public offering.

The complex deal, which is backed by the Shanxi government, will see Nafinea salts and chemicals producer under Shanxi Coking Coal Group, acquire all of Northern Copper for 4.4 billion yuan ($679 million) in cash and shares, Nafine said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange late on Friday.

Zhongtiaoshan, a member of the group of 14 state-backed Chinese copper producers known as the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT), will receive most of these shares and become the controlling shareholder of Nafine with a 49.07% stake, Nafine said in the filing.

The restructured company will be ultimately controlled by the Shanxi government, Nafine said, adding that the deal needed the approval of China's securities regulator.

Northern Copper, which counted South Korea's SK Networks as a 45% shareholder from 2008-2014, will make good use of the listing as a fundraising platform, Zhongtiaoshan said in a statement on Dec. 31.

The revamp of the Houma smelter, which was shut in 2018, is intended to raise Zhongtiaoshan's overall copper smelting capacity to 500,000 tonnes a year. ($1 = 6.4810 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAFINE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD -0.63% 4.71 End-of-day quote.-4.66%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.28% 2570.5079 Real-time Quote.5.45%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.4845 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
All news about NAFINE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD
01:39aChina copper producer Zhongtiaoshan closes in on backdoor listing
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 215 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2019 -48,6 M -7,49 M -7,49 M
Net Debt 2019 359 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -33,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 585 M 399 M 399 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 859
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart NAFINE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guo Hong Zhang General Manager & Director
Zhen Shan Huang Chairman & Chief Accountant
Shu Feng Tian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Xu Chief Engineer
Xiang Lin Gao Board Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAFINE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD-4.66%399
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.37%83 000
AIR LIQUIDE-1.64%75 201
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.27.95%55 121
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.54.56%45 056
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.31.29%35 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ