Nafpaktos Textile Industry SA is a Greece-based industrial and commercial enterprise. The Company's main activities include cotton ginning, the production of yarns and fabrics, as well as the production of ready-made clothing. Its product portfolio consists of cotton-combed yarns, used as raw material in knitting and weaving, slub yarns, and the design and production of stable fabrics used for making shirts and trousers. Its production units include two spinning mills that have a total annual production capacity of 1,360 tons of cotton-combed yarns and 1,250 tons of cotton by-products, as well as two weaving mills that have an annual production capacity of 1.2 million meters of fabric. The production facilities occupy an area of 20,590 square meters on privately owned land, plus storage facilities of 2,527 square meters in area. The Companyâs main subsidiaries are Polaris SA and Sofadon Ginning Mills SA; it also has export operations with points of sale in Spain, Germany and Italy.