In accordance with Article 15 Paragraph 2 Item 3 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces
REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION
CCXIX and CCXX NIS j.s.c. Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held
On its CCXIX meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing of Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023, Decision on reviewing of Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023, Decision on reviewing of the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023 and Decision on reviewing of the Report by the Independent Auditor llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023. On its CCXX meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing the Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year 2023 with the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade.
The aforementioned decisions of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors are enclosed with this report while the Annual report for 2023 with the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade, that includes Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023 and Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023, is published on the website of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) and the website of the Belgrade Stock Exchange (www.belex.rs) and submitted to the Securities Commission of the Republic of Serbia.
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Број (№):85/OD-od/CCXIX-1/1
Датум (Date): 26.04.2024
На основу члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),
Pursuant to Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items 1) and
члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о
3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the Law on
привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.
Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of the
36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015,
Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,
44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем
83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,
тексту: Закон) и члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 5.
91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to as:
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:
the "Law") and Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 5 of
Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-
the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени
(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company" or "NIS
текст), Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад,
j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated
на CCXIX писаној седници одржаној
29.06.2022 (consolidated text), Board of Directors
26.04.2024. године, донео је следећу
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at the CCXIX
correspondence meeting held on 26.04.2024
passed the following
О Д Л У К У
D E C I S I O N
о разматрању Финансијских извештаја НИС
on reviewing of Financial Statements of NIS
а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on
дан 31. децембра 2023. године
31 December 2023
1. Одобравају се Финансијски извештаји НИС
1. Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for
а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на
the year which ended on 31 December 2023
дан 31. децембра 2023. године и исти
are hereby approved and submitted to the
достављају Скупштини акционара НИС а.д.
Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Нови Сад на разматрање и усвајање.
for consideration and adoption.
2. Утврђује се предлог Одлуке Скупштине
2. Draft Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly
акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on adoption of Financial
Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад
Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year
за годину која се завршила на дан 31.
which ended on 31 December 2023 is hereby
децембра 2023. године.
determined.
3. Предлаже се Скупштини акционара НИС
3. It is hereby proposed to the Shareholders'
а.д. Нови Сад да донесе Одлуку о усвајању
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to pass the
Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад
Decision on Adoption of Financial Statements
за годину која се завршила на дан 31.
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended
децембра 2023. године.
on 31 December 2023.
4. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се и чине њен
4. The following documents are enclosed to this
саставни део следећи документи:
Decision and constitute its integral part:
∙ Финансијски извештаји НИС а.д. Нови
∙ Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Сад за годину која се завршила на дан
for the year which ended on 31 December
31. децембра 2023. године;
2023;
∙ Предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара
∙ Draft Decision of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању
Shareholders' Assembly on Adoption of
Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови
Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Сад за годину која се завршила на дан
for the Year which Ended on 31 December
31. децембра 2023. годину.
2023.
5.
Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном
5.
This Decision enters into force on the day of its
доношења.
passing.
6.
Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука
6.
This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Одредбoм члана 9. тачка 9.6. подтачка 5. Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад је предвиђено да је Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад надлежан да утврђује годишње финансијске извештаје Друштва и подноси их Скупштини акционара на усвајање.
Одредбама члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3), члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона, прописано је да је одбор директора акционарског друштва у обавези да за седницу скупштине
акционарима стави на располагање финансијске извештаје, са мишљењем ревизора као и текст предлога одлуке чије се доношење предлаже, са образложењем.
- складу са наведеним, Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио Финансијске извештаје НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023. године и одлучио као у диспозитиву.
Rationale
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 5 of the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, it is stipulated that the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad is competent to finalize Annual Financial Statements of the Company and submit them to the Shareholders' Assembly for adoption.
The provisions of Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items
- and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the Law specify that the board of directors of a joint stock company is obliged to make available to the shareholders, in relation to a shareholders' assembly meeting, financial statements, along with the auditor's opinion, as well as the text of the draft decision proposed to be adopted, with a rationale.
In accordance with the above, the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has considered Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on 31 December 2023 and decided as stated in the Disposition herein.
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Број (№):85/OD-od/CCXIX-1/2
Датум (Date): 26.04.2024
На основу члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),
Pursuant to Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items 1)
члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о
and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the
привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.
Law on Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of
36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Закон, 5/2015,
the Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,
44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем
83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,
тексту: Закон) и члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 5.
91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to as:
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:
the "Law") and Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 5 of
Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-
the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени
(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company" or "NIS
текст), Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад,
j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated
на CCXIX писаној седници одржаној
29.06.2022 (consolidated text), the Board of
26.04.2024. године, донео је следећу
Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at the CCXIX_
correspondence meeting held on 26.04.2024
passed the following
О Д Л У К У
D E C I S I O N
о разматрању Консолидованих
on reviewing of Consolidated Financial
финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад
Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year
за годину која се завршила на дан 31.
which Ended on 31 December 2023
децембра 2023. године
1. Одобравају се Консолидовани финансијски
1. Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c.
извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која
Novi Sad for the year which ended on 31
се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.
December 2023 are hereby approved and
године и исти достављају Скупштини
submitted to the Shareholders' Assembly of
акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад на
NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for consideration and
разматрање и усвајање.
adoption.
2. Утврђује се предлог Одлуке Скупштине
2. Draft Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly
акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on adoption of
Консолидованих
финансијских
извештаја
Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c.
НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се
Novi Sad for the year which ended on 31
завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.
December 2023 is hereby determined.
године.
3. Предлаже се Скупштини акционара НИС
3. It is hereby proposed to the Shareholders'
а.д. Нови Сад да донесе Одлуку о усвајању
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to pass the
Консолидованих
финансијских
извештаја
Decision on Adoption of Consolidated
НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се
Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for
завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.
the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023.
године.
4. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се и чине њен
4. The following documents are enclosed to this
саставни део следећи документи:
Decision and constitute its integral part:
∙ Консолидовани
финансијски
извештаји
∙ Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS
НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on
завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.
31 December 2023;
године;
∙ Предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара
∙ Draft Decision of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању
Shareholders' Assembly on Adoption of
Консолидованих финансијских извештаја
Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS
НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on
завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.
31 December 2023.
годину.
5. Ова Одлука
ступа
на
снагу даном
5. This Decision enters into force on the day of its
доношења.
passing.
6. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука
6. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
Одредбoм члана 9. тачка 9.6. подтачка 5.
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 9, Item 9.6,
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад је предвиђено да
Subitem 5 of the Articles of Association of NIS
је Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад
j.s.c. Novi Sad, it is stipulated that the Board of
надлежан да утврђује годишње финансијске
Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad is competent to
извештаје Друштва и подноси их Скупштини
finalize Annual Financial Statements of the
акционара на усвајање.
Company and submit them to the Shareholders'
Assembly for adoption.
Одредбама члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),
The provisions of Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items
члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона, прописано
1) and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the
је да је одбор директора акционарског друштва
Law specify that the board of directors of a joint
у обавези да за седницу скупштине
stock company is obliged to make available to the
акционарима
стави
на
располагање
shareholders, in relation to a shareholders'
финансијске извештаје, са мишљењем
assembly meeting, financial statements, along
ревизора као и текст предлога одлуке чије се
with the auditor's opinion, as well as the text of
доношење предлаже, са образложењем.
the draft decision proposed to be adopted, with a
rationale.
- складу са наведеним, Одбор директора НИС In accordance with the above, the Board of а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио Консолидованe Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has considered финансијскe извештаје НИС а.д. Нови Сад за Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c.
годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра Novi Sad for the year which ended on 31
2023. године и одлучио као у диспозитиву.
December 2023 and decided as stated in the
Disposition herein.
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Број (№):85/OD-od/CCXIX-1/3
Датум (Date): 26.04.2024
На основу члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),
Pursuant to Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items 1) and
члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о
3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the Law on
привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.
Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of the
36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015,
Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,
44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем
83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,
тексту: Закон) и члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 8.
91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to as:
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:
the "Law") and Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 8 of
Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-
the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени
(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company" or "NIS
текст), Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад,
j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated
на CCXIX писаној седници одржаној
29.06.2022 (consolidated text), the Board of
26.04.2024. године, донео је следећу
Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at the CCXIX
correspondence meeting held on 26.04.2024
passed the following
О Д Л У К У
D E C I S I O N
- разматрању Извештаја независног on reviewing of the Report by the Independent
ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о
Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the
извршеној ревизији Финансијских
conducted Audit of the Financial Statements
извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended
се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.
on 31 December 2023
године
1. Прихвата се Извештај независног ревизора 1. The Report of the Independent Auditor
FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној
FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted
ревизији Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д.
Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c.
Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан
Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31
31. децембра 2023. године и исти доставља
December 2023, is hereby accepted and
Скупштини акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад
submitted to the Shareholders' Assembly of
на разматрање и усвајање.
NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for consideration and
adoption.
2. Утврђује се предлог Одлуке Скупштине
2. The Draft Decision of the Shareholders'
акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on Adoption of
Извештаја независног ревизора FinExpertiza
the Report of the Independent Auditor
d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији
FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted
Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад
Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c.
за годину која се завршила на дан 31.
Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31
децембра 2023. године.
December 2023, is hereby determined.
3. Предлаже се Скупштини акционара НИС
3. It is hereby proposed to the Shareholders'
а.д. Нови Сад да донесе Одлуку о усвајању
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to pass the
Извештаја независног ревизора FinExpertiza
Decision on Adoption of the Report of the
d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији
Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade
Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад
on the conducted Audit of the Financial
за годину која се завршила на дан 31.
Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year
децембра 2023. године.
which Ended on 31 December 2023.
4. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се и чине њен
4. The following documents are enclosed to this
саставни део следећи документи:
∙ Извештај независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023. године;
-
Предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању Извештаја независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о.
Beograd о извршеној ревизији Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023. године.
Decision and constitute its integral part:
∙ Report of the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023;
∙ Proposal of the Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on Adoption of the Report of the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023.
5.
Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном
5.
This Decision enters into force on the date of
доношења.
its passing.
6.
Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука
6.
This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
Одредбом члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 8.
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 9, Item 9.6,
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад је предвиђено да
Sub-Item 8 of the Articles of Association of NIS
Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад одговара
j.s.c. Novi Sad, the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c.
за тачност финансијских извештаја Друштва.
Novi Sad is accountable for the accuracy of the
Company's Financial Statements.
Одредбама члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),
The provisions of Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items
члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона, прописано
1) and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the
је да је Одбор директора акционарског
Law specify that the board of directors of a joint
друштва у обавези да за седницу Скупштине
stock company is obliged to make available to the
акционарима
стави
на
располагање
shareholders, in relation to a shareholders'
финансијске извештаје, са мишљењем
assembly meeting, financial statements, along
ревизора као и текст предлога Одлуке чије се
with the auditor's opinion, as well as the text of the
доношење предлаже, са образложењем.
draft decision proposed to be adopted, with a
rationale.
- складу са наведеним, Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио Извештај независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023. године па је одлучио као у диспозитиву.
In accordance with the above, the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has considered the Report of the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023 and decided as stated in the Disposition herein.
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS Број (№):85/OD-od/CCXIX-1/4
Датум (Date): 26.04.2024
На основу члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),
Pursuant to Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items 1)
члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о
and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the
привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.
Law on Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of
36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015,
the Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,
44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем
83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,
тексту: Закон) и члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 8.
91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to as:
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:
the "Law") and Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 8 of
Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-
the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени
(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company" or "NIS
текст), Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад,
j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated
на CCXIX писаној седници одржаној
29.06.2022 (consolidated text), the Board of
26.04.2024. године, донео је следећу
Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at the CCXIX
correspondence meeting held on 26.04.2024
passed the following
О Д Л У К У
D E C I S I O N
- разматрању Извештаја независног on reviewing of the Report of the Independent
ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о
Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the
извршеној ревизији Консолидованих
conducted Audit of the Consolidated Financial
финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад
Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year
за годину која се завршила на дан 31.
which Ended on 31 December 2023
децембра 2023. године
1. Прихвата се Извештај независног ревизора 1. The Report of the Independent Auditor
FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној
FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted
ревизији Консолидованих финансијских
Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which
се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.
Ended on 31 December 2023 is hereby
године и исти се доставља Скупштини
accepted and submitted to the Shareholders'
акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад на
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for
разматрање и усвајање.
consideration and adoption.
2. Утврђује се предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању Извештаја независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији Консолидованих финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023. године.
2. The Draft Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on Adopting the Report of the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023, is hereby determined.
3. Предлаже се Скупштини акционара НИС
3. It is hereby proposed to the Shareholders'
а.д. Нови Сад да донесе Одлуку о усвајању
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to pass the
Извештаја независног ревизора FinExpertiza
Decision on Adoption of the Report of the
d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији
Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade
Консолидованих финансијских извештаја
on the conducted Audit of the Consolidated
НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се
Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for
завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.
the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023.
године.
4. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се и чине њен
4. The following documents are enclosed to this
саставни део следећи документи:
Decision and constitute its integral part:
∙ Извештај
независног
ревизора
∙ Report of
the Independent Auditor
FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној
FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted
ревизији
Консолидованих
финансијских
Audit of the Consolidated Financial
извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину
Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the
која се завршила на дан 31. децембра
Year which Ended on 31 December 2023;
2023. године;
∙ Предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара
∙ Proposal of the Decision of the
НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању Извештаја
Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi
независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о.
Sad on Adoption of the Report of the
Beograd
о
извршеној
ревизији
Independent
Auditor FinExpertiza llc
Консолидованих финансијских извештаја
Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the
НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се
Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS
завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on
године.
31 December 2023.
5. Ова Одлука
ступа на
снагу
даном
5. This Decision enters into force on the day of its
доношења.
passing.
6. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука
6. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
Одредбом члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 8. Pursuant to the provisions of Article 9, Item 9.6, Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад је предвиђено да SubItem 8 of the Articles of Association of NIS Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад одговара j.s.c. Novi Sad, it is provided that the Board of
за тачност финансијских извештаја Друштва. Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad shall be accountable for the accuracy of the Company's Financial Statements.
Одредбама члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),
The provisions of Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items
члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона, прописано
1) and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the
је да је Одбор директора акционарског
Law specify that the board of directors of a joint
друштва у обавези да за седницу Скупштине
stock company is obliged to make available to the
акционарима
стави
на
располагање
shareholders, in relation to a shareholders'
финансијске извештаје, са мишљењем
assembly meeting, financial statements, along
ревизора као и текст предлога Одлуке чије се
with the auditor's opinion, as well as the text of
доношење предлаже, са образложењем.
the draft decision proposed to be adopted, with a
rationale.
- складу са наведеним, Одбор директора НИС In accordance with the above, the Board of а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио Извештај Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has considered
независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о.
the Report of the Independent Auditor
Beograd о извршеној ревизији Консолидованих
FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit
финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за
of the Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS
годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31
2023. године па је одлучио као у диспозитиву.
December 2023 and decided as stated in the
Disposition herein.
