In accordance with Article 15 Paragraph 2 Item 3 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION

CCXIX and CCXX NIS j.s.c. Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

On its CCXIX meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing of Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023, Decision on reviewing of Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023, Decision on reviewing of the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023 and Decision on reviewing of the Report by the Independent Auditor llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023. On its CCXX meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing the Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year 2023 with the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade.

The aforementioned decisions of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors are enclosed with this report while the Annual report for 2023 with the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade, that includes Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023 and Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023, is published on the website of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) and the website of the Belgrade Stock Exchange (www.belex.rs) and submitted to the Securities Commission of the Republic of Serbia.

Deputy CEO -

Director of Function for

Legal and Corporate Affairs

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Oksana Kovaleva 200044018

Digitally signed by Oksana Kovaleva 200044018

Date: 2024.04.26 16:11:59 +02'00'

Oksana Kovaleva

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Број (№):85/OD-od/CCXIX-1/1

Датум (Date): 26.04.2024

На основу члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),

Pursuant to Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items 1) and

члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о

3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the Law on

привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.

Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of the

36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015,

Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,

44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем

83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,

тексту: Закон) и члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 5.

91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to as:

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:

the "Law") and Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 5 of

Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-

the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени

(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company" or "NIS

текст), Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад,

j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated

на CCXIX писаној седници одржаној

29.06.2022 (consolidated text), Board of Directors

26.04.2024. године, донео је следећу

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at the CCXIX

correspondence meeting held on 26.04.2024

passed the following

О Д Л У К У

D E C I S I O N

о разматрању Финансијских извештаја НИС

on reviewing of Financial Statements of NIS

а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на

j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on

дан 31. децембра 2023. године

31 December 2023

1. Одобравају се Финансијски извештаји НИС

1. Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for

а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на

the year which ended on 31 December 2023

дан 31. децембра 2023. године и исти

are hereby approved and submitted to the

достављају Скупштини акционара НИС а.д.

Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Нови Сад на разматрање и усвајање.

for consideration and adoption.

2. Утврђује се предлог Одлуке Скупштине

2. Draft Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly

акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on adoption of Financial

Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year

за годину која се завршила на дан 31.

which ended on 31 December 2023 is hereby

децембра 2023. године.

determined.

3. Предлаже се Скупштини акционара НИС

3. It is hereby proposed to the Shareholders'

а.д. Нови Сад да донесе Одлуку о усвајању

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to pass the

Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Decision on Adoption of Financial Statements

за годину која се завршила на дан 31.

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended

децембра 2023. године.

on 31 December 2023.

4. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се и чине њен

4. The following documents are enclosed to this

саставни део следећи документи:

Decision and constitute its integral part:

Финансијски извештаји НИС а.д. Нови

Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Сад за годину која се завршила на дан

for the year which ended on 31 December

31. децембра 2023. године;

2023;

Предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара

Draft Decision of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању

Shareholders' Assembly on Adoption of

Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови

Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Сад за годину која се завршила на дан

for the Year which Ended on 31 December

31. децембра 2023. годину.

2023.

5.

Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном

5.

This Decision enters into force on the day of its

доношења.

passing.

6.

Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука

6.

This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Одредбoм члана 9. тачка 9.6. подтачка 5. Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад је предвиђено да је Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад надлежан да утврђује годишње финансијске извештаје Друштва и подноси их Скупштини акционара на усвајање.

Одредбама члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3), члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона, прописано је да је одбор директора акционарског друштва у обавези да за седницу скупштине

акционарима стави на располагање финансијске извештаје, са мишљењем ревизора као и текст предлога одлуке чије се доношење предлаже, са образложењем.

  • складу са наведеним, Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио Финансијске извештаје НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023. године и одлучио као у диспозитиву.

Rationale

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 5 of the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, it is stipulated that the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad is competent to finalize Annual Financial Statements of the Company and submit them to the Shareholders' Assembly for adoption.

The provisions of Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items

  1. and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the Law specify that the board of directors of a joint stock company is obliged to make available to the shareholders, in relation to a shareholders' assembly meeting, financial statements, along with the auditor's opinion, as well as the text of the draft decision proposed to be adopted, with a rationale.

In accordance with the above, the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has considered Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on 31 December 2023 and decided as stated in the Disposition herein.

Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors

Вадим Јаковљев / Vadim Yakovlev

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Акционарима

1.

Shareholders

2.

Председнику

и

члановима

Одбора 2.

Chairman and members of the NIS j.s.c. Novi

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Sad Board of Directors

3.

Секретару Друштва

3.

Corporate Secretary

4.

Архиви

4.

Archives

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Број (№):85/OD-od/CCXIX-1/2

Датум (Date): 26.04.2024

На основу члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),

Pursuant to Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items 1)

члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о

and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the

привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.

Law on Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of

36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Закон, 5/2015,

the Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,

44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем

83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,

тексту: Закон) и члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 5.

91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to as:

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:

the "Law") and Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 5 of

Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-

the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени

(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company" or "NIS

текст), Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад,

j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated

на CCXIX писаној седници одржаној

29.06.2022 (consolidated text), the Board of

26.04.2024. године, донео је следећу

Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at the CCXIX_

correspondence meeting held on 26.04.2024

passed the following

О Д Л У К У

D E C I S I O N

о разматрању Консолидованих

on reviewing of Consolidated Financial

финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year

за годину која се завршила на дан 31.

which Ended on 31 December 2023

децембра 2023. године

1. Одобравају се Консолидовани финансијски

1. Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c.

извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која

Novi Sad for the year which ended on 31

се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.

December 2023 are hereby approved and

године и исти достављају Скупштини

submitted to the Shareholders' Assembly of

акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад на

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for consideration and

разматрање и усвајање.

adoption.

2. Утврђује се предлог Одлуке Скупштине

2. Draft Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly

акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on adoption of

Консолидованих

финансијских

извештаја

Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c.

НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се

Novi Sad for the year which ended on 31

завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.

December 2023 is hereby determined.

године.

3. Предлаже се Скупштини акционара НИС

3. It is hereby proposed to the Shareholders'

а.д. Нови Сад да донесе Одлуку о усвајању

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to pass the

Консолидованих

финансијских

извештаја

Decision on Adoption of Consolidated

НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се

Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for

завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.

the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023.

године.

4. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се и чине њен

4. The following documents are enclosed to this

саставни део следећи документи:

Decision and constitute its integral part:

Консолидовани

финансијски

извештаји

Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се

j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on

завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.

31 December 2023;

године;

Предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара

Draft Decision of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању

Shareholders' Assembly on Adoption of

Консолидованих финансијских извештаја

Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се

j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on

завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.

31 December 2023.

годину.

5. Ова Одлука

ступа

на

снагу даном

5. This Decision enters into force on the day of its

доношења.

passing.

6. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука

6. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Rationale

Одредбoм члана 9. тачка 9.6. подтачка 5.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 9, Item 9.6,

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад је предвиђено да

Subitem 5 of the Articles of Association of NIS

је Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад

j.s.c. Novi Sad, it is stipulated that the Board of

надлежан да утврђује годишње финансијске

Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad is competent to

извештаје Друштва и подноси их Скупштини

finalize Annual Financial Statements of the

акционара на усвајање.

Company and submit them to the Shareholders'

Assembly for adoption.

Одредбама члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),

The provisions of Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items

члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона, прописано

1) and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the

је да је одбор директора акционарског друштва

Law specify that the board of directors of a joint

у обавези да за седницу скупштине

stock company is obliged to make available to the

акционарима

стави

на

располагање

shareholders, in relation to a shareholders'

финансијске извештаје, са мишљењем

assembly meeting, financial statements, along

ревизора као и текст предлога одлуке чије се

with the auditor's opinion, as well as the text of

доношење предлаже, са образложењем.

the draft decision proposed to be adopted, with a

rationale.

  • складу са наведеним, Одбор директора НИС In accordance with the above, the Board of а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио Консолидованe Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has considered финансијскe извештаје НИС а.д. Нови Сад за Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c.
    годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра Novi Sad for the year which ended on 31

2023. године и одлучио као у диспозитиву.

December 2023 and decided as stated in the

Disposition herein.

Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors

Вадим Јаковљев / Vadim Yakovlev

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Акционарима

1.

Shareholders

2.

Председнику

и

члановима

Одбора

2.

Chairman and members of the NIS j.s.c. Novi

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Sad Board of Directors

3.

Секретару Друштва

3.

Corporate Secretary

4.

Архиви

4.

Archives

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Број (№):85/OD-od/CCXIX-1/3

Датум (Date): 26.04.2024

На основу члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),

Pursuant to Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items 1) and

члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о

3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the Law on

привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.

Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of the

36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015,

Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,

44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем

83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,

тексту: Закон) и члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 8.

91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to as:

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:

the "Law") and Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 8 of

Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-

the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени

(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company" or "NIS

текст), Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад,

j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated

на CCXIX писаној седници одржаној

29.06.2022 (consolidated text), the Board of

26.04.2024. године, донео је следећу

Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at the CCXIX

correspondence meeting held on 26.04.2024

passed the following

О Д Л У К У

D E C I S I O N

  • разматрању Извештаја независног on reviewing of the Report by the Independent

ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о

Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the

извршеној ревизији Финансијских

conducted Audit of the Financial Statements

извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended

се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.

on 31 December 2023

године

1. Прихвата се Извештај независног ревизора 1. The Report of the Independent Auditor

FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној

FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted

ревизији Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д.

Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c.

Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан

Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31

31. децембра 2023. године и исти доставља

December 2023, is hereby accepted and

Скупштини акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад

submitted to the Shareholders' Assembly of

на разматрање и усвајање.

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for consideration and

adoption.

2. Утврђује се предлог Одлуке Скупштине

2. The Draft Decision of the Shareholders'

акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on Adoption of

Извештаја независног ревизора FinExpertiza

the Report of the Independent Auditor

d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији

FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted

Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c.

за годину која се завршила на дан 31.

Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31

децембра 2023. године.

December 2023, is hereby determined.

3. Предлаже се Скупштини акционара НИС

3. It is hereby proposed to the Shareholders'

а.д. Нови Сад да донесе Одлуку о усвајању

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to pass the

Извештаја независног ревизора FinExpertiza

Decision on Adoption of the Report of the

d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији

Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade

Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад

on the conducted Audit of the Financial

за годину која се завршила на дан 31.

Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year

децембра 2023. године.

which Ended on 31 December 2023.

4. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се и чине њен

4. The following documents are enclosed to this

саставни део следећи документи:

Извештај независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023. године;

  • Предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању Извештаја независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о.
    Beograd о извршеној ревизији Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023. године.

Decision and constitute its integral part:

Report of the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023;

Proposal of the Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on Adoption of the Report of the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023.

5.

Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном

5.

This Decision enters into force on the date of

доношења.

its passing.

6.

Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука

6.

This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Rationale

Одредбом члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 8.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 9, Item 9.6,

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад је предвиђено да

Sub-Item 8 of the Articles of Association of NIS

Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад одговара

j.s.c. Novi Sad, the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c.

за тачност финансијских извештаја Друштва.

Novi Sad is accountable for the accuracy of the

Company's Financial Statements.

Одредбама члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),

The provisions of Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items

члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона, прописано

1) and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the

је да је Одбор директора акционарског

Law specify that the board of directors of a joint

друштва у обавези да за седницу Скупштине

stock company is obliged to make available to the

акционарима

стави

на

располагање

shareholders, in relation to a shareholders'

финансијске извештаје, са мишљењем

assembly meeting, financial statements, along

ревизора као и текст предлога Одлуке чије се

with the auditor's opinion, as well as the text of the

доношење предлаже, са образложењем.

draft decision proposed to be adopted, with a

rationale.

  • складу са наведеним, Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио Извештај независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023. године па је одлучио као у диспозитиву.

In accordance with the above, the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has considered the Report of the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023 and decided as stated in the Disposition herein.

Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors

Вадим Јаковљев / Vadim Yakovlev (потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Акционарима

1.

Shareholders

2.

Председнику

и

члановима

Одбора 2.

Chairman and members of the NIS j.s.c. Novi

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Sad Board of Directors

3.

Секретару Друштва

3.

Corporate Secretary

4.

Архиви

4.

Archives

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS Број (№):85/OD-od/CCXIX-1/4

Датум (Date): 26.04.2024

На основу члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),

Pursuant to Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items 1)

члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о

and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the

привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.

Law on Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of

36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015,

the Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,

44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем

83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,

тексту: Закон) и члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 8.

91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to as:

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:

the "Law") and Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 8 of

Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-

the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени

(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company" or "NIS

текст), Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад,

j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated

на CCXIX писаној седници одржаној

29.06.2022 (consolidated text), the Board of

26.04.2024. године, донео је следећу

Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at the CCXIX

correspondence meeting held on 26.04.2024

passed the following

О Д Л У К У

D E C I S I O N

  • разматрању Извештаја независног on reviewing of the Report of the Independent

ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о

Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the

извршеној ревизији Консолидованих

conducted Audit of the Consolidated Financial

финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year

за годину која се завршила на дан 31.

which Ended on 31 December 2023

децембра 2023. године

1. Прихвата се Извештај независног ревизора 1. The Report of the Independent Auditor

FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној

FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted

ревизији Консолидованих финансијских

Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which

се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.

Ended on 31 December 2023 is hereby

године и исти се доставља Скупштини

accepted and submitted to the Shareholders'

акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад на

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for

разматрање и усвајање.

consideration and adoption.

2. Утврђује се предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању Извештаја независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији Консолидованих финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023. године.

2. The Draft Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on Adopting the Report of the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023, is hereby determined.

3. Предлаже се Скупштини акционара НИС

3. It is hereby proposed to the Shareholders'

а.д. Нови Сад да донесе Одлуку о усвајању

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to pass the

Извештаја независног ревизора FinExpertiza

Decision on Adoption of the Report of the

d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној ревизији

Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade

Консолидованих финансијских извештаја

on the conducted Audit of the Consolidated

НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се

Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for

завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.

the Year which Ended on 31 December 2023.

године.

4. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се и чине њен

4. The following documents are enclosed to this

саставни део следећи документи:

Decision and constitute its integral part:

Извештај

независног

ревизора

Report of

the Independent Auditor

FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd о извршеној

FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted

ревизији

Консолидованих

финансијских

Audit of the Consolidated Financial

извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину

Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the

која се завршила на дан 31. децембра

Year which Ended on 31 December 2023;

2023. године;

Предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара

Proposal of the Decision of the

НИС а.д. Нови Сад о усвајању Извештаја

Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi

независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о.

Sad on Adoption of the Report of the

Beograd

о

извршеној

ревизији

Independent

Auditor FinExpertiza llc

Консолидованих финансијских извештаја

Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the

НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се

Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

завршила на дан 31. децембра 2023.

j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on

године.

31 December 2023.

5. Ова Одлука

ступа на

снагу

даном

5. This Decision enters into force on the day of its

доношења.

passing.

6. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука

6. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Rationale

Одредбом члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 8. Pursuant to the provisions of Article 9, Item 9.6, Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад је предвиђено да SubItem 8 of the Articles of Association of NIS Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад одговара j.s.c. Novi Sad, it is provided that the Board of

за тачност финансијских извештаја Друштва. Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad shall be accountable for the accuracy of the Company's Financial Statements.

Одредбама члана 367. став 1. тачка 1) и 3),

The provisions of Article 367, Paragraph 1, Items

члана 398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона, прописано

1) and 3), Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the

је да је Одбор директора акционарског

Law specify that the board of directors of a joint

друштва у обавези да за седницу Скупштине

stock company is obliged to make available to the

акционарима

стави

на

располагање

shareholders, in relation to a shareholders'

финансијске извештаје, са мишљењем

assembly meeting, financial statements, along

ревизора као и текст предлога Одлуке чије се

with the auditor's opinion, as well as the text of

доношење предлаже, са образложењем.

the draft decision proposed to be adopted, with a

rationale.

  • складу са наведеним, Одбор директора НИС In accordance with the above, the Board of а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио Извештај Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has considered

независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о.

the Report of the Independent Auditor

Beograd о извршеној ревизији Консолидованих

FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit

финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за

of the Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра

j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on 31

2023. године па је одлучио као у диспозитиву.

December 2023 and decided as stated in the

Disposition herein.

Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors

Вадим Јаковљев / Vadim Yakovlev (потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)

