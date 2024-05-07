In accordance with Article 15 Paragraph 2 Item 3 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION

CCXIX and CCXX NIS j.s.c. Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

On its CCXIX meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing of Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023, Decision on reviewing of Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023, Decision on reviewing of the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023 and Decision on reviewing of the Report by the Independent Auditor llc Belgrade on the conducted Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023. On its CCXX meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing the Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year 2023 with the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade.

The aforementioned decisions of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors are enclosed with this report while the Annual report for 2023 with the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade, that includes Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023 and Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2023, is published on the website of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) and the website of the Belgrade Stock Exchange (www.belex.rs) and submitted to the Securities Commission of the Republic of Serbia.

Deputy CEO -

Director of Function for

Legal and Corporate Affairs

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad