Naftna industrija Srbije A.D. Interim Condensed Financial Statements (Unaudited) 30 September 2023 This version of the financial statements is a translation from the original, which is prepared in Serbian language. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original Serbian language version of the document takes precedence over this translation

Contents INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position 3 Interim Condensed Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 4 Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 5 Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows 6 Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements 1. General Information 7 2. Summary of Material Accounting Policies 7 3. Segment Information 8 4. Cash and Cash Equivalents 10 5. Short-term Financial Assets 10 6. Trade and Other Receivables 10 7. Inventories 10 8. Other Current Assets 11 9. Property, Plant and Equipment 12 10. Right-of-use Assets 13 11. Investments in subsidiary 13 12. Long-term Financial Assets 14 13. Other Non-Current Assets 14 14. Short-term Debt and Current Portion of Long-term Debt 14 15. Trade and Other Payables 14 16. Other Current Liabilities 15 17. Other Taxes Payable 15 18. Long-term Debt 15 19. Lease Liabilities 16 20. Other non-current financial liabilities 17 21. Production, Manufacturing and Cost of other sales 17 22. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 17 23. Other income (expenses), net 18 24. Net Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) 18 25. Finance Income 18 26. Finance Expenses 18 27. Fair Value Measurement 19 28. Contingencies and Commitments 19 29. Related Party Transactions 20 30. Events After The Reporting Date 21 Contact Information 22 2

NIS a.d. Interim Condensed Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) Three month period ended Nine month period ended 30 September 30 September Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales of petroleum products, oil and gas 104,241,644 127,324,216 266,062,577 346,620,892 Other revenues 8,002,183 4,186,481 23,024,993 14,135,102 Total revenue from sales 3 112,243,827 131,510,697 289,087,570 360,755,994 Purchases of oil, gas and petroleum products (62,843,257) (75,253,387) (164,482,647) (207,303,660) Production, manufacturing and cost of other sales 21 (11,860,000) (8,143,779) (35,185,413) (26,207,080) Selling, general and administrative expenses 22 (7,237,248) (5,916,813) (20,989,484) (17,577,152) Transportation expenses (426,864) (450,935) (1,147,761) (1,237,655) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (5,579,558) (5,891,139) (16,919,777) (17,426,245) Taxes other than income tax (1,373,701) (1,312,160) (4,093,609) (3,874,188) Exploration expenses (322) - (322) (173) Total operating expenses (89,320,950) (96,968,213) (242,819,013) (273,626,153) Other income (expenses), net 23 (16,964) 223,904 (7,160,347) 301,615 Operating profit 22,905,913 34,766,388 39,108,210 87,431,456 Net foreign exchange gain / (loss) 24 5,274 (731,445) (104,478) (2,024,590) Finance income 25 1,017,657 699,595 4,576,942 1,325,847 Finance expenses 26 (848,514) (479,594) (2,451,676) (1,256,088) Total other (expense) / income 174,417 (511,444) 2,020,788 (1,954,831) Profit before income tax 23,080,330 34,254,944 41,128,998 85,476,625 Current income tax expense (3,717,059) (5,403,162) (6,767,837) (13,674,850) Deferred tax income 159,983 104,306 540,950 275,820 Total income tax (3,557,076) (5,298,856) (6,226,887) (13,399,030) Profit for the period 19,523,254 28,956,088 34,902,111 72,077,595 Other comprehensive income / (loss): Items that will not be reclassified to profit / (loss) Losses on remeasurements of defined benefit plans - - - (33,528) Gain / (loss) from investments in equity instruments 8,431 - 8,276 (104) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 8,431 - 8,276 (33,632) Total comprehensive income for the period 19,531,685 28,956,088 34,910,387 72,043,963 Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Naftna Industrija Srbije Basic earnings (RSD per share) 119.73 177.58 214.04 442.03 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (in millions) 163 163 163 163 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Financial Statements. 4

NIS a.d. Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Nine-monthperiod ended 30 September 2023 and 2022 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) Retained (unaudited) Share capital Reserves earnings Total Balance as at 1 January 2022 81,530,200 93,991 190,623,686 272,247,877 Profit for the period - - 72,077,595 72,077,595 Other comprehensive loss Loss from investments in equity instruments - (104) - (104) Losses on remeasurements of defined benefit plans - - (33,528) (33,528) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period - (104) 72,044,067 72,043,963 Dividend distribution - - (5,782,122) (5,782,122) Balance as at 30 September 2022 81,530,200 93,887 256,885,631 338,509,718 Retained (unaudited) Share capital Reserves earnings Total Balance as at 1 January 2023 81,530,200 93,904 278,192,015 359,816,119 Profit for the period - - 34,902,111 34,902,111 Other comprehensive gain Gain from investments in equity instruments - 8,276 - 8,276 Total comprehensive income for the period - 8,276 34,902,111 34,910,387 Dividend distribution - - (23,364,925) (23,364,925) Disposal of investment in equity instrument - 33,877 (33,877) - Internal transfer - (94,715) 94,715 - Balance as at 30 September 2023 81,530,200 41,342 289,790,039 371,361,581 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Financial Statements. 5

NIS a.d. Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows1 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) Nine month period ended 30 September Note 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 41,128,998 85,476,625 Adjustments for: Finance expenses 26 2,451,676 1,256,088 Finance income 25 (4,576,942) (1,325,847) Unrealised foreign exchange/(gain) losses, net (384,013) 2,293,394 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 16,919,777 17,426,245 Other non-cash items 322,816 344,598 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital 55,862,312 105,471,103 Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables (4,418,976) (14,708,887) Inventories 6,739,874 (28,600,574) Other current assets (1,577,234) (2,979,670) Trade payables and other current liabilities (16,366,879) 11,667,423 Other taxes payable 3,563,726 2,531,667 Total effect on working capital changes (12,059,489) (32,090,041) Income taxes paid (25,373,621) (6,843,340) Interest paid (2,031,143) (981,938) Interest received 3,022,600 668,274 Net cash generated by operating activities 19,420,659 66,224,058 Cash flows from investing activities Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries 11,20 (5,863,685) - Loans issued (9,346,067) (3,410,579) Loan proceeds received 7,760,912 3,340,219 Capital expenditures2 (19,623,043) (12,731,474) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 110,568 331,090 Bank deposits repayment, net (19,000,000) - Other inflows 8,430 - Net cash used in investing activities (45,952,885) (12,470,744) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 14,18 7,611,892 16,429,595 Repayment of borrowings 14,18 (13,874,926) (21,699,724) Repayment of lease liabilities 19 (477,098) (289,322) Dividends paid (23,364,925) (5,782,122) Net cash used in financing activities (30,105,057) (11,341,573) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (56,637,283) 42,411,741 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (170,062) (410,833) Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period 83,083,255 20,336,901 Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period 4 26,275,910 62,337,809 Company's policy is to present cash flow inclusive of related VAT. CF from investing activities includes VAT in the amount of 2.5 bln RSD (2022: 1.7 bln RSD) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Financial Statements. 6

NIS a.d. Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Open Joint Stock Company Naftna Industrija Srbije, Novi Sad (the "Company") is a vertically integrated oil company operating predominantly in the Republic of Serbia. The Company's principal activities include: Exploration, production and development of crude oil and gas,

Production of refined petroleum products,

Petroleum products and gas trading and

Electricity generation and trading. Other activities primarily include sales of other goods, works and services. The Company is a public joint stock company listed on the Belgrade Stock Exchange. These Interim Condensed Financial Statements have been approved and authorized for issue by Chief Executive Officer and will be presented to Board of Directors for approval. 2. SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES 2.1. Basis of preparation The Company maintains its books and records in accordance with accounting and taxation principles and practices mandated by Serbian legislation. The accompanying Interim Condensed Financial Statements were primarily derived from the Company's statutory books and records with adjustments and reclassifications made to present them in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Interim Condensed Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. IAS 34 for interim financial reporting does not require all disclosures that would be necessarily required by IFRS. The new standard for insurance contracts and the amendments to the existing standards, which became effective on 1 January 2023, did not have any material impact on the Interim Condensed Financial Statements. The Company intends to implement the amendments to the existing standards and new standards issued but not yet effective as of the date these Condensed Interim Financial Statements were authorised for issue, and the Company does not expect them to have any material impact on the Condensed Interim Financial Statements when adopted. The Company does not disclose information, which would substantially duplicate the disclosures contained in its audited Financial Statements for 2022, such as significant accounting policies, significant estimates and judgements, financial risk disclosures or disclosures of financial line items, which have not changed significantly in amount or composition. Management of the Company believes that the disclosures in these Interim Condensed Financial Statements are adequate to make the information presented not misleading if these Interim Condensed Financial Statements are read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements for 2022. In the first nine months 2023 the volatility at commodity and financial markets is seen rising while the RSD remained stable relative to EUR and weakening against the USD (the information on economic environment in the Republic Serbia is detailed in Note 28) due to geopolitical situation. Under current conditions it turned out to be impossible to evaluate how long the volatility will remain and at what level the key financial indicators will ultimately stabilise. Due to that during the third quarter of 2023 the Company didn't review the critical accounting estimates which are used by the Company in the Interim Condensed Financial Statements preparation and which are assessed based on oil prices forecasts, inflation and market borrowing rate. In particular as of 30 September 2023 the Company didn't review estimation of the recoverable amount of the non-current assets that is determined for the purpose of the impairment testing. 7

NIS a.d. Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) The Company continues monitoring the development of macroeconomic situation and emergence of possibility to make evaluation of the indicators mentioned above with reasonable certainty. The results in these Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the three and nine month period ended 30 September 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results expected for the full year. The Company as a whole is not subject to significant seasonal fluctuations. 2.2. Changes in significant accounting policies Significant accounting policies, judgements and estimates applied while preparing these Interim Condensed Financial Statements are consistent with those applied during the preparation of Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2022. 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION Presented below is information about the Company's operating segments for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 and 2022. Operating segments are components that engage in business activities that may earn revenues or incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker (CODM), and for which discrete financial information is available. The Company manages its operations in 2 operating segments: Upstream and Downstream. Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following Company operations: exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas and oil field services. Downstream segment (refining and marketing) processes crude oil into refined products and purchases, sells and transports crude and refined petroleum products (refining and marketing). Corporate centre and Energy business activities are presented within the Downstream segment. Eliminations and other adjustments section encompasses elimination of inter-segment sales and related unrealised profits, mainly from the sale of crude oil and products, and other adjustments. Intersegment revenues are based upon estimated market prices. EBITDA represents the Company's EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA represents useful means of assessing the performance of the Company's ongoing operating activities, as it reflects the Company's earnings trends without showing the impact of certain charges. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, finance income (expenses) net and other non-operating income (expenses). EBITDA is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure used by management to evaluate operations. Reportable segment results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023 are shown in the table below: Upstream Downstream Eliminations Total Segment revenue 35,329,357 289,844,475 (36,086,262) 289,087,570 Intersegment 35,289,019 797,243 (36,086,262) - External 40,338 289,047,232 - 289,087,570 Adjusted EBITDA (Segment results) 23,615,318 32,726,418 - 56,341,736 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (9,261,463) (7,658,314) - (16,919,777) Net foreign exchange loss (69,882) (34,596) - (104,478) Finance income (expenses), net (123,521) 2,248,787 - 2,125,266 Income tax - (6,226,887) - (6,226,887) Segment profit 14,159,436 20,742,675 - 34,902,111 8

NIS a.d. Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) Reportable segment results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 are shown in the table below: Upstream Downstream Eliminations Total Segment revenue 47,742,374 359,112,250 (46,098,630) 360,755,994 Intersegment 45,660,444 438,186 (46,098,630) - External 2,081,930 358,674,064 - 360,755,994 Adjusted EBITDA (Segment results) 35,965,318 68,857,740 - 104,823,058 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (9,263,752) (8,162,493) - (17,426,245) Net foreign exchange loss (189,278) (1,835,312) - (2,024,590) Finance income (expenses), net (41,048) 110,807 - 69,759 Income tax (155,950) (13,243,080) - (13,399,030) Segment profit 26,413,754 45,663,841 - 72,077,595 Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month period ended 30 September 2023 and 2022 is reconciled below: Three month period ended Nine month period ended 30 September 30 September 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit for the period 19,523,254 28,956,088 34,902,111 72,077,595 Income tax 3,557,076 5,298,856 6,226,887 13,399,030 Finance expenses 848,514 479,594 2,451,676 1,256,088 Finance income (1,017,657) (699,595) (4,576,942) (1,325,847) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,579,558 5,891,139 16,919,777 17,426,245 Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss (5,274) 731,445 104,478 2,024,590 Other expenses/(income), net 16,964 (223,904) 7,160,347 (301,615) Other non-operating expense/(income), net* 80,206 120,520 (6,846,598) 266,972 Adjusted EBITDA 28,582,641 40,554,143 56,341,736 104,823,058 *Other non-operating expense / (income), net mainly relates to donations for support projects in the field of education, social and health care, excess and deficiencies of assets revealed, fines, penalties and other. (note 23) Oil, gas and petroleum products sales, sales of electricity, lease revenue and other sales comprise the following: Nine month period ended 30 September 2023 2022 Sale of crude oil - 4,602,951 Sale of gas 139,165 100,104 Wholesale activities 139,165 100,104 Sale of petroleum products 265,923,412 341,917,837 Through a retail network 80,410,567 95,721,017 Wholesale activities 185,512,845 246,196,820 Sale of electricity 11,091,913 3,870,327 Lease revenue 274,936 268,239 Other sales 11,658,144 9,996,536 Total sales 289,087,570 360,755,994 Other sales mainly relate to sales of non-fuel products at petrol stations for 8,156,028 RSD (2022: 7,198,682 RSD). All performance obligations related to customers are satisfied at point in time at which a customer obtains control of a promised asset and the entity satisfies a performance obligation. 9