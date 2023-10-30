Naftna industrija Srbije A.D.

Interim Condensed Financial Statements (Unaudited)

30 September 2023

This version of the financial statements is a translation from the original, which is prepared in Serbian language. All possible care has

been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original Serbian language version of the document takes precedence over this translation

Contents

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position

3

Interim Condensed Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

4

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

5

Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

1.

General Information

7

2.

Summary of Material Accounting Policies

7

3.

Segment Information

8

4.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

10

5.

Short-term Financial Assets

10

6.

Trade and Other Receivables

10

7.

Inventories

10

8.

Other Current Assets

11

9.

Property, Plant and Equipment

12

10.

Right-of-use Assets

13

11.

Investments in subsidiary

13

12.

Long-term Financial Assets

14

13.

Other Non-Current Assets

14

14.

Short-term Debt and Current Portion of Long-term Debt

14

15.

Trade and Other Payables

14

16.

Other Current Liabilities

15

17.

Other Taxes Payable

15

18.

Long-term Debt

15

19.

Lease Liabilities

16

20.

Other non-current financial liabilities

17

21.

Production, Manufacturing and Cost of other sales

17

22.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

17

23.

Other income (expenses), net

18

24.

Net Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss)

18

25.

Finance Income

18

26.

Finance Expenses

18

27.

Fair Value Measurement

19

28.

Contingencies and Commitments

19

29.

Related Party Transactions

20

30.

Events After The Reporting Date

21

Contact Information

22

2

NIS a.d.

Interim Condensed Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

Three month period ended Nine month period ended

30 September

30 September

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales of petroleum products, oil and gas

104,241,644

127,324,216

266,062,577

346,620,892

Other revenues

8,002,183

4,186,481

23,024,993

14,135,102

Total revenue from sales

3

112,243,827

131,510,697

289,087,570

360,755,994

Purchases of oil, gas and petroleum products

(62,843,257)

(75,253,387) (164,482,647)

(207,303,660)

Production, manufacturing and cost of other

sales

21

(11,860,000)

(8,143,779)

(35,185,413)

(26,207,080)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

22

(7,237,248)

(5,916,813)

(20,989,484)

(17,577,152)

Transportation expenses

(426,864)

(450,935)

(1,147,761)

(1,237,655)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(5,579,558)

(5,891,139)

(16,919,777)

(17,426,245)

Taxes other than income tax

(1,373,701)

(1,312,160)

(4,093,609)

(3,874,188)

Exploration expenses

(322)

-

(322)

(173)

Total operating expenses

(89,320,950)

(96,968,213) (242,819,013)

(273,626,153)

Other income (expenses), net

23

(16,964)

223,904

(7,160,347)

301,615

Operating profit

22,905,913

34,766,388

39,108,210

87,431,456

Net foreign exchange gain / (loss)

24

5,274

(731,445)

(104,478)

(2,024,590)

Finance income

25

1,017,657

699,595

4,576,942

1,325,847

Finance expenses

26

(848,514)

(479,594)

(2,451,676)

(1,256,088)

Total other (expense) / income

174,417

(511,444)

2,020,788

(1,954,831)

Profit before income tax

23,080,330

34,254,944

41,128,998

85,476,625

Current income tax expense

(3,717,059)

(5,403,162)

(6,767,837)

(13,674,850)

Deferred tax income

159,983

104,306

540,950

275,820

Total income tax

(3,557,076)

(5,298,856)

(6,226,887)

(13,399,030)

Profit for the period

19,523,254

28,956,088

34,902,111

72,077,595

Other comprehensive income / (loss):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit /

(loss)

Losses on remeasurements of defined benefit

plans

-

-

-

(33,528)

Gain / (loss) from investments in equity

instruments

8,431

-

8,276

(104)

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the

period

8,431

-

8,276

(33,632)

Total comprehensive income for the period

19,531,685

28,956,088

34,910,387

72,043,963

Earnings per share attributable to shareholders

of Naftna Industrija Srbije

Basic earnings (RSD per share)

119.73

177.58

214.04

442.03

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in

issue (in millions)

163

163

163

163

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Financial Statements.

4

NIS a.d.

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Nine-monthperiod ended 30 September 2023 and 2022 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

Retained

(unaudited)

Share capital

Reserves

earnings

Total

Balance as at 1 January 2022

81,530,200

93,991

190,623,686

272,247,877

Profit for the period

-

-

72,077,595

72,077,595

Other comprehensive loss

Loss from investments in equity instruments

-

(104)

-

(104)

Losses on remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-

-

(33,528)

(33,528)

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

-

(104)

72,044,067

72,043,963

Dividend distribution

-

-

(5,782,122)

(5,782,122)

Balance as at 30 September 2022

81,530,200

93,887

256,885,631

338,509,718

Retained

(unaudited)

Share capital

Reserves

earnings

Total

Balance as at 1 January 2023

81,530,200

93,904

278,192,015

359,816,119

Profit for the period

-

-

34,902,111

34,902,111

Other comprehensive gain

Gain from investments in equity instruments

-

8,276

-

8,276

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

8,276

34,902,111

34,910,387

Dividend distribution

-

-

(23,364,925)

(23,364,925)

Disposal of investment in equity instrument

-

33,877

(33,877)

-

Internal transfer

-

(94,715)

94,715

-

Balance as at 30 September 2023

81,530,200

41,342

289,790,039

371,361,581

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Financial Statements.

5

NIS a.d.

Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows1

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

Nine month period ended

30 September

Note

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income tax

41,128,998

85,476,625

Adjustments for:

Finance expenses

26

2,451,676

1,256,088

Finance income

25

(4,576,942)

(1,325,847)

Unrealised foreign exchange/(gain) losses, net

(384,013)

2,293,394

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

16,919,777

17,426,245

Other non-cash items

322,816

344,598

Operating cash flow before changes in working

capital

55,862,312

105,471,103

Changes in working capital:

Trade and other receivables

(4,418,976)

(14,708,887)

Inventories

6,739,874

(28,600,574)

Other current assets

(1,577,234)

(2,979,670)

Trade payables and other current liabilities

(16,366,879)

11,667,423

Other taxes payable

3,563,726

2,531,667

Total effect on working capital changes

(12,059,489)

(32,090,041)

Income taxes paid

(25,373,621)

(6,843,340)

Interest paid

(2,031,143)

(981,938)

Interest received

3,022,600

668,274

Net cash generated by operating activities

19,420,659

66,224,058

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries

11,20

(5,863,685)

-

Loans issued

(9,346,067)

(3,410,579)

Loan proceeds received

7,760,912

3,340,219

Capital expenditures2

(19,623,043)

(12,731,474)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

110,568

331,090

Bank deposits repayment, net

(19,000,000)

-

Other inflows

8,430

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(45,952,885)

(12,470,744)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

14,18

7,611,892

16,429,595

Repayment of borrowings

14,18

(13,874,926)

(21,699,724)

Repayment of lease liabilities

19

(477,098)

(289,322)

Dividends paid

(23,364,925)

(5,782,122)

Net cash used in financing activities

(30,105,057)

(11,341,573)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(56,637,283)

42,411,741

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(170,062)

(410,833)

Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the

period

83,083,255

20,336,901

Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period

4

26,275,910

62,337,809

  • Company's policy is to present cash flow inclusive of related VAT.
  • CF from investing activities includes VAT in the amount of 2.5 bln RSD (2022: 1.7 bln RSD)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Financial Statements.

6

NIS a.d.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Open Joint Stock Company Naftna Industrija Srbije, Novi Sad (the "Company") is a vertically integrated oil company operating predominantly in the Republic of Serbia. The Company's principal activities include:

  • Exploration, production and development of crude oil and gas,
  • Production of refined petroleum products,
  • Petroleum products and gas trading and
  • Electricity generation and trading.

Other activities primarily include sales of other goods, works and services.

The Company is a public joint stock company listed on the Belgrade Stock Exchange.

These Interim Condensed Financial Statements have been approved and authorized for issue by Chief Executive Officer and will be presented to Board of Directors for approval.

2. SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

2.1. Basis of preparation

The Company maintains its books and records in accordance with accounting and taxation principles and practices mandated by Serbian legislation. The accompanying Interim Condensed Financial Statements were primarily derived from the Company's statutory books and records with adjustments and reclassifications made to present them in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The Interim Condensed Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. IAS 34 for interim financial reporting does not require all disclosures that would be necessarily required by IFRS.

The new standard for insurance contracts and the amendments to the existing standards, which became effective on 1 January 2023, did not have any material impact on the Interim Condensed Financial Statements.

The Company intends to implement the amendments to the existing standards and new standards issued but not yet effective as of the date these Condensed Interim Financial Statements were authorised for issue, and the Company does not expect them to have any material impact on the Condensed Interim Financial Statements when adopted.

The Company does not disclose information, which would substantially duplicate the disclosures contained in its audited Financial Statements for 2022, such as significant accounting policies, significant estimates and judgements, financial risk disclosures or disclosures of financial line items, which have not changed significantly in amount or composition. Management of the Company believes that the disclosures in these Interim Condensed Financial Statements are adequate to make the information presented not misleading if these Interim Condensed Financial Statements are read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements for 2022.

In the first nine months 2023 the volatility at commodity and financial markets is seen rising while the RSD remained stable relative to EUR and weakening against the USD (the information on economic environment in the Republic Serbia is detailed in Note 28) due to geopolitical situation. Under current conditions it turned out to be impossible to evaluate how long the volatility will remain and at what level the key financial indicators will ultimately stabilise. Due to that during the third quarter of 2023 the Company didn't review the critical accounting estimates which are used by the Company in the Interim Condensed Financial Statements preparation and which are assessed based on oil prices forecasts, inflation and market borrowing rate. In particular as of 30 September 2023 the Company didn't review estimation of the recoverable amount of the non-current assets that is determined for the purpose of the impairment testing.

7

NIS a.d.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

The Company continues monitoring the development of macroeconomic situation and emergence of possibility to make evaluation of the indicators mentioned above with reasonable certainty.

The results in these Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the three and nine month period ended 30 September 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results expected for the full year.

The Company as a whole is not subject to significant seasonal fluctuations.

2.2. Changes in significant accounting policies

Significant accounting policies, judgements and estimates applied while preparing these Interim Condensed Financial Statements are consistent with those applied during the preparation of Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2022.

3. SEGMENT INFORMATION

Presented below is information about the Company's operating segments for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 and 2022. Operating segments are components that engage in business activities that may earn revenues or incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker (CODM), and for which discrete financial information is available.

The Company manages its operations in 2 operating segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following Company operations: exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas and oil field services. Downstream segment (refining and marketing) processes crude oil into refined products and purchases, sells and transports crude and refined petroleum products (refining and marketing). Corporate centre and Energy business activities are presented within the Downstream segment.

Eliminations and other adjustments section encompasses elimination of inter-segment sales and related unrealised profits, mainly from the sale of crude oil and products, and other adjustments. Intersegment revenues are based upon estimated market prices.

EBITDA represents the Company's EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA represents useful means of assessing the performance of the Company's ongoing operating activities, as it reflects the Company's earnings trends without showing the impact of certain charges. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, finance income (expenses) net and other non-operating income (expenses). EBITDA is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure used by management to evaluate operations.

Reportable segment results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023 are shown in the table below:

Upstream

Downstream

Eliminations

Total

Segment revenue

35,329,357

289,844,475

(36,086,262)

289,087,570

Intersegment

35,289,019

797,243

(36,086,262)

-

External

40,338

289,047,232

-

289,087,570

Adjusted EBITDA (Segment results)

23,615,318

32,726,418

-

56,341,736

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(9,261,463)

(7,658,314)

-

(16,919,777)

Net foreign exchange loss

(69,882)

(34,596)

-

(104,478)

Finance income (expenses), net

(123,521)

2,248,787

-

2,125,266

Income tax

-

(6,226,887)

-

(6,226,887)

Segment profit

14,159,436

20,742,675

-

34,902,111

8

NIS a.d.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

Reportable segment results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 are shown in the table below:

Upstream

Downstream

Eliminations

Total

Segment revenue

47,742,374

359,112,250

(46,098,630)

360,755,994

Intersegment

45,660,444

438,186

(46,098,630)

-

External

2,081,930

358,674,064

-

360,755,994

Adjusted EBITDA (Segment results)

35,965,318

68,857,740

-

104,823,058

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(9,263,752)

(8,162,493)

-

(17,426,245)

Net foreign exchange loss

(189,278)

(1,835,312)

-

(2,024,590)

Finance income (expenses), net

(41,048)

110,807

-

69,759

Income tax

(155,950)

(13,243,080)

-

(13,399,030)

Segment profit

26,413,754

45,663,841

-

72,077,595

Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month period ended 30 September 2023 and 2022 is reconciled below:

Three month period ended Nine month period ended

30 September

30 September

2023

2022

2023

2022

Profit for the period

19,523,254

28,956,088

34,902,111

72,077,595

Income tax

3,557,076

5,298,856

6,226,887

13,399,030

Finance expenses

848,514

479,594

2,451,676

1,256,088

Finance income

(1,017,657)

(699,595)

(4,576,942)

(1,325,847)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

5,579,558

5,891,139

16,919,777

17,426,245

Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss

(5,274)

731,445

104,478

2,024,590

Other expenses/(income), net

16,964

(223,904)

7,160,347

(301,615)

Other non-operating expense/(income), net*

80,206

120,520

(6,846,598)

266,972

Adjusted EBITDA

28,582,641

40,554,143

56,341,736

104,823,058

*Other non-operating expense / (income), net mainly relates to donations for support projects in the field of education, social and health care, excess and deficiencies of assets revealed, fines, penalties and other. (note 23)

Oil, gas and petroleum products sales, sales of electricity, lease revenue and other sales comprise the following:

Nine month period ended

30 September

2023

2022

Sale of crude oil

-

4,602,951

Sale of gas

139,165

100,104

Wholesale activities

139,165

100,104

Sale of petroleum products

265,923,412

341,917,837

Through a retail network

80,410,567

95,721,017

Wholesale activities

185,512,845

246,196,820

Sale of electricity

11,091,913

3,870,327

Lease revenue

274,936

268,239

Other sales

11,658,144

9,996,536

Total sales

289,087,570

360,755,994

Other sales mainly relate to sales of non-fuel products at petrol stations for 8,156,028 RSD (2022: 7,198,682 RSD).

All performance obligations related to customers are satisfied at point in time at which a customer obtains control of a promised asset and the entity satisfies a performance obligation.

9

NIS a.d.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

4.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

Cash in bank and in hand

8,970,637

16,861,298

Deposits with original maturity of less than three months

17,299,999

66,219,999

Cash equivalents

5,274

1,958

26,275,910

83,083,255

The fair value of cash and cash equivalents approximates their carrying value.

5.

SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL ASSETS

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

Short-term loans

2,027,129

204,604

Deposits with original maturity more than 3 months less than 1 year

25,873,752

6,003,699

Current portion of long-term investments (note 12)

5,458,695

4,225,725

Less impairment loss provision

(1,978,366)

(1,980,437)

31,381,210

8,453,591

The fair value of short-term financial assets approximates their carrying value.

6.

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

Trade receivables

54,736,857

50,420,797

Other receivables

90,188

88,717

Less credit loss allowance for trade receivables

(7,422,663)

(7,437,841)

Less credit loss allowance for other receivables

(31,959)

(34,426)

47,372,423

43,037,247

The Management of the Company regularly assesses the credit quality of trade and other receivables taking into account analysis of ageing profile of receivables and duration of relationships with the Company.

Management believes that not impaired trade, specific and other receivables are fully recoverable.

The carrying amounts of the Company's trade and other receivables are mostly denominated in the RSD.

7.

INVENTORIES

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

Crude oil

26,286,784

29,409,389

Petroleum products

19,407,775

23,314,075

Materials and supplies

4,843,455

4,771,464

Other

1,242,646

1,124,692

Less impairment provision

(4,423,515)

(4,456,029)

47,357,145

54,163,591

10

