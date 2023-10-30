Naftna industrija Srbije A.D.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial

Statements (Unaudited)

30 September 2023

Contents

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1.

General Information

7

2.

Summary of Material Accounting Policies

7

3.

Segment Information

8

4.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

10

5.

Short-term Financial Assets

10

6.

Trade and Other Receivables

10

7.

Inventories

11

8.

Other Current Assets

11

9.

Property, Plant and Equipment

12

10.

Right-of-use Assets

13

11.

Other Non-Current Assets

13

12.

Short-term Debt and Current Portion of Long-term Debt

13

13.

Trade and Other Payables

14

14.

Other Current Liabilities

14

15.

Other Taxes Payable

14

16.

Long-term Debt

15

17.

Lease Liabilities

16

18.

Production, Manufacturing and Cost of Other Sales

16

19.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

17

20.

Other expense, net

17

21.

Net Foreign Exchange Loss

17

22.

Finance Income

17

23.

Finance Expenses

18

24.

Fair Value Measurement

18

25.

Business Combination

18

26.

Contingencies and Commitments

19

27.

Related Party Transactions

19

28.

Events After the Reporting Date

21

Contact Information

22

2

NIS Group

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

Three month period

Nine month period

ended 30 September

ended 30 September

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales of petroleum products, oil and gas

101,580,407

135,102,743

271,760,760

363,767,540

Other revenues

15,647,544

5,420,267

32,326,909

17,029,884

Total revenue from sales

3

117,227,951

140,523,010

304,087,669

380,797,424

Purchases of oil, gas and petroleum products

(64,316,893)

(81,834,143)(172,859,159)(219,642,497)

Production, manufacturing and cost of other sales

18

(14,636,082)

(8,871,042)

(38,216,582)

(27,353,505)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19

(7,825,253)

(6,462,159)

(22,620,582)

(19,290,583)

Transportation expenses

(447,527)

(505,495)

(1,202,904)

(1,347,955)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(6,174,042)

(6,531,921)

(18,579,048)

(19,242,874)

Taxes other than income tax

(2,026,741)

(1,840,429)

(5,772,666)

(6,085,528)

Exploration expenses

(322)

-

(322)

(173)

Total operating expenses

(95,426,860)(106,045,189)(259,251,263)(292,963,115)

Other expenses, net

20

(119,328)

(2,401,584)

(7,477,218)

(2,358,760)

Operating profit

21,681,763

32,076,237

37,359,188

85,475,549

Share of gain (loss) of associates and joint ventures

(67,880)

(92,264)

(170,220)

243,709

Net foreign exchange loss

21

(138,736)

(924,080)

(349,541)

(2,199,554)

Finance income

22

1,041,395

554,230

3,713,971

833,915

Finance expenses

23

(848,949)

(500,523)

(2,450,363)

(1,330,511)

Total other (expense) income

(14,170)

(962,637)

743,847

(2,452,441)

Profit before income tax

21,667,593

31,113,600

38,103,035

83,023,108

Current income tax expense

(3,783,809)

(5,462,743)

(6,893,010)

(13,854,660)

Deferred income tax income

163,352

87,101

560,160

279,142

Total income tax

(3,620,457)

(5,375,642)

(6,332,850)

(13,575,518)

Profit for the period

18,047,136

25,737,958

31,770,185

69,447,590

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit (loss)

Losses on remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-

-

-

(62,751)

Gain /(loss) from investments in equity instruments

8,431

-

8,276

(104)

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit

Currency translation differences

22,009

55,772

84,083

85,223

Other comprehensive income for the period

30,440

55,772

92,359

22,368

Total comprehensive income for the period

18,077,576

25,793,730

31,862,544

69,469,958

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

- Shareholders of Naftna Industrija Srbije

18,301,844

25,737,958

32,024,893

69,447,590

- Non-controlling interest

(254,708)

-

(254,708)

-

Profit for the period

18,047,136

25,737,958

31,770,185

69,447,590

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:

- Shareholders of Naftna Industrija Srbije

18,332,284

25,793,730

32,117,252

69,469,958

- Non-controlling interest

(254,708)

-

(254,708)

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

18,077,576

25,793,730

31,862,544

69,469,958

Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Naftna

Industrija Srbije

Basic earnings (RSD per share)

112.24

157.84

196.40

425.90

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue

(in millions)

163

163

163

163

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial

Statements.4

NIS Group

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Nine month period ended 30 September 2023 and 2022 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

Equity attributable to the Company's owners

Non-

Retained

controlling

Total

(unaudited)

Share capital

Reserves

earnings

Total

interest

equity

Balance as at 1 January 2022

81,530,200

488,736

180,797,597

262,816,533

19,678

262,836,211

Profit for the period

-

-

69,447,590

69,447,590

-

69,447,590

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Loss from investments in equity instruments

-

(104)

-

(104)

-

(104)

Losses on remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-

-

(62,751)

(62,751)

-

(62,751)

Currency translation differences

-

79,441

5,782

85,223

-

85,223

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

79,337

69,390,621

69,469,958

-

69,469,958

Dividend distribution

-

-

(5,782,122)

(5,782,122)

-

(5,782,122)

Other

-

23,565

(89,882)

(66,317)

(19,678)

(85,995)

Balance as at 30 September 2022

81,530,200

591,638

244,316,214

326,438,052

-

326,438,052

Equity attributable to the Company's owners

Non-

Retained

controlling

Total

(unaudited)

Share capital

Reserves

earnings

Total

interest

equity

Balance as at 1 January 2023

81,530,200

572,221

267,125,162

349,227,583

-

349,227,583

Profit for the period

-

-

32,024,893

32,024,893

(254,708)

31,770,185

Other comprehensive income

Gain from investments in equity instruments

-

8,276

-

8,276

-

8,276

Currency translation differences

-

84,083

-

84,083

-

84,083

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

-

92,359

32,024,893

32,117,252

(254,708)

31,862,544

Dividend distribution

-

-

(23,364,925) (23,364,925)

-

(23,364,925)

Disposal of investment in equity instruments

-

33,846

(33,846)

-

-

-

Balance as at 30 September 2023

81,530,200

698,426

275,751,284

357,979,910

(254,708)

357,725,202

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

5

NIS Group

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows1

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

Nine month period ended

30 September

Note

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income tax

38,103,035

83,023,108

Adjustments for:

Share of (profit)/loss of associates and joint ventures

170,220

(243,709)

Finance expenses

23

2,450,363

1,330,511

Finance income

22

(3,713,971)

(833,915)

Unrealised foreign exchange (gain)/losses, net

(854,449)

1,880,241

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

18,579,048

19,242,874

Other non-cash items

704,968

367,761

Operating cash flow before changes in working capital

55,439,214

104,766,871

Changes in working capital:

Trade and other receivables

(1,126,619)

(9,943,233)

Inventories

6,558,562

(28,787,258)

Other current assets

(1,393,583)

(3,323,969)

Trade payables and other current liabilities

(17,407,335)

14,827,538

Other taxes payable

3,889,232

2,374,155

Total effect on working capital changes

(9,479,743)

(24,852,767)

Income taxes paid

(25,477,690)

(7,033,319)

Interest paid

(1,927,445)

(959,011)

Interest received

3,029,187

612,541

Net cash generated by operating activities

21,583,523

72,534,315

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash inflow on acquisition of subsidiaries

568,307

-

Capital expenditures2

(24,310,852)

(13,971,148)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

69,483

338,945

Bank deposits repayment, net

(24,353,824)

(91,880)

Other outflow

(14,999)

(170,385)

Net cash used in investing activities

(48,041,885)

(13,894,468)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

12,16

820,000

5,811,336

Repayment of borrowings

12,16

(5,614,589)

(10,785,504)

Repayment of lease liabilities

17

(744,118)

(581,934)

Dividends paid

(23,364,925)

(5,782,122)

Net cash used in financing activities

(28,903,632)

(11,338,224)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(55,361,994)

47,301,623

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(214,222)

(413,023)

Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period

88,131,045

21,283,274

Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period

4

32,554,829

68,171,874

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial

Statements.

  • Group policy is to present cash flow inclusive of related VAT.
  • CF from investing activities includes VAT in the amount of 2.77 bln RSD (2022: 1.8 bln RSD)

6

NIS Group

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Open Joint Stock Company Naftna Industrija Srbije (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together refer to as the "Group") is a vertically integrated oil company operating predominantly in Serbia. The Group's principal activities include:

  • Exploration, production and development of crude oil and gas,
  • Production of refined petroleum products,
  • Petroleum products and gas trading and
  • Electricity generation and trading.

Other activities primarily include sales of other goods, works and services.

The Company is a public joint stock company listed on the Belgrade Stock Exchange.

These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been approved and authorized for issue by Chief Executive Officer and will be presented to Board of Directors for approval.

2. SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

2.1. Basis of preparation

The Group maintains its books and records in accordance with accounting and taxation principles and practices mandated by legislation in the countries in which it operates (primarily Serbian). The accompanying Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements were primarily derived from the Group's statutory books and records with adjustments and reclassifications made to present them in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. IAS 34 for interim financial reporting does not require all disclosures that would be necessarily required by IFRS.

The new standard for insurance contracts and the amendments to the existing standards which became effective on 1 January 2023 did not have any material impact on the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Group intends to implement the amendments to the existing standards and new standards issued but not yet effective as of the date these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were authorised for issue, and the Group does not expect them to have any material impact on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements when adopted.

The Group does not disclose information which would substantially duplicate the disclosures contained in its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022, such as significant accounting policies, significant estimates and judgements, financial risk disclosures or disclosures of financial line items, which have not changed significantly in amount or composition. Management of the Group believes that the disclosures in these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are adequate to make the information presented not misleading if these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are read in conjunction with the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022.

In the first nine months of 2023 the volatility at commodity and financial markets is seen rising while the RSD remained stable relative to EUR and weakening against the USD (the information on economic environment in the Republic Serbia is detailed in Note 26) due to geopolitical situation. Under current conditions it turned out to be impossible to evaluate how long the volatility will remain and at what level the key financial indicators will ultimately stabilise. Due to that during the third quarter 2023 the Group didn't review the critical accounting estimates which are used by the Group in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements preparation and which are assessed based on oil prices forecasts, inflation and market borrowing rate. In particular as of 30 September 2023 the Group didn't review estimation of the recoverable amount of the non-current assets that is determined for the purpose of the impairment testing.

7

NIS Group

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

The Group continues monitoring the development of macroeconomic situation and emergence of possibility to make evaluation of the indicators mentioned above with reasonable certainty.

The results in these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months period ended 30 September 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the Group's results expected for the full year.

The Group as a whole is not subject to significant seasonal fluctuations.

2.2. Changes in significant accounting policies

Significant accounting policies, judgements and estimates applied while preparing these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those applied during the preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2022.

3. SEGMENT INFORMATION

Presented below is information about the Group's operating segments for the nine month periods ended 30 September 2023 and 2022. Operating segments are components that engage in business activities that may earn revenues or incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker (CODM), and for which discrete financial information is available.

The Group manages its operations in 2 operating segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following Group operations: exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas and oil field services. Downstream segment (refining and marketing) processes crude oil into refined products and purchases, sells and transports crude and refined petroleum products. Corporate centre, Energy business activities and petrochemical production are presented within the Downstream segment.

Eliminations and other adjustments section encompasses elimination of inter-segment sales and related unrealised profits, mainly from the sale of crude oil and products, and other adjustments. Intersegment revenues are based upon estimated market prices.

EBITDA represents the Group's EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA represents useful means of assessing the performance of the Group's on-going operating activities, as it reflects the Group's earnings trends without showing the impact of certain charges. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, finance income (expenses) net and other non-operating income (expenses). EBITDA is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure used by management to evaluate operations.

Reportable segment results for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 are shown in the table below:

Upstream Downstream Eliminations

Total

Segment revenue

36,411,547

304,506,054

(36,829,932)

304,087,669

Intersegment

35,857,296

972,636

(36,829,932)

-

External

554,251

303,533,418

-

304,087,669

Adjusted EBITDA (Segment results)

24,718,622

31,796,544

-

56,515,166

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(10,608,328)

(7,970,720)

-

(18,579,048)

Share of loss of associates and joint ventures

-

(170,220)

-

(170,220)

Net foreign exchange loss

(241,971)

(107,570)

-

(349,541)

Finance income (expenses), net

(303,613)

1,567,221

-

1,263,608

Income tax

(70,516)

(6,262,334)

-

(6,332,850)

Segment profit

13,289,437

18,480,748

-

31,770,185

8

NIS Group

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

Reportable segment results for the nine month period ended 30 September 2022 are shown in the table below:

Upstream

Downstream

Eliminations

Total

Segment revenue

48,326,662

378,569,392

(46,098,630)

380,797,424

Intersegment

45,660,444

438,186

(46,098,630)

-

External

2,666,218

378,131,206

-

380,797,424

Adjusted EBITDA (Segment results)

34,759,713

70,039,805

-

104,799,518

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(10,726,790)

(8,516,084)

-

(19,242,874)

Share of profit of associates and joint

ventures

-

243,709

-

243,709

Net foreign exchange loss

(189,278)

(2,010,276)

-

(2,199,554)

Finance expenses, net

(220,896)

(275,700)

-

(496,596)

Income tax

(284,534)

(13,290,984)

-

(13,575,518)

Segment profit

23,208,828

46,238,762

-

69,447,590

Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month period ended 30 September 2023 and 2022 is reconciled below:

Three month period ended Nine month period ended

30 September

30 September

2023

2022

2023

2022

Profit for the period

18,047,136

25,737,958

31,770,185

69,447,590

Income tax

3,620,457

5,375,642

6,332,850

13,575,518

Finance expenses

848,949

500,523

2,450,363

1,330,511

Finance income

(1,041,395)

(554,230)

(3,713,971)

(833,915)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

6,174,042

6,531,921

18,579,048

19,242,874

Share of (profit)/loss of associates and joint

ventures

67,880

92,264

170,220

(243,709)

Net foreign exchange loss

138,736

924,080

349,541

2,199,554

Other expenses, net

119,328

2,401,584

7,477,218

2,358,760

Other non-operating expense/(income), net*

76,205

(2,446,716)

(6,900,288)

(2,277,665)

Adjusted EBITDA

28,051,338

38,563,026

56,515,166

104,799,518

*Other non-operating expense/(income), net mainly relates to donations for support projects in the field of education, social and health care, excess and deficiencies of assets revealed, fines, penalties and other (note 20).

Oil, gas and petroleum products sales, sales of electricity, lease revenue and other sales comprise the following:

Nine month period ended

30 September

2023

2022

Sale of crude oil

-

4,602,952

Sale of gas

129,916

101,564

Wholesale activities

129,916

101,564

Sale of petroleum products

271,630,844

359,063,024

Through a retail network

93,726,358

114,879,096

Wholesale activities

177,904,486

244,183,928

Sale of electricity

11,187,834

4,158,248

Lease revenue

282,327

269,906

Other sales

20,856,748

12,601,730

Total sales

304,087,669

380,797,424

9

NIS Group

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023

(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)

Other sales mainly relate to sales of non-fuel products at petrol stations in the amount of 17,054,344 RSD (2022: 9,400,678 RSD).

All performance obligations related to customers are satisfied at point in time at which a customer obtains control of a promised asset and the entity satisfies a performance obligation.

4.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

Cash in bank and in hand

12,509,645

18,958,001

Deposits with original maturity of less than three months

20,035,185

69,170,832

Cash held on escrow account

4,727

254

Cash equivalents

5,272

1,958

32,554,829

88,131,045

The fair value of cash and cash equivalents approximates their carrying value.

5.

SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL ASSETS

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

Short-term loans

34,327

43,116

Deposits with original maturity more than 3 months less than 1 year

32,098,610

6,063,683

Less impairment loss provision

(2,180)

(2,180)

32,130,757

6,104,619

The fair value of short-term financial assets approximates their carrying value.

6.

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

Trade receivables

45,848,926

43,289,967

Other receivables

84,412

88,129

Accrued assets

14,844

2,907

Less credit loss allowance for trade receivables

(7,756,593)

(7,376,579)

Less credit loss allowance for other receivables

(31,959)

(34,426)

38,159,630

35,969,998

The Management of the Group regularly assesses the credit quality of trade and other receivables taking into account analysis of ageing profile of receivables and duration of relationships with the Group.

Management believes that not impaired trade and other receivables and other current assets are fully recoverable.

The carrying amounts of the Group's trade and other receivables are mostly denominated in RSD.

10

