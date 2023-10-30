Naftna industrija Srbije A.D. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 30 September 2023 This version of the financial statements is a translation from the original, which is prepared in Serbian language. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original Serbian language version of the document takes precedence over this translation

NIS Group Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) Three month period Nine month period ended 30 September ended 30 September Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales of petroleum products, oil and gas 101,580,407 135,102,743 271,760,760 363,767,540 Other revenues 15,647,544 5,420,267 32,326,909 17,029,884 Total revenue from sales 3 117,227,951 140,523,010 304,087,669 380,797,424 Purchases of oil, gas and petroleum products (64,316,893) (81,834,143)(172,859,159)(219,642,497) Production, manufacturing and cost of other sales 18 (14,636,082) (8,871,042) (38,216,582) (27,353,505) Selling, general and administrative expenses 19 (7,825,253) (6,462,159) (22,620,582) (19,290,583) Transportation expenses (447,527) (505,495) (1,202,904) (1,347,955) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (6,174,042) (6,531,921) (18,579,048) (19,242,874) Taxes other than income tax (2,026,741) (1,840,429) (5,772,666) (6,085,528) Exploration expenses (322) - (322) (173) Total operating expenses (95,426,860)(106,045,189)(259,251,263)(292,963,115) Other expenses, net 20 (119,328) (2,401,584) (7,477,218) (2,358,760) Operating profit 21,681,763 32,076,237 37,359,188 85,475,549 Share of gain (loss) of associates and joint ventures (67,880) (92,264) (170,220) 243,709 Net foreign exchange loss 21 (138,736) (924,080) (349,541) (2,199,554) Finance income 22 1,041,395 554,230 3,713,971 833,915 Finance expenses 23 (848,949) (500,523) (2,450,363) (1,330,511) Total other (expense) income (14,170) (962,637) 743,847 (2,452,441) Profit before income tax 21,667,593 31,113,600 38,103,035 83,023,108 Current income tax expense (3,783,809) (5,462,743) (6,893,010) (13,854,660) Deferred income tax income 163,352 87,101 560,160 279,142 Total income tax (3,620,457) (5,375,642) (6,332,850) (13,575,518) Profit for the period 18,047,136 25,737,958 31,770,185 69,447,590 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be reclassified to profit (loss) Losses on remeasurements of defined benefit plans - - - (62,751) Gain /(loss) from investments in equity instruments 8,431 - 8,276 (104) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit Currency translation differences 22,009 55,772 84,083 85,223 Other comprehensive income for the period 30,440 55,772 92,359 22,368 Total comprehensive income for the period 18,077,576 25,793,730 31,862,544 69,469,958 Profit/(loss) attributable to: - Shareholders of Naftna Industrija Srbije 18,301,844 25,737,958 32,024,893 69,447,590 - Non-controlling interest (254,708) - (254,708) - Profit for the period 18,047,136 25,737,958 31,770,185 69,447,590 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: - Shareholders of Naftna Industrija Srbije 18,332,284 25,793,730 32,117,252 69,469,958 - Non-controlling interest (254,708) - (254,708) - Total comprehensive income for the period 18,077,576 25,793,730 31,862,544 69,469,958 Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Naftna Industrija Srbije Basic earnings (RSD per share) 112.24 157.84 196.40 425.90 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (in millions) 163 163 163 163 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.4

NIS Group Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Nine month period ended 30 September 2023 and 2022 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) Equity attributable to the Company's owners Non- Retained controlling Total (unaudited) Share capital Reserves earnings Total interest equity Balance as at 1 January 2022 81,530,200 488,736 180,797,597 262,816,533 19,678 262,836,211 Profit for the period - - 69,447,590 69,447,590 - 69,447,590 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Loss from investments in equity instruments - (104) - (104) - (104) Losses on remeasurements of defined benefit plans - - (62,751) (62,751) - (62,751) Currency translation differences - 79,441 5,782 85,223 - 85,223 Total comprehensive income for the period - 79,337 69,390,621 69,469,958 - 69,469,958 Dividend distribution - - (5,782,122) (5,782,122) - (5,782,122) Other - 23,565 (89,882) (66,317) (19,678) (85,995) Balance as at 30 September 2022 81,530,200 591,638 244,316,214 326,438,052 - 326,438,052 Equity attributable to the Company's owners Non- Retained controlling Total (unaudited) Share capital Reserves earnings Total interest equity Balance as at 1 January 2023 81,530,200 572,221 267,125,162 349,227,583 - 349,227,583 Profit for the period - - 32,024,893 32,024,893 (254,708) 31,770,185 Other comprehensive income Gain from investments in equity instruments - 8,276 - 8,276 - 8,276 Currency translation differences - 84,083 - 84,083 - 84,083 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - 92,359 32,024,893 32,117,252 (254,708) 31,862,544 Dividend distribution - - (23,364,925) (23,364,925) - (23,364,925) Disposal of investment in equity instruments - 33,846 (33,846) - - - Balance as at 30 September 2023 81,530,200 698,426 275,751,284 357,979,910 (254,708) 357,725,202 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 5

NIS Group Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows1 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) Nine month period ended 30 September Note 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 38,103,035 83,023,108 Adjustments for: Share of (profit)/loss of associates and joint ventures 170,220 (243,709) Finance expenses 23 2,450,363 1,330,511 Finance income 22 (3,713,971) (833,915) Unrealised foreign exchange (gain)/losses, net (854,449) 1,880,241 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 18,579,048 19,242,874 Other non-cash items 704,968 367,761 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital 55,439,214 104,766,871 Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables (1,126,619) (9,943,233) Inventories 6,558,562 (28,787,258) Other current assets (1,393,583) (3,323,969) Trade payables and other current liabilities (17,407,335) 14,827,538 Other taxes payable 3,889,232 2,374,155 Total effect on working capital changes (9,479,743) (24,852,767) Income taxes paid (25,477,690) (7,033,319) Interest paid (1,927,445) (959,011) Interest received 3,029,187 612,541 Net cash generated by operating activities 21,583,523 72,534,315 Cash flows from investing activities Net cash inflow on acquisition of subsidiaries 568,307 - Capital expenditures2 (24,310,852) (13,971,148) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 69,483 338,945 Bank deposits repayment, net (24,353,824) (91,880) Other outflow (14,999) (170,385) Net cash used in investing activities (48,041,885) (13,894,468) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 12,16 820,000 5,811,336 Repayment of borrowings 12,16 (5,614,589) (10,785,504) Repayment of lease liabilities 17 (744,118) (581,934) Dividends paid (23,364,925) (5,782,122) Net cash used in financing activities (28,903,632) (11,338,224) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (55,361,994) 47,301,623 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (214,222) (413,023) Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period 88,131,045 21,283,274 Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period 4 32,554,829 68,171,874 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Group policy is to present cash flow inclusive of related VAT. CF from investing activities includes VAT in the amount of 2.77 bln RSD (2022: 1.8 bln RSD) 6

NIS Group Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Open Joint Stock Company Naftna Industrija Srbije (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together refer to as the "Group") is a vertically integrated oil company operating predominantly in Serbia. The Group's principal activities include: Exploration, production and development of crude oil and gas,

Production of refined petroleum products,

Petroleum products and gas trading and

Electricity generation and trading. Other activities primarily include sales of other goods, works and services. The Company is a public joint stock company listed on the Belgrade Stock Exchange. These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been approved and authorized for issue by Chief Executive Officer and will be presented to Board of Directors for approval. 2. SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES 2.1. Basis of preparation The Group maintains its books and records in accordance with accounting and taxation principles and practices mandated by legislation in the countries in which it operates (primarily Serbian). The accompanying Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements were primarily derived from the Group's statutory books and records with adjustments and reclassifications made to present them in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. IAS 34 for interim financial reporting does not require all disclosures that would be necessarily required by IFRS. The new standard for insurance contracts and the amendments to the existing standards which became effective on 1 January 2023 did not have any material impact on the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. The Group intends to implement the amendments to the existing standards and new standards issued but not yet effective as of the date these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were authorised for issue, and the Group does not expect them to have any material impact on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements when adopted. The Group does not disclose information which would substantially duplicate the disclosures contained in its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022, such as significant accounting policies, significant estimates and judgements, financial risk disclosures or disclosures of financial line items, which have not changed significantly in amount or composition. Management of the Group believes that the disclosures in these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are adequate to make the information presented not misleading if these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are read in conjunction with the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022. In the first nine months of 2023 the volatility at commodity and financial markets is seen rising while the RSD remained stable relative to EUR and weakening against the USD (the information on economic environment in the Republic Serbia is detailed in Note 26) due to geopolitical situation. Under current conditions it turned out to be impossible to evaluate how long the volatility will remain and at what level the key financial indicators will ultimately stabilise. Due to that during the third quarter 2023 the Group didn't review the critical accounting estimates which are used by the Group in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements preparation and which are assessed based on oil prices forecasts, inflation and market borrowing rate. In particular as of 30 September 2023 the Group didn't review estimation of the recoverable amount of the non-current assets that is determined for the purpose of the impairment testing. 7

NIS Group Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) The Group continues monitoring the development of macroeconomic situation and emergence of possibility to make evaluation of the indicators mentioned above with reasonable certainty. The results in these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months period ended 30 September 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the Group's results expected for the full year. The Group as a whole is not subject to significant seasonal fluctuations. 2.2. Changes in significant accounting policies Significant accounting policies, judgements and estimates applied while preparing these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those applied during the preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2022. 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION Presented below is information about the Group's operating segments for the nine month periods ended 30 September 2023 and 2022. Operating segments are components that engage in business activities that may earn revenues or incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker (CODM), and for which discrete financial information is available. The Group manages its operations in 2 operating segments: Upstream and Downstream. Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following Group operations: exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas and oil field services. Downstream segment (refining and marketing) processes crude oil into refined products and purchases, sells and transports crude and refined petroleum products. Corporate centre, Energy business activities and petrochemical production are presented within the Downstream segment. Eliminations and other adjustments section encompasses elimination of inter-segment sales and related unrealised profits, mainly from the sale of crude oil and products, and other adjustments. Intersegment revenues are based upon estimated market prices. EBITDA represents the Group's EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA represents useful means of assessing the performance of the Group's on-going operating activities, as it reflects the Group's earnings trends without showing the impact of certain charges. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, finance income (expenses) net and other non-operating income (expenses). EBITDA is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure used by management to evaluate operations. Reportable segment results for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 are shown in the table below: Upstream Downstream Eliminations Total Segment revenue 36,411,547 304,506,054 (36,829,932) 304,087,669 Intersegment 35,857,296 972,636 (36,829,932) - External 554,251 303,533,418 - 304,087,669 Adjusted EBITDA (Segment results) 24,718,622 31,796,544 - 56,515,166 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (10,608,328) (7,970,720) - (18,579,048) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures - (170,220) - (170,220) Net foreign exchange loss (241,971) (107,570) - (349,541) Finance income (expenses), net (303,613) 1,567,221 - 1,263,608 Income tax (70,516) (6,262,334) - (6,332,850) Segment profit 13,289,437 18,480,748 - 31,770,185 8

NIS Group Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated) Reportable segment results for the nine month period ended 30 September 2022 are shown in the table below: Upstream Downstream Eliminations Total Segment revenue 48,326,662 378,569,392 (46,098,630) 380,797,424 Intersegment 45,660,444 438,186 (46,098,630) - External 2,666,218 378,131,206 - 380,797,424 Adjusted EBITDA (Segment results) 34,759,713 70,039,805 - 104,799,518 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (10,726,790) (8,516,084) - (19,242,874) Share of profit of associates and joint ventures - 243,709 - 243,709 Net foreign exchange loss (189,278) (2,010,276) - (2,199,554) Finance expenses, net (220,896) (275,700) - (496,596) Income tax (284,534) (13,290,984) - (13,575,518) Segment profit 23,208,828 46,238,762 - 69,447,590 Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month period ended 30 September 2023 and 2022 is reconciled below: Three month period ended Nine month period ended 30 September 30 September 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit for the period 18,047,136 25,737,958 31,770,185 69,447,590 Income tax 3,620,457 5,375,642 6,332,850 13,575,518 Finance expenses 848,949 500,523 2,450,363 1,330,511 Finance income (1,041,395) (554,230) (3,713,971) (833,915) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,174,042 6,531,921 18,579,048 19,242,874 Share of (profit)/loss of associates and joint ventures 67,880 92,264 170,220 (243,709) Net foreign exchange loss 138,736 924,080 349,541 2,199,554 Other expenses, net 119,328 2,401,584 7,477,218 2,358,760 Other non-operating expense/(income), net* 76,205 (2,446,716) (6,900,288) (2,277,665) Adjusted EBITDA 28,051,338 38,563,026 56,515,166 104,799,518 *Other non-operating expense/(income), net mainly relates to donations for support projects in the field of education, social and health care, excess and deficiencies of assets revealed, fines, penalties and other (note 20). Oil, gas and petroleum products sales, sales of electricity, lease revenue and other sales comprise the following: Nine month period ended 30 September 2023 2022 Sale of crude oil - 4,602,952 Sale of gas 129,916 101,564 Wholesale activities 129,916 101,564 Sale of petroleum products 271,630,844 359,063,024 Through a retail network 93,726,358 114,879,096 Wholesale activities 177,904,486 244,183,928 Sale of electricity 11,187,834 4,158,248 Lease revenue 282,327 269,906 Other sales 20,856,748 12,601,730 Total sales 304,087,669 380,797,424 9