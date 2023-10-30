Naftna industrija Srbije A.D.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial
Statements (Unaudited)
30 September 2023
This version of the financial statements is a translation from the original, which is prepared in Serbian language. All possible care has
been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original Serbian language version of the document takes precedence over this translation
Contents
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
3
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
4
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
5
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
1.
General Information
7
2.
Summary of Material Accounting Policies
7
3.
Segment Information
8
4.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
10
5.
Short-term Financial Assets
10
6.
Trade and Other Receivables
10
7.
Inventories
11
8.
Other Current Assets
11
9.
Property, Plant and Equipment
12
10.
Right-of-use Assets
13
11.
Other Non-Current Assets
13
12.
Short-term Debt and Current Portion of Long-term Debt
13
13.
Trade and Other Payables
14
14.
Other Current Liabilities
14
15.
Other Taxes Payable
14
16.
Long-term Debt
15
17.
Lease Liabilities
16
18.
Production, Manufacturing and Cost of Other Sales
16
19.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
17
20.
Other expense, net
17
21.
Net Foreign Exchange Loss
17
22.
Finance Income
17
23.
Finance Expenses
18
24.
Fair Value Measurement
18
25.
Business Combination
18
26.
Contingencies and Commitments
19
27.
Related Party Transactions
19
28.
Events After the Reporting Date
21
Contact Information
22
NIS Group
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)
Three month period
Nine month period
ended 30 September
ended 30 September
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Sales of petroleum products, oil and gas
101,580,407
135,102,743
271,760,760
363,767,540
Other revenues
15,647,544
5,420,267
32,326,909
17,029,884
Total revenue from sales
3
117,227,951
140,523,010
304,087,669
380,797,424
Purchases of oil, gas and petroleum products
(64,316,893)
(81,834,143)(172,859,159)(219,642,497)
Production, manufacturing and cost of other sales
18
(14,636,082)
(8,871,042)
(38,216,582)
(27,353,505)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
19
(7,825,253)
(6,462,159)
(22,620,582)
(19,290,583)
Transportation expenses
(447,527)
(505,495)
(1,202,904)
(1,347,955)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(6,174,042)
(6,531,921)
(18,579,048)
(19,242,874)
Taxes other than income tax
(2,026,741)
(1,840,429)
(5,772,666)
(6,085,528)
Exploration expenses
(322)
-
(322)
(173)
Total operating expenses
(95,426,860)(106,045,189)(259,251,263)(292,963,115)
Other expenses, net
20
(119,328)
(2,401,584)
(7,477,218)
(2,358,760)
Operating profit
21,681,763
32,076,237
37,359,188
85,475,549
Share of gain (loss) of associates and joint ventures
(67,880)
(92,264)
(170,220)
243,709
Net foreign exchange loss
21
(138,736)
(924,080)
(349,541)
(2,199,554)
Finance income
22
1,041,395
554,230
3,713,971
833,915
Finance expenses
23
(848,949)
(500,523)
(2,450,363)
(1,330,511)
Total other (expense) income
(14,170)
(962,637)
743,847
(2,452,441)
Profit before income tax
21,667,593
31,113,600
38,103,035
83,023,108
Current income tax expense
(3,783,809)
(5,462,743)
(6,893,010)
(13,854,660)
Deferred income tax income
163,352
87,101
560,160
279,142
Total income tax
(3,620,457)
(5,375,642)
(6,332,850)
(13,575,518)
Profit for the period
18,047,136
25,737,958
31,770,185
69,447,590
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that will not be reclassified to profit (loss)
Losses on remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-
-
-
(62,751)
Gain /(loss) from investments in equity instruments
8,431
-
8,276
(104)
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit
Currency translation differences
22,009
55,772
84,083
85,223
Other comprehensive income for the period
30,440
55,772
92,359
22,368
Total comprehensive income for the period
18,077,576
25,793,730
31,862,544
69,469,958
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
- Shareholders of Naftna Industrija Srbije
18,301,844
25,737,958
32,024,893
69,447,590
- Non-controlling interest
(254,708)
-
(254,708)
-
Profit for the period
18,047,136
25,737,958
31,770,185
69,447,590
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:
- Shareholders of Naftna Industrija Srbije
18,332,284
25,793,730
32,117,252
69,469,958
- Non-controlling interest
(254,708)
-
(254,708)
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
18,077,576
25,793,730
31,862,544
69,469,958
Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Naftna
Industrija Srbije
Basic earnings (RSD per share)
112.24
157.84
196.40
425.90
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
(in millions)
163
163
163
163
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial
Statements.4
NIS Group
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Nine month period ended 30 September 2023 and 2022 (All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)
Equity attributable to the Company's owners
Non-
Retained
controlling
Total
(unaudited)
Share capital
Reserves
earnings
Total
interest
equity
Balance as at 1 January 2022
81,530,200
488,736
180,797,597
262,816,533
19,678
262,836,211
Profit for the period
-
-
69,447,590
69,447,590
-
69,447,590
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Loss from investments in equity instruments
-
(104)
-
(104)
-
(104)
Losses on remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-
-
(62,751)
(62,751)
-
(62,751)
Currency translation differences
-
79,441
5,782
85,223
-
85,223
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
79,337
69,390,621
69,469,958
-
69,469,958
Dividend distribution
-
-
(5,782,122)
(5,782,122)
-
(5,782,122)
Other
-
23,565
(89,882)
(66,317)
(19,678)
(85,995)
Balance as at 30 September 2022
81,530,200
591,638
244,316,214
326,438,052
-
326,438,052
Equity attributable to the Company's owners
Non-
Retained
controlling
Total
(unaudited)
Share capital
Reserves
earnings
Total
interest
equity
Balance as at 1 January 2023
81,530,200
572,221
267,125,162
349,227,583
-
349,227,583
Profit for the period
-
-
32,024,893
32,024,893
(254,708)
31,770,185
Other comprehensive income
Gain from investments in equity instruments
-
8,276
-
8,276
-
8,276
Currency translation differences
-
84,083
-
84,083
-
84,083
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
92,359
32,024,893
32,117,252
(254,708)
31,862,544
Dividend distribution
-
-
(23,364,925) (23,364,925)
-
(23,364,925)
Disposal of investment in equity instruments
-
33,846
(33,846)
-
-
-
Balance as at 30 September 2023
81,530,200
698,426
275,751,284
357,979,910
(254,708)
357,725,202
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
NIS Group
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows1
(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)
Nine month period ended
30 September
Note
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income tax
38,103,035
83,023,108
Adjustments for:
Share of (profit)/loss of associates and joint ventures
170,220
(243,709)
Finance expenses
23
2,450,363
1,330,511
Finance income
22
(3,713,971)
(833,915)
Unrealised foreign exchange (gain)/losses, net
(854,449)
1,880,241
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
18,579,048
19,242,874
Other non-cash items
704,968
367,761
Operating cash flow before changes in working capital
55,439,214
104,766,871
Changes in working capital:
Trade and other receivables
(1,126,619)
(9,943,233)
Inventories
6,558,562
(28,787,258)
Other current assets
(1,393,583)
(3,323,969)
Trade payables and other current liabilities
(17,407,335)
14,827,538
Other taxes payable
3,889,232
2,374,155
Total effect on working capital changes
(9,479,743)
(24,852,767)
Income taxes paid
(25,477,690)
(7,033,319)
Interest paid
(1,927,445)
(959,011)
Interest received
3,029,187
612,541
Net cash generated by operating activities
21,583,523
72,534,315
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash inflow on acquisition of subsidiaries
568,307
-
Capital expenditures2
(24,310,852)
(13,971,148)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
69,483
338,945
Bank deposits repayment, net
(24,353,824)
(91,880)
Other outflow
(14,999)
(170,385)
Net cash used in investing activities
(48,041,885)
(13,894,468)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
12,16
820,000
5,811,336
Repayment of borrowings
12,16
(5,614,589)
(10,785,504)
Repayment of lease liabilities
17
(744,118)
(581,934)
Dividends paid
(23,364,925)
(5,782,122)
Net cash used in financing activities
(28,903,632)
(11,338,224)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(55,361,994)
47,301,623
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
(214,222)
(413,023)
Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period
88,131,045
21,283,274
Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period
4
32,554,829
68,171,874
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial
Statements.
- Group policy is to present cash flow inclusive of related VAT.
- CF from investing activities includes VAT in the amount of 2.77 bln RSD (2022: 1.8 bln RSD)
NIS Group
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023
(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)
1. GENERAL INFORMATION
Open Joint Stock Company Naftna Industrija Srbije (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together refer to as the "Group") is a vertically integrated oil company operating predominantly in Serbia. The Group's principal activities include:
- Exploration, production and development of crude oil and gas,
- Production of refined petroleum products,
- Petroleum products and gas trading and
- Electricity generation and trading.
Other activities primarily include sales of other goods, works and services.
The Company is a public joint stock company listed on the Belgrade Stock Exchange.
These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been approved and authorized for issue by Chief Executive Officer and will be presented to Board of Directors for approval.
2. SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
2.1. Basis of preparation
The Group maintains its books and records in accordance with accounting and taxation principles and practices mandated by legislation in the countries in which it operates (primarily Serbian). The accompanying Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements were primarily derived from the Group's statutory books and records with adjustments and reclassifications made to present them in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. IAS 34 for interim financial reporting does not require all disclosures that would be necessarily required by IFRS.
The new standard for insurance contracts and the amendments to the existing standards which became effective on 1 January 2023 did not have any material impact on the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
The Group intends to implement the amendments to the existing standards and new standards issued but not yet effective as of the date these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were authorised for issue, and the Group does not expect them to have any material impact on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements when adopted.
The Group does not disclose information which would substantially duplicate the disclosures contained in its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022, such as significant accounting policies, significant estimates and judgements, financial risk disclosures or disclosures of financial line items, which have not changed significantly in amount or composition. Management of the Group believes that the disclosures in these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are adequate to make the information presented not misleading if these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are read in conjunction with the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022.
In the first nine months of 2023 the volatility at commodity and financial markets is seen rising while the RSD remained stable relative to EUR and weakening against the USD (the information on economic environment in the Republic Serbia is detailed in Note 26) due to geopolitical situation. Under current conditions it turned out to be impossible to evaluate how long the volatility will remain and at what level the key financial indicators will ultimately stabilise. Due to that during the third quarter 2023 the Group didn't review the critical accounting estimates which are used by the Group in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements preparation and which are assessed based on oil prices forecasts, inflation and market borrowing rate. In particular as of 30 September 2023 the Group didn't review estimation of the recoverable amount of the non-current assets that is determined for the purpose of the impairment testing.
NIS Group
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023
(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)
The Group continues monitoring the development of macroeconomic situation and emergence of possibility to make evaluation of the indicators mentioned above with reasonable certainty.
The results in these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months period ended 30 September 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the Group's results expected for the full year.
The Group as a whole is not subject to significant seasonal fluctuations.
2.2. Changes in significant accounting policies
Significant accounting policies, judgements and estimates applied while preparing these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those applied during the preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2022.
3. SEGMENT INFORMATION
Presented below is information about the Group's operating segments for the nine month periods ended 30 September 2023 and 2022. Operating segments are components that engage in business activities that may earn revenues or incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker (CODM), and for which discrete financial information is available.
The Group manages its operations in 2 operating segments: Upstream and Downstream.
Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following Group operations: exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas and oil field services. Downstream segment (refining and marketing) processes crude oil into refined products and purchases, sells and transports crude and refined petroleum products. Corporate centre, Energy business activities and petrochemical production are presented within the Downstream segment.
Eliminations and other adjustments section encompasses elimination of inter-segment sales and related unrealised profits, mainly from the sale of crude oil and products, and other adjustments. Intersegment revenues are based upon estimated market prices.
EBITDA represents the Group's EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA represents useful means of assessing the performance of the Group's on-going operating activities, as it reflects the Group's earnings trends without showing the impact of certain charges. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, finance income (expenses) net and other non-operating income (expenses). EBITDA is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure used by management to evaluate operations.
Reportable segment results for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023 are shown in the table below:
Upstream Downstream Eliminations
Total
Segment revenue
36,411,547
304,506,054
(36,829,932)
304,087,669
Intersegment
35,857,296
972,636
(36,829,932)
-
External
554,251
303,533,418
-
304,087,669
Adjusted EBITDA (Segment results)
24,718,622
31,796,544
-
56,515,166
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(10,608,328)
(7,970,720)
-
(18,579,048)
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
-
(170,220)
-
(170,220)
Net foreign exchange loss
(241,971)
(107,570)
-
(349,541)
Finance income (expenses), net
(303,613)
1,567,221
-
1,263,608
Income tax
(70,516)
(6,262,334)
-
(6,332,850)
Segment profit
13,289,437
18,480,748
-
31,770,185
NIS Group
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023
(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)
Reportable segment results for the nine month period ended 30 September 2022 are shown in the table below:
Upstream
Downstream
Eliminations
Total
Segment revenue
48,326,662
378,569,392
(46,098,630)
380,797,424
Intersegment
45,660,444
438,186
(46,098,630)
-
External
2,666,218
378,131,206
-
380,797,424
Adjusted EBITDA (Segment results)
34,759,713
70,039,805
-
104,799,518
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(10,726,790)
(8,516,084)
-
(19,242,874)
Share of profit of associates and joint
ventures
-
243,709
-
243,709
Net foreign exchange loss
(189,278)
(2,010,276)
-
(2,199,554)
Finance expenses, net
(220,896)
(275,700)
-
(496,596)
Income tax
(284,534)
(13,290,984)
-
(13,575,518)
Segment profit
23,208,828
46,238,762
-
69,447,590
Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month period ended 30 September 2023 and 2022 is reconciled below:
Three month period ended Nine month period ended
30 September
30 September
2023
2022
2023
2022
Profit for the period
18,047,136
25,737,958
31,770,185
69,447,590
Income tax
3,620,457
5,375,642
6,332,850
13,575,518
Finance expenses
848,949
500,523
2,450,363
1,330,511
Finance income
(1,041,395)
(554,230)
(3,713,971)
(833,915)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
6,174,042
6,531,921
18,579,048
19,242,874
Share of (profit)/loss of associates and joint
ventures
67,880
92,264
170,220
(243,709)
Net foreign exchange loss
138,736
924,080
349,541
2,199,554
Other expenses, net
119,328
2,401,584
7,477,218
2,358,760
Other non-operating expense/(income), net*
76,205
(2,446,716)
(6,900,288)
(2,277,665)
Adjusted EBITDA
28,051,338
38,563,026
56,515,166
104,799,518
*Other non-operating expense/(income), net mainly relates to donations for support projects in the field of education, social and health care, excess and deficiencies of assets revealed, fines, penalties and other (note 20).
Oil, gas and petroleum products sales, sales of electricity, lease revenue and other sales comprise the following:
Nine month period ended
30 September
2023
2022
Sale of crude oil
-
4,602,952
Sale of gas
129,916
101,564
Wholesale activities
129,916
101,564
Sale of petroleum products
271,630,844
359,063,024
Through a retail network
93,726,358
114,879,096
Wholesale activities
177,904,486
244,183,928
Sale of electricity
11,187,834
4,158,248
Lease revenue
282,327
269,906
Other sales
20,856,748
12,601,730
Total sales
304,087,669
380,797,424
NIS Group
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2023
(All amounts are in 000 RSD, unless otherwise stated)
Other sales mainly relate to sales of non-fuel products at petrol stations in the amount of 17,054,344 RSD (2022: 9,400,678 RSD).
All performance obligations related to customers are satisfied at point in time at which a customer obtains control of a promised asset and the entity satisfies a performance obligation.
4.
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
30 September
31 December
2023
2022
Cash in bank and in hand
12,509,645
18,958,001
Deposits with original maturity of less than three months
20,035,185
69,170,832
Cash held on escrow account
4,727
254
Cash equivalents
5,272
1,958
32,554,829
88,131,045
The fair value of cash and cash equivalents approximates their carrying value.
5.
SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL ASSETS
30 September
31 December
2023
2022
Short-term loans
34,327
43,116
Deposits with original maturity more than 3 months less than 1 year
32,098,610
6,063,683
Less impairment loss provision
(2,180)
(2,180)
32,130,757
6,104,619
The fair value of short-term financial assets approximates their carrying value.
6.
TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
30 September
31 December
2023
2022
Trade receivables
45,848,926
43,289,967
Other receivables
84,412
88,129
Accrued assets
14,844
2,907
Less credit loss allowance for trade receivables
(7,756,593)
(7,376,579)
Less credit loss allowance for other receivables
(31,959)
(34,426)
38,159,630
35,969,998
The Management of the Group regularly assesses the credit quality of trade and other receivables taking into account analysis of ageing profile of receivables and duration of relationships with the Group.
Management believes that not impaired trade and other receivables and other current assets are fully recoverable.
The carrying amounts of the Group's trade and other receivables are mostly denominated in RSD.
