NIS Group

Foreword

In the third quarter of 2023, the NIS Group continued with the implementation of the planned investment cycle, and in this period, RSD 10.4 billion were set aside for capital investments, which is 129 percent more than the investments from the same period last year. Thus, a total of RSD 21.9 billion were invested in the modernization of the NIS Group in the period January-September, which is an increase of 80 percent compared to the first nine months of 2022. Most investments were made in the area of exploration and production of oil and gas. Among other things, the ECO digital platform was applied to the oil wells of NIS, which is important for the process of monitoring and control of the production of wells. Investments were also made in the development of the retail network, so the second NIS facility along the "Miloš Veliki" highway was put into operation. With this investment, NIS also contributes to the development of road infrastructure in the Republic of Serbia.

In addition to the investment momentum, the second priority of the NIS Group was also successfully achieved - stability was maintained on the domestic market, which is properly supplied with all types of oil derivatives. Contributing to the energy stability of the Republic of Serbia will be one of the main goals of the NIS Group in the rest of the year.

When it comes to the financial results of NIS, they are in line with the current macroeconomic circumstances, primarily lower oil prices and regulation of fuel prices. Thus, the average price of "Brent" oil in the reporting period was 82.1 USD per barrel, which is 22 percent lower than the average price from January to September last year. The net profit of the NIS Group in the period January-September amounts to RSD 31.8 billion, which is 54 percent less compared to the same period last year. The EBITDA indicator is 46 percent lower and amounts to RSD 56.5 billion. Accrued liabilities for public revenues of the NIS Group are RSD 181.7 billion, which is 2 percent lower compared to the first nine months of 2022. In addition, NIS contributed to the stability of the budget of the Republic of Serbia by paying dividends for the year 2022 in a record amount of RSD 23,364,924,716. At the same time, indebtedness to banks was also reduced, which at the end of the period amounts to EUR 548.1 million, which is 4 percent less compared to the end of September last year.

Good results were also achieved when it comes to operational indicators. Oil and gas production is 868.1 thousand t.o.e., which is 1.3 percent less compared to last year. The volume of crude oil and semi-finished products was reduced by six percent and amounted to 3.054 million tons. In total, 2.995 million tons of petroleum products were sold, which is 7 percent less compared to the period January-September 2022. The achieved results are in line with lower demand for oil derivatives in key markets.

Being a socially responsible company, NIS continued to support the efforts to improve the standards of citizens of Serbia and signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Republic Fund for Pension and Disability Insurance, which defines the benefits for Pensioner card users when purchasing fuel and supplementary products at all NIS Petrol and Gazprom gas stations.