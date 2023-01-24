Advanced search
Naftna Industrija Srbije : 195nd BoD meeting by correspondence held - NIS a.d., Novi Sad

01/24/2023 | 09:49am EST

01/24/2023 | 09:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In accordance with Article 15 Paragraph 2 Item 3 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION

CXCV NIS j.s.c. Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

On its CXCV meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing of Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022, Decision on reviewing of Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022 and Decision on reviewing the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the third quarter of 2022.

The aforementioned decisions of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors are enclosed with this report while the Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022, Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022 and Decision on reviewing the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the third quarter of 2022 were previously published on the website of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) and the website of the Belgrade Stock Exchange (www.belex.rs) and submitted to the Securities Commission of the Republic of Serbia.

Head of

Corporate Affairs Department

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Mirjana Stanojevic

NIS a.d. Novi Sad Narodnog fronta 12, 21000 Novi Sad

Tel. +381 21 481 1111

office@nis.rs www.nis.rs

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Број (№):85/ OD-od/CXCV-2/1

Датум (Date): 30.12.2022

На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка 17)

Pursuant to Article 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and

Закона о привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник

Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities (Official

РС бр. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Закон,

Gazette of the Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011 No.

5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021) и

99/2011, No. 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015,

члана 9 тачке 9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д.

44/2018, 95/2018,91/2019 and 109/2021) and

Нови Сад (у даљем тексту: Друштво или НИС

Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of

а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a oд

Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter

29.06.2022. године (пречишћени текст), Одбор

referred to as: the Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад, на CXCV писаној

Sad), No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated 29.06.2022

седници, одржаној дана 30.12.2022. године,

(consolidated text), the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board

донeo je следећу

of Directors at CXCV correspondence meeting

held on 30.12.2022 passed the following

О Д Л У К У

DECISION

о разматрању Финансијских извештаја

on reviewing of the Financial Statements

НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 9 месеци 2022. године

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022

1. Усвајају се Финансијски извештаји НИС а.д.

1. The Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Нови Сад за 9 месеци 2022. године.

for 9 months of 2022 are hereby adopted.

2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Финансијски

2. The Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 9 месеци

for 9 months of 2022 are enclosed to this

2022. године, који чине њен саставни део.

Decision and constitute its integral part.

  1. Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном доношења. 3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its passing.
  2. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука 4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Rationale

На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка 17)

Pursuant to Article 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and

Закона о привредним друштвима и члана 9

Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities and Article

тачка 9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д. Нови

9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of Association

Сад, Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад је

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

размотрио Финансијске извештаје НИС а.д.

Board of Directors reviewed the Financial

Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.2

Страна 1 од 2

Нови Сад за 9 месеци 2022. године па је 2022 and decided as stated in the Disposition

одлучио као у диспозитиву.

herein.

Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors

________________________

Вадим Јаковљев / Vadim Yakovlev

(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Председнику

и

члановима

Одбора 1.

Chairman and members of the Board of

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

2.

Секретару Друштва

2.

Corporate Secretary

3.

Архиви

3.

Archives

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.2

Страна 2 од 2

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Број (№):85/ OD-od/CXCV-2/2

Датум (Date): 30.12.2022

На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка 17)

Pursuant to Article 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and

Закона о привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник

Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities (Official

РС бр. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Закон,

Gazette of the Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011 No.

5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021) и

99/2011, No. 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015,

члана 9 тачке 9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д.

44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 аnd 109/2021) and

Нови Сад (у даљем тексту: Друштво или НИС

Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of

а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a oд

Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter

29.06.2022. године (пречишћени текст), Одбор

referred to as: the Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад, на CXCV писаној

Sad), No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated 29.06.2022

седници, одржаној дана 30.12.2022. године,

(consolidated text), the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board

донeo je следећу

of Directors at CXCV correspondence meeting

held on 30.12.2022 passed the following

О Д Л У К У

DECISION

о разматрању Консолидованих

on reviewing of the Consolidated

финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

за 9 месеци 2022. године

for 9 months of 2022

1. Усвајају се Консолидовани финансијски

1. The Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 9 месеци

j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022 are hereby

2022. године.

adopted.

2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Консолидовани

2. The Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

финансијски извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за

j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022 are

9 месеци 2022. године, који чине њен

enclosed to this Decision and constitute its

саставни део.

integral part.

  1. Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном доношења. 3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its passing.
  2. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука 4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Rationale

На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка 17)

Pursuant to Article 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and

Закона о привредним друштвима и члана 9

Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities and Article

тачке 9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д. Нови

9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of Association

Сад, Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад је

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

размотрио

Консолидоване

финансијске

Board of Directors reviewed the Consolidated

Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.2

Страна 1 од 2

извештаје НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 9 месеци 2022. months of 2022 and decided as stated in the

године па је одлучио као у диспозитиву.

Disposition herein.

Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors

________________________

Вадим Јаковљев / Vadim Yakovlev

(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Председнику

и

члановима

Одбора

1.

Chairman and members of the Board of

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

2.

Секретару Друштва

2.

Corporate Secretary

3.

Архиви

3.

Archives

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.2

Страна 2 од 2

