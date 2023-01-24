Naftna Industrija Srbije : 195nd BoD meeting by correspondence held - NIS a.d., Novi Sad

In accordance with Article 15 Paragraph 2 Item 3 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION

CXCV NIS j.s.c. Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

On its CXCV meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing of Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022, Decision on reviewing of Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022 and Decision on reviewing the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the third quarter of 2022.

The aforementioned decisions of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors are enclosed with this report while the Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022, Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022 and Decision on reviewing the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the third quarter of 2022 were previously published on the website of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) and the website of the Belgrade Stock Exchange (www.belex.rs) and submitted to the Securities Commission of the Republic of Serbia.

