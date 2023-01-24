Naftna Industrija Srbije : 195th Board of Directors' meeting by correspondence held
In accordance with Article 15 Paragraph 2 Item 3 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces
REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION
CXCV NIS j.s.c. Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held
On its CXCV meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing of Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022, Decision on reviewing of Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022 and Decision on reviewing the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the third quarter of 2022.
The aforementioned decisions of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors are enclosed with this report while the Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022, Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022 and Decision on reviewing the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the third quarter of 2022 were previously published on the website of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) and the website of the Belgrade Stock Exchange (www.belex.rs) and submitted to the Securities Commission of the Republic of Serbia.
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Број (№):85/ OD-od/CXCV-2/1
Датум (Date): 30.12.2022
На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка 17)
Pursuant to Article 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and
Закона о привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник
Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities (Official
РС бр. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Закон,
Gazette of the Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011 No.
5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021) и
99/2011, No. 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015,
члана 9 тачке 9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д.
44/2018, 95/2018,91/2019 and 109/2021) and
Нови Сад (у даљем тексту: Друштво или НИС
Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of
а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a oд
Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter
29.06.2022. године (пречишћени текст), Одбор
referred to as: the Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi
директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад, на CXCV писаној
Sad), No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated 29.06.2022
седници, одржаној дана 30.12.2022. године,
(consolidated text), the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board
донeo je следећу
of Directors at CXCV correspondence meeting
held on 30.12.2022 passed the following
О Д Л У К У
DECISION
о разматрању Финансијских извештаја
on reviewing of the Financial Statements
НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 9 месеци 2022. године
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022
1. Усвајају се Финансијски извештаји НИС а.д.
1. The Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Нови Сад за 9 месеци 2022. године.
for 9 months of 2022 are hereby adopted.
2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Финансијски
2. The Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 9 месеци
for 9 months of 2022 are enclosed to this
2022. године, који чине њен саставни део.
Decision and constitute its integral part.
Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном доношења. 3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its passing.
Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука 4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка 17)
Pursuant to Article 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and
Закона о привредним друштвима и члана 9
Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities and Article
тачка 9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д. Нови
9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of Association
Сад, Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад је
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
размотрио Финансијске извештаје НИС а.д.
Board of Directors reviewed the Financial
Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of
Нови Сад за 9 месеци 2022. године па је 2022 and decided as stated in the Disposition
одлучио као у диспозитиву.
herein.
Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Број (№):85/ OD-od/CXCV-2/2
Датум (Date): 30.12.2022
На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка 17)
Pursuant to Article 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and
Закона о привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник
Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities (Official
РС бр. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Закон,
Gazette of the Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011 No.
5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021) и
99/2011, No. 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015,
члана 9 тачке 9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д.
44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 аnd 109/2021) and
Нови Сад (у даљем тексту: Друштво или НИС
Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of
а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a oд
Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter
29.06.2022. године (пречишћени текст), Одбор
referred to as: the Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi
директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад, на CXCV писаној
Sad), No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated 29.06.2022
седници, одржаној дана 30.12.2022. године,
(consolidated text), the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board
донeo je следећу
of Directors at CXCV correspondence meeting
held on 30.12.2022 passed the following
О Д Л У К У
DECISION
о разматрању Консолидованих
on reviewing of the Consolidated
финансијских извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад
Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
за 9 месеци 2022. године
for 9 months of 2022
1. Усвајају се Консолидовани финансијски
1. The Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS
извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 9 месеци
j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022 are hereby
2022. године.
adopted.
2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Консолидовани
2. The Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS
финансијски извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за
j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9 months of 2022 are
9 месеци 2022. године, који чине њен
enclosed to this Decision and constitute its
саставни део.
integral part.
Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном доношења. 3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its passing.
Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука 4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка 17)
Pursuant to Article 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and
Закона о привредним друштвима и члана 9
Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities and Article
тачке 9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д. Нови
9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of Association
Сад, Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад је
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
размотрио
Консолидоване
финансијске
Board of Directors reviewed the Consolidated
Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 9
извештаје НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 9 месеци 2022. months of 2022 and decided as stated in the
године па је одлучио као у диспозитиву.
Disposition herein.
Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors
SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.2
Страна 2 од 2
