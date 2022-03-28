Naftna Industrija Srbije : Announcement of submission and publication of Annual report for 2021

In accordance with the article 10. of the Agreement on Admission and Organization of Trading in Securities on the Belgrade Stock Exchange Listing, NIS j.s.c. has announced to the Belgrade Stock Exchange submission and publication of Annual report for 2021.

The respective document shall be submitted to the Securities exchange commission and to the Belgrade Stock Exchange on Thursday, 31 March 2022. The document will also be published on the internet page of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) within the same period.