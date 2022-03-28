Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Serbia, Republic of
  Belgrade Stock Exchange
  Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d.
  News
  Summary
    NIIS   RSNISHE79420

NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

(NIIS)
Naftna Industrija Srbije : Announcement of submission and publication of Annual report for 2021

03/28/2022 | 08:21am EDT
In accordance with the article 10. of the Agreement on Admission and Organization of Trading in Securities on the Belgrade Stock Exchange Listing, NIS j.s.c. has announced to the Belgrade Stock Exchange submission and publication of Annual report for 2021.

The respective document shall be submitted to the Securities exchange commission and to the Belgrade Stock Exchange on Thursday, 31 March 2022. The document will also be published on the internet page of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) within the same period.

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 12:20:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 270 B 2 523 M 2 523 M
Net income 2022 32 614 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2022 51 553 M 481 M 481 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,60x
Yield 2022 9,62%
Capitalization 84 791 M 792 M 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 450
Free-Float 100%
Chart NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.
Duration : Period :
Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 520,00 RSD
Average target price 686,00 RSD
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kirill Vladimirovich Tyurdenev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vadim Vladislavovich Yakovlev Chairman
Maxim Kozlovsky Deputy CEO, Director-Material & Technical
Vyacheslav Zavgorodniy Deputy CEO, Director-Strategy & Investments
Olga Vysotskaya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.-16.13%792
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.24%360 702
CHEVRON CORPORATION44.28%329 740
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.62%230 244
BP PLC18.52%100 016
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.20%74 543