In accordance with the article 10. of the Agreement on Admission and Organization of Trading in Securities on the Belgrade Stock Exchange Listing, NIS j.s.c. has announced to the Belgrade Stock Exchange submission and publishment of Quarterly report for the second quarter of 2023.
The respective document shall be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission and to the Belgrade Stock Exchange on Friday, 28 July 2023.
The document will also be published at the internet page of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) within the same period.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 11:51:10 UTC.