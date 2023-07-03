НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
СКУПШТИНА АКЦИОНАРА / SHAREHOLDERS' ASSEMBLY
Број (No.): 70/SA-od/XV-8
Датум (Date): 29.06.2023
На основу чланoва 270, 271, 272, 274 и 329.
Pursuant to Articles 270, 271, 272, 274 and 329
став 1. тачка 7) Закона о привредним
Paragraph 1 Item 7 of the Law on Commercial
друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр. 36/2011,
Entities (Official Gazette of the Republic of Serbia,
99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015, 44/2018,
No. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - other law,
95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем тексту:
5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 and 109/2021;
Закон), члана 95 Закона о тржишту капитала
hereinafter referred to as: the "Law"), Article 95 of
(Сл. Гласник РС бр. 129/2021), члана 8. тачка
the Law on Capital Market (Official Gazette of the
8.4 подтачка 7. Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у Republic of Serbia, No. 129/2021), Article 8, Item
даљем тексту: Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад)
8.4. Subitem 7 of the Articles of Association of NIS
бр. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године
j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter: the Company or NIS
(пречишћени текст) и Политике дивиденди НИС
j.s.c. Novi Sad) No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated
а.д. Нови Сад усвојеној Одлуком Скупштине
29.06.2022 (consolidated text) and Dividend Policy
акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/IV-8 од
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad adopted under the Decision
25.06.2012. године, Скупштина акционара НИС
of the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi
а.д. Нови Сад, на XV редовној седници
Sad No. 70/IV-8 dated 25.07.2012, Shareholders'
одржаној дана 29.06.2023 године, донела је
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at its XV Ordinary
следећу
meeting, held on 29.06.2023 passed the following
О Д Л У К У
D E C I S I O N
о расподели добити за 2022. годину,
оn Profit Distribution for 2022, Dividend
исплати дивиденди и утврђивању укупног
Payment and Determining the Total Amount of
износа нераспоређене добити
Retained Profit of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
НИС а.д. Нови Сад
1. Добит исказана у билансу успеха НИС а.д. Нови Сад за период од 1. јануара 2022. године до 31. децембра 2022. године у износу од РСД 93.456.931.000 (деведесеттри милијарде четристопедесетшест милиона деветстотридесетједна хиљада динара) распоређује се на следећи начин:
- за исплату дивиденди акционарима НИС а.д. Нови Сад у укупном бруто износу од
РСД 23.364.924.716 (двадесеттри
милијарде тристашездесетчетири
милиона деветстодвадесетчетири хиљаде седамстошеснаест динара);
- преостали износ добити за период од 1. јануара 2022. године до 31. децембра 2022. године у укупном износу од РСД
70.092.006.284 (седамдесетмилијарди деведесетдва милиона шестхиљада двестаосамдесетчетири динара) остаје нераспоређен.
1. The profit expressed in the income statement of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 in the amount of RSD 93,456,931,000 (ninety three billion four hundred fifty six million nine hundred thirty one thousand Dinars) shall be distributed as follows:
- for dividend payment to the shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad in the total gross amount of RSD 23,364,924,716 (twenty three billion three hundred sixty four million nine hundred twenty four thousand seven hundred and sixteen dinars);
- the remaining amount of profit for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 in the total amount of RSD 70,092,006,284 (seventy billion ninety two million six thousand two hundred eighty four Dinars) shall remain as retained profit.
2. Утврђује се укупан износ нераспоређене
2. The total amount of retained profit of NIS j.s.c.
добити НИС а.д. Нови Сад у износу од РСД
Novi Sad in the amount of RSD
254.829.205.500
254,829,205,500 (two hundred and fifty four
(двестапедесетчетиримилијарде
billion eight hundred and twenty nine million two
осамстодвадесетдевет
милиона
hundred five thousand and five hundred Dinars)
двестапетхиљада петсто динара).
is hereby determined.
3. Одобрава
се
исплата
дивиденди
3. The monetary payment of dividends to the
акционарима НИС а.д. Нови Сад у новцу, у
shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, in the total
укупном бруто износу од РСД 23.364.924.716
gross amount of RSD 23,364,924,716 (twenty
(двадесеттри
милијарде
three billion three hundred sixty four million nine
тристашездесетчетири
милиона
hundred twenty four thousand seven hundred
деветстодвадесетчетири
хиљаде
and sixteen Dinars), representing the gross
седамстошеснаест динара), односно бруто
amount per share of RSD 143.29 (one hundred
износ по
акцији
од
РСД 143.29
and forty three Dinars and 29/100) within 6 (six)
(сточетрдесеттри динара и двадесетдевет
months from the day of adoption of this Decision
пара) у року од 6 (шест) месеци од дана
and in accordance with Decision the of Board of
доношења ове Одлуке, а у складу са
Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on determining
Одлуком Одборa директора НИС а.д. Нови
the date, procedure and manner of dividend
Сад којом се одређује дан и поступак њене
disbursement to the shareholders of the
исплате акционарима Друштва.
Company.
4. Право на дивиденду имају сви акционари
4. All the shareholders of the Company - the
Друштва - лица која су уписана у
persons registered with the Central Securities
Централном регистру, депоу и клирингу
Depository and Clearing House as legal owners
хартија од вредности као законити имаоци
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad shares on the
акција НИС а.д. Нови Сад на Дан акционара
Shareholders' Day of the XV Ordinary meeting
XV редовне седнице Скупштине акционара
of the Shareholder's Assembly of the Company
Друштва (Дан дивиденде).
(Dividend Day) shall be entitled to dividend
payment.
5. Друштво се обавезује да о овој Одлуци
5. The Company is obliged to notify the
обавести акционаре Друштва којима се
shareholders of the Company entitled to
исплаћује дивиденда, сходном применом
dividend payment of this Decision, in
одредаба
Закона
о
обавештавању
accordance with the provisions of the Law
акционара о седници Скупштине акционара
governing the notification of shareholders
Друштва у року од 15 дана од дана
regarding the Meeting of the Company's
доношења ове Одлуке.
Shareholders' Assembly within 15 days as of
the passing the present Decision.
- Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном доношења. 6. This Decision enters into force on the day of its passing.
- Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука 7. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
На основу усвојених Финансијских извештаја
Based on the adopted Financial Statements of NIS
НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се завршила
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on 31
на дан 31. децембар 2022. године и Извештаја
December 2022 and the Independent Auditor's
независног ревизора о ревизији Финансијских
Report on the Audit of Financial Statements of NIS
извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која се
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on 31
завршила на дан 31. децембар 2022. године,
December 2022, it was determined that NIS j.s.c
утврђено је да је НИС а.д. Нови Сад за период
Novi Sad generated profit in the amount of RSD
од 1. јануара 2022. године до 31. децембра
93,456,931,000 (ninety three billion four hundred
2022. године остварио добит у износу од
fifty six million nine hundred thirty one thousand
93.456.931.000
(деведесеттри
милијарде
Dinars) in the period from 1 January 2022 to 31
четристопедесетшест
милиона
December 2022, and that the conditions for profit
деветстотридесетједна хиљада динара) и да су
distribution and dividend payment to the
се стекли услови за расподелу добити и
shareholders of the Company in accordance with
исплату дивиденде акционарима Друштва у
the provisions of Article 270 of the Law were met.
складу са одредбама члана 270. Закона.
На основу наведеног и одредаба чланoва 270,
Based on the above and the provisions of Articles
271, 272, 274 и 329. став 1. тачка 7) Закона о
270, 271, 272, 274 and 329 Paragraph 1 item 7)
привредним друштвима и члана 8 тачка 8.4
of the Law and Article 8 Item 8.4 Subitem 7 of the
подтачка 7 Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад,
Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, the
Скупштина акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад је
Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
одлучила као у диспозитиву.
decided as stated in the Disposition herein.
Председник Скупштине акционара / Chairman of the Shareholders' Assembly
_________________________
Петар Јањић / Petar Janjić
(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)
Доставити:
To be served to:
1. Акционарима
1. Shareholders
2. Председнику
и
члановима
Одбора
2. Chairman and members of the NIS j.s.c. Novi
директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад
Sad Board of Directors
3. Секретару Друштва
3. Corporate Secretary
4. Архиви
4. Archives
