НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
СКУПШТИНА АКЦИОНАРА / SHAREHOLDERS ASSEMBLY
Број (No.): 70/SA-od/XV-2/5 Датум (Date): 29.06.2023
На основу члана 329. став 1. тачка 9. и 15.
Pursuant to the Article 329, Paragraph 1, Items 9
Закона о привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник
and 15 of the Law on Commercial Entities (Official
РС бр. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон,
Gazette of the Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011,
5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021),
99/2011, 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018,
члана 41. Закона о рачуноводству (Сл.
95/2018, 91/2019 and 109/2021), Article 41 of the
Гласник РС бр. 73/2019 и 44/2021 - др. закон)
Law on accounting (Official Gazette of the
- члана 8. тачка 8.4 подтачка 10. и 16. Статута Republic of Serbia No. 73/2019 and 44/2021 -
НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту: Друштво
other law) and the Article 8, Item 8.4, Subitem 10
или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a
and 16 of the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c.
oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени текст),
Novi Sad (hereinafter: Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi
Скупштина акционара на XV редовној седници
Sad) No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated 29.06.2022
одржаној дана 29.06.2023. године, донела је
(consolidated text), the Shareholders Assembly of
следећу
NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at its XV Ordinary meeting
held on 29.06.2023 passed the following
О Д Л У К У
DECISION
о усвајању Годишњег извештаја НИС а.д.
оn adoption of the Annual Report
Нови Сад за 2022. годину са извештајем
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year 2022 with the
независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о.
Report by the Independent Auditor
Beograd
FinExpertiza llc Belgrade
- Спајају се Годишњи извештај о пословању и Консолидовани годишњи извештај о пословању НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 2022. годину у један извештај који чини саставни део Годишњег извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 2022. годину са извештајем независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о.
Beograd.
- Усваја се Годишњи извештај НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 2022. годину са извештајем независног ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о.
Beograd.
- Уз ову Одлуку прилаже се Годишњи извештај НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 2022. годину са извештајем независног ревизора
FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd и чини њен саставни део.
- Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном доношења.
- Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука Друштва.
- The Annual business Report and Consolidated Annual business Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year 2022 are to be incorporated into one Report which constitues an integral part of the Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. for the year 2022 with the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade.
- Тhe Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year 2022 with the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade is hereby adopted.
- The Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year 2022 with the Report by the Independent Auditor FinExpertiza llc Belgrade is enclosed to this Decision and constitutes its integral part.
- This Decision enters into force on the day of its passing.
- This Decision shall be entered into the Book of Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
Скупштина акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад је
The Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi
размотрила Годишњи извештај НИС а.д. Нови
Sad has considered the Annual Report of NIS
Сад за 2022. годину у којем су Годишњи
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year 2022 where the Annual
извештај о пословању и Консолидовани
business Report and Consolidated Annual
Годишњи извештај о пословању НИС а.д.
business Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year
Нови Сад за 2022. годину спојени и приказани
2022 are incorporated and presented as one
као један Годишњи извештај НИС а.д. Нови
Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year
Сад за 2022. годину са извештајем независног
2022 with the Report by the Independent Auditor
ревизора FinExpertiza d.о.о. Beograd па је у
FinExpertiza llc Belgrade and in accordance with
складу са одредбама члана 329. став 1. тачка
the provisions of the Article 329, Paragraph 1,
9. и 15. Закона о привредним друштвима, Items 9 and 15 of the Law on Commercial члана 41. Закона о рачуноводству и члана 8. Entities, the Article 41 of the Law on accounting тачка 8.4 подтачка 10. и 16. Статута НИС а.д. and the Article 8, Item 8.4, Subitems 10 and 16 of
Нови Сад, одлучила као у диспозитиву.
the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, it
decided as stated in the Disposition herein.
Председник Скупштине акционара / Chairman of the Shareholders' Assembly
_________________________
Петар Јањић / Petar Janjić
(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)
Доставити:
To be served to:
1.
Акционарима
1.
Shareholders
2.
Председнику
и
члановима
Oдбора
2.
Chairman and members of NIS j.s.c Novi Sad
директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад
Board of Directors
3.
Секретару Друштва
3.
Corporate Secretary
4.
Архиви
4.
Archives
