    NIIS   RSNISHE79420

NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

(NIIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Belgrade Stock Exchange  -  05-26
561.00 RSD   +1.45%
02:36aNAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Draft Decision on Amendments and Supplements to the Articles of Association
PU
02:16aNAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Notification of the Board of directors decision on convocation of the XIV ordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly
PU
05/20NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : New memeber of the Board of directors appointed
PU
Naftna Industrija Srbije : Draft Decision on Amendments and Supplements to the Articles of Association

05/30/2022 | 02:36am EDT
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Број (№): 85/OD-od/CLXXXVI-4

Датум (Date): 27.05.2022

На основу члана 367. став 1. тачка 3) и члана Pursuant to Article 367, Paragraph 1, Item 3) and

398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о привредним Article 398 Paragraph 1 Items 8) of the Law on друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр. 36/2011, Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of the

99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015, 44/2018,

Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014

95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021) (у даљем тексту:

- other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019

Закон) и члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 12.

and 109/2021) (hereinafter referred to as: the

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад, (у даљем тексту:

Law) and Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 12 of the

Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад), бр. 70/SA-

Articles of Association NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

od/VI-11a oд 30.06.2014. године (пречишћени

(hereinafter referred to as: the Company or NIS

текст), Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад,

j.s.c. Novi Sad) No. 70/SA-od/VI-11a dated

на CLXXXVI писаној седници, одржаној дана

30.06.2014 (consolidated text), the Board of

27.05.2022. године, донeo je следећу

Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at the CLXXXVI

correspondence meeting held on 27.05.2022

passed the following

О Д Л У К У

DECISION

о утврђивању предлога Одлуке Скупштине

on determing the Draft Decision of the

акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о измени

Shareholders Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад

on Amendment to the Articles of Association

број 70/IV-12a од 25.06.2012. године, са

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a

изменама и допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од

dated 25.06.2012, with amendments and

30.06.2014. године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од

supplements No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated

27.06.2019. године (у даљем тексту: Статут

30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-od/XI-10 dated

НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од

27.06.2019 (hereinafter: Articles of Association

27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст) или

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/XI-10a

Статут)

dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated text) or

Articles of Association)

1. Утврђује се предлог Одлуке Скупштине

1. The Draft Decision of the Shareholders

акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о измени

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/IV-12a

Amendment to the Articles of Association of

од 25.06.2012. године, са изменама и

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a dated

допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од 30.06.2014.

25.06.2012,

with

amendments

and

године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од 27.06.2019.

supplements No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated

године (у даљем тексту: Статут НИС а.д.

30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-od/XI-10 dated

Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од

27.06.2019 (hereinafter: Articles of Association

27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст) или

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/XI-10a

Статут).

dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated text) or Articles

of Association), is hereby determined.

2. Предлаже се Скупштини акционара НИС

2. It is hereby proposed to the Shareholders'

а.д. Нови Сад да донесе Одлуку о измени

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to pass the

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/IV-12a

Decision on Amendment to the NIS j.s.c.

од 25.06.2012. године, са изменама и

Articles of Association No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a

допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од 30.06.2014.

dated 25.06.2012, with amendments and

године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од 27.06.2019.

supplements No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated

године (у даљем тексту: Статут НИС а.д.

30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-od/XI-10 dated

Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од

27.06.2019 (hereinafter: Articles of Association

27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст) или

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/XI-10a

Статут).

dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated text) or Articles

of Association).

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.1

Страна 1 од 3

3. Уз ову Одлуку прилажe се и чини њен

3. The following document is enclosed to this

саставни део следећи документ:

Decision and constitutes its integral part:

Предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара

Draft Decision of the Shareholders

НИС а.д. Нови Сад о измени Статута

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on

НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/IV-12a од

Amendment to the Articles of Association of

25.06.2012. године, са изменама и

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a

допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од

dated 25.06.2012, with amendments and

30.06.2014. године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10

supplements No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated

од 27.06.2019. године (у даљем тексту:

30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-od/XI-10 dated

Статут НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/SA-

27.06.2019

(hereinafter:

Articles of

od/XI-10a

од

27.06.2019.

године

Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.

(пречишћени текст) или Статут).

70/SA-od/XI-10a

dated

27.06.2019

(consolidated text) or Articles of

Association).

4. Ова

Одлука

ступа

на снагу

даном

4. This Decision enters into force on the day of its

доношења.

passing.

5. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука

5. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Rationale

Одредбама члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 12.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 9, Paragraph

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад је предвиђено да

9.6, Item 12, of the Articles of Association of NIS

Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад утврђује

j.s.c. Novi Sad stipulate that the Board of

предлоге

Одлука Скупштине акционара

Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad is competent for

Друштва.

determining draft decisions of the Shareholders'

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.

Одредбама члана 367. став 1. тачка 3) и члана

The provisions of

the Article 367,

Paragraph 1,

398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о привредним Item 3)and Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the друштвима прописано је да је Одбор Law on Commercial Entities specify that the

директора акционарског друштва у обавези да

Board of Directors of a joint stock company

за седницу скупштине акционарима стави на

obliged to make available to the shareholders, in

располагање текст предлога Одлуке чије се

relation to a shareholders' assembly meeting, the

доношење предлаже, са образложењем.

text of the decision proposed to be adopted, with

a rationale.

  • складу са наведеним, Одбор директора НИС Pursuant to the above, the Board of Directors, NIS

а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио предлог Одлуке

j.s.c. Novi Sad has reviewed the Draft Decision of

Скупштине акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о

the Shareholders Assembly, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad,

измени Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/IV-

on the amendment to the Articles of Association

12a од 25.06.2012. године, са изменама и

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, 70/SA-od/VI-12a dated

допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од 30.06.2014.

25.06.2012, with amendments and supplements

године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од 27.06.2019.

No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated 30.06.2014 and No.

године (у даљем тексту: Статут НИС а.д. Нови

70/SA-od/XI-10 dated 27.06.2019 (hereinafter:

Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од 27.06.2019.

Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.

године (пречишћени текст) или Статут), па је

70/SA-od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated

одлучио као у диспозитиву.

text) or Articles of Association), and decided as

stated in the Disposition herein.

Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors

________________________

Вадим Јаковљев / Vadim Yakovlev

(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.1

Страна 2 од 3

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Председнику

и

члановима

Одбора 1.

Chairman and members of the NIS j.s.c. Novi

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Sad Board of Directors

2.

Секретару Друштва

2.

Corporate Secretary

3.

Архиви

3.

Archives

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.1

Страна 3 од 3

ПРЕДЛОГ

DRAFT

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

СКУПШТИНА АКЦИОНАРА / SHAREHOLDERS' ASSEMBLY

Број (No.): 70/SA-od/XIV-__ Датум (Date): __.06.2022

На основу члана 12. став 4. члана 247, члана Pursuant to Article 12 Paragraph 4, Article 247,

329. став 1. тачка 1) Закона о привредним Article 329 Paragraph 1 Item 1 of the Law on друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр. 36/2011, Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of the 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015, 44/2018, Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011, 99/2011, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021) (у даљем тексту: 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, Закон о привредним друштвима или Закон), 91/2019 and 109/2021) (hereinafter: the Law on члана 8 тачка 8.4 подтачка 1 и тачка 8.15 и Commercial Entities or the Law), Article 8 Item

члана 22. Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у

8.4 Subitem 1 and Item 8.15 and Article 22 of the

даљем тексту: Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови

Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Сад) бр. 70/SA-od/XI-10a од 27.06.2019. гoдине

(hereinafter: the Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad)

(пречишћени текст), Скупштина акционара

No.

70/SA-od/XI-10a

dated

27.06.2019

НИС а.д. Нови Сад на XIV редовној седници

(consolidated text), NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

одржаној дана __.06.2022. године, донела је

Shareholders' Assembly, at its XIV Ordinary

следећу

meeting, held on __.06.2022, passed the

following

О Д Л У К У

D E C I S I O N

  • измени Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад on Amendment to the Articles of Association

број 70/IV-12a од 25.06.2012. године, са

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

изменама и допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од

No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a dated 25.06.2012, with

30.06.2014. године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од

amendments and supplements No. 70/SA-

27.06.2019. године (у даљем тексту: Статут

od/VI-11 dated 30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-

НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од

od/XI-10 dated 27.06.2019 (hereinafter referred

27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст) или

to as: Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi

Статут)

Sad No. 70/SA-od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019

(consolidated text) or Articles of Association)

1. Мења се тачка 9.2 члана 9 Статутa НИС а.д.

1. The Article 9.2 of the Article 9 in the Articles of

Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од

Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-

27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст), тако

od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated

што се брише последњи став из тачке 9.2

text) is amended by removing the last Subitem

чланa 9 Статута који гласи:

from the Item 9.2 of the Article 9 in the Articles

of Association which reads:

"ЈАД Гаспром њефт има право на

"PJSC Gazprom Neft is entitled to the

оперативно управљање Друштвом."

operational management of the Company."

2. Овлашћује се генерални директор НИС а.д.

2. General Director of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad is

Нови Сад да у складу са Законом сачини и

hereby authorized to compose and sign

потпише пречишћени текст Статута.

consolidated text of the Articles of Association

in accordance with the Law.

3. Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном

3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its

доношења.

passing.

4. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука

4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

SА-10.02.07-011, Верзија 2.1

Страна 1 од 2

Образложење

Rationale

  • складу са претходно наведеним, а за In accordance with aforementioned, and for the потребе пословања НИС а.д. Нови Сад, needs of conducting business operations of NIS
    између осталог, Скупштина акционара НИС j.s.c. Novi Sad, the Shareholders' Assembly of
    а.д. Нови Сад је размотрила предложене NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has reviewed the proposed

измене и допуне Статута па је на основу члана amedments and supplements to the Articles of

12. став 4., члана 247, члана 329. став 1. тачка Association, and in accordance with Article 12

1), Закона и члана 8 тачка 8.4 подтачка 1 и

Paragraph 4, Article 247, Article 329 Paragraph 1

тачка 8.15 и члана 22 Статута, одлучила као у

item 1), of the Law and Article 8 Item 8.4 Subitem

диспозитиву.

1 and Item 8.15 and Article 22 of the Articles of

Association has decided as stated in the

Disposition herein.

Председник Скупштине акционара / Chairman of the Shareholders' Assembly

_____________________________

/

(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Акционарима

1.

Shareholders

2.

Председнику

и

члановима

Oдбора 2.

Chairman and members of the NIS j.s.c. Novi

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Sad Board of Directors

3.

Секретару Друштва

3.

Corporate Secretary

4.

Архиви

4.

Archives

SА-10.02.07-011, Верзија 2.1

Страна 2 од 2

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:35:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
