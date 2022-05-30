Naftna Industrija Srbije : Draft Decision on Amendments and Supplements to the Articles of Association
05/30/2022 | 02:36am EDT
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Број (№): 85/OD-od/CLXXXVI-4
Датум (Date): 27.05.2022
На основу члана 367. став 1. тачка 3) и члана Pursuant to Article 367, Paragraph 1, Item 3) and
398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о привредним Article 398 Paragraph 1 Items 8) of the Law on друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр. 36/2011, Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of the
99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015, 44/2018,
Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014
95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021) (у даљем тексту:
- other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019
Закон) и члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 12.
and 109/2021) (hereinafter referred to as: the
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад, (у даљем тексту:
Law) and Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 12 of the
Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад), бр. 70/SA-
Articles of Association NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
od/VI-11a oд 30.06.2014. године (пречишћени
(hereinafter referred to as: the Company or NIS
текст), Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад,
j.s.c. Novi Sad) No. 70/SA-od/VI-11a dated
на CLXXXVI писаној седници, одржаној дана
30.06.2014 (consolidated text), the Board of
27.05.2022. године, донeo je следећу
Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at the CLXXXVI
correspondence meeting held on 27.05.2022
passed the following
О Д Л У К У
DECISION
о утврђивању предлога Одлуке Скупштине
on determing the Draft Decision of the
акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о измени
Shareholders Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад
on Amendment to the Articles of Association
број 70/IV-12a од 25.06.2012. године, са
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a
изменама и допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од
dated 25.06.2012, with amendments and
30.06.2014. године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од
supplements No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated
27.06.2019. године (у даљем тексту: Статут
30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-od/XI-10 dated
НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од
27.06.2019 (hereinafter: Articles of Association
27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст) или
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/XI-10a
Статут)
dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated text) or
Articles of Association)
1. Утврђује се предлог Одлуке Скупштине
1. The Draft Decision of the Shareholders
акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о измени
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/IV-12a
Amendment to the Articles of Association of
од 25.06.2012. године, са изменама и
NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a dated
допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од 30.06.2014.
25.06.2012,
with
amendments
and
године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од 27.06.2019.
supplements No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated
године (у даљем тексту: Статут НИС а.д.
30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-od/XI-10 dated
Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од
27.06.2019 (hereinafter: Articles of Association
27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст) или
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/XI-10a
Статут).
dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated text) or Articles
of Association), is hereby determined.
2. Предлаже се Скупштини акционара НИС
2. It is hereby proposed to the Shareholders'
а.д. Нови Сад да донесе Одлуку о измени
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to pass the
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/IV-12a
Decision on Amendment to the NIS j.s.c.
од 25.06.2012. године, са изменама и
Articles of Association No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a
допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од 30.06.2014.
dated 25.06.2012, with amendments and
године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од 27.06.2019.
supplements No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated
године (у даљем тексту: Статут НИС а.д.
30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-od/XI-10 dated
Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од
27.06.2019 (hereinafter: Articles of Association
27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст) или
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/XI-10a
Статут).
dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated text) or Articles
of Association).
3. Уз ову Одлуку прилажe се и чини њен
3. The following document is enclosed to this
саставни део следећи документ:
Decision and constitutes its integral part:
∙ Предлог Одлуке Скупштине акционара
∙
Draft Decision of the Shareholders
НИС а.д. Нови Сад о измени Статута
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on
НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/IV-12a од
Amendment to the Articles of Association of
25.06.2012. године, са изменама и
NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a
допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од
dated 25.06.2012, with amendments and
30.06.2014. године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10
supplements No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated
од 27.06.2019. године (у даљем тексту:
30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-od/XI-10 dated
Статут НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/SA-
27.06.2019
(hereinafter:
Articles of
od/XI-10a
од
27.06.2019.
године
Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.
(пречишћени текст) или Статут).
70/SA-od/XI-10a
dated
27.06.2019
(consolidated text) or Articles of
Association).
4. Ова
Одлука
ступа
на снагу
даном
4. This Decision enters into force on the day of its
доношења.
passing.
5. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука
5. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
Одредбама члана 9. тачка 9.6 подтачка 12.
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 9, Paragraph
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад је предвиђено да
9.6, Item 12, of the Articles of Association of NIS
Одбор директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад утврђује
j.s.c. Novi Sad stipulate that the Board of
предлоге
Одлука Скупштине акционара
Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad is competent for
Друштва.
determining draft decisions of the Shareholders'
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.
Одредбама члана 367. став 1. тачка 3) и члана
The provisions of
the Article 367,
Paragraph 1,
398. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о привредним Item 3)and Article 398, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the друштвима прописано је да је Одбор Law on Commercial Entities specify that the
директора акционарског друштва у обавези да
Board of Directors of a joint stock company
за седницу скупштине акционарима стави на
obliged to make available to the shareholders, in
располагање текст предлога Одлуке чије се
relation to a shareholders' assembly meeting, the
доношење предлаже, са образложењем.
text of the decision proposed to be adopted, with
a rationale.
складу са наведеним, Одбор директора НИС Pursuant to the above, the Board of Directors, NIS
а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио предлог Одлуке
j.s.c. Novi Sad has reviewed the Draft Decision of
Скупштине акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад о
the Shareholders Assembly, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad,
измени Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/IV-
on the amendment to the Articles of Association
12a од 25.06.2012. године, са изменама и
NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, 70/SA-od/VI-12a dated
допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од 30.06.2014.
25.06.2012, with amendments and supplements
године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од 27.06.2019.
No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated 30.06.2014 and No.
године (у даљем тексту: Статут НИС а.д. Нови
70/SA-od/XI-10 dated 27.06.2019 (hereinafter:
Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од 27.06.2019.
Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.
године (пречишћени текст) или Статут), па је
70/SA-od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated
одлучио као у диспозитиву.
text) or Articles of Association), and decided as
stated in the Disposition herein.
Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors
________________________
Вадим Јаковљев / Vadim Yakovlev
(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)
ПРЕДЛОГ
DRAFT
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
СКУПШТИНА АКЦИОНАРА / SHAREHOLDERS' ASSEMBLY
Број (No.): 70/SA-od/XIV-__ Датум (Date): __.06.2022
На основу члана 12. став 4. члана 247, члана Pursuant to Article 12 Paragraph 4, Article 247,
329. став 1. тачка 1) Закона о привредним Article 329 Paragraph 1 Item 1 of the Law on друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр. 36/2011, Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of the 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015, 44/2018, Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011, 99/2011, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021) (у даљем тексту: 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, Закон о привредним друштвима или Закон), 91/2019 and 109/2021) (hereinafter: the Law on члана 8 тачка 8.4 подтачка 1 и тачка 8.15 и Commercial Entities or the Law), Article 8 Item
члана 22. Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у
8.4 Subitem 1 and Item 8.15 and Article 22 of the
даљем тексту: Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови
Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Сад) бр. 70/SA-od/XI-10a од 27.06.2019. гoдине
(hereinafter: the Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad)
(пречишћени текст), Скупштина акционара
No.
70/SA-od/XI-10a
dated
27.06.2019
НИС а.д. Нови Сад на XIV редовној седници
(consolidated text), NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
одржаној дана __.06.2022. године, донела је
Shareholders' Assembly, at its XIV Ordinary
следећу
meeting, held on __.06.2022, passed the
following
О Д Л У К У
D E C I S I O N
измени Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад on Amendment to the Articles of Association
број 70/IV-12a од 25.06.2012. године, са
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
изменама и допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од
No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a dated 25.06.2012, with
30.06.2014. године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од
amendments and supplements No. 70/SA-
27.06.2019. године (у даљем тексту: Статут
od/VI-11 dated 30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-
НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од
od/XI-10 dated 27.06.2019 (hereinafter referred
27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст) или
to as: Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi
Статут)
Sad No. 70/SA-od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019
(consolidated text) or Articles of Association)
1. Мења се тачка 9.2 члана 9 Статутa НИС а.д.
1. The Article 9.2 of the Article 9 in the Articles of
Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од
Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-
27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст), тако
od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated
што се брише последњи став из тачке 9.2
text) is amended by removing the last Subitem
чланa 9 Статута који гласи:
from the Item 9.2 of the Article 9 in the Articles
of Association which reads:
"ЈАД Гаспром њефт има право на
"PJSC Gazprom Neft is entitled to the
оперативно управљање Друштвом."
operational management of the Company."
2. Овлашћује се генерални директор НИС а.д.
2. General Director of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad is
Нови Сад да у складу са Законом сачини и
hereby authorized to compose and sign
потпише пречишћени текст Статута.
consolidated text of the Articles of Association
in accordance with the Law.
3. Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном
3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its
доношења.
passing.
4. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука
4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
складу са претходно наведеним, а за In accordance with aforementioned, and for the потребе пословања НИС а.д. Нови Сад, needs of conducting business operations of NIS
између осталог, Скупштина акционара НИС j.s.c. Novi Sad, the Shareholders' Assembly of
а.д. Нови Сад је размотрила предложене NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has reviewed the proposed
измене и допуне Статута па је на основу члана amedments and supplements to the Articles of
12. став 4., члана 247, члана 329. став 1. тачка Association, and in accordance with Article 12
1), Закона и члана 8 тачка 8.4 подтачка 1 и
Paragraph 4, Article 247, Article 329 Paragraph 1
тачка 8.15 и члана 22 Статута, одлучила као у
item 1), of the Law and Article 8 Item 8.4 Subitem
диспозитиву.
1 and Item 8.15 and Article 22 of the Articles of
Association has decided as stated in the
Disposition herein.
Председник Скупштине акционара / Chairman of the Shareholders' Assembly