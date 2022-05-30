Naftna Industrija Srbije : Draft Decision on Amendments and Supplements to the Articles of Association

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

СКУПШТИНА АКЦИОНАРА / SHAREHOLDERS' ASSEMBLY

Број (No.): 70/SA-od/XIV-__ Датум (Date): __.06.2022

На основу члана 12. став 4. члана 247, члана Pursuant to Article 12 Paragraph 4, Article 247,

329. став 1. тачка 1) Закона о привредним Article 329 Paragraph 1 Item 1 of the Law on друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр. 36/2011, Commercial Entities (Official Gazette of the 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015, 44/2018, Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011, 99/2011, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021) (у даљем тексту: 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018, Закон о привредним друштвима или Закон), 91/2019 and 109/2021) (hereinafter: the Law on члана 8 тачка 8.4 подтачка 1 и тачка 8.15 и Commercial Entities or the Law), Article 8 Item

meeting, held on __.06.2022, passed the

Shareholders' Assembly, at its XIV Ordinary

(hereinafter: the Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad)

Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

8.4 Subitem 1 and Item 8.15 and Article 22 of the

измени Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад on Amendment to the Articles of Association

број 70/IV-12a од 25.06.2012. године, са of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

изменама и допунама број 70/SA-od/VI-11 од No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a dated 25.06.2012, with

30.06.2014. године и број 70/SA-od/XI-10 од amendments and supplements No. 70/SA-

27.06.2019. године (у даљем тексту: Статут od/VI-11 dated 30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-

НИС а.д. Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од od/XI-10 dated 27.06.2019 (hereinafter referred

27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст) или to as: Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi

Статут) Sad No. 70/SA-od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019

(consolidated text) or Articles of Association)

1. Мења се тачка 9.2 члана 9 Статутa НИС а.д. 1. The Article 9.2 of the Article 9 in the Articles of

Нови Сад број 70/SA-od/XI-10a од Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-

27.06.2019. године (пречишћени текст), тако od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated

што се брише последњи став из тачке 9.2 text) is amended by removing the last Subitem

чланa 9 Статута који гласи: from the Item 9.2 of the Article 9 in the Articles

of Association which reads:

"ЈАД Гаспром њефт има право на "PJSC Gazprom Neft is entitled to the

оперативно управљање Друштвом." operational management of the Company."

2. Овлашћује се генерални директор НИС а.д. 2. General Director of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad is

Нови Сад да у складу са Законом сачини и hereby authorized to compose and sign

потпише пречишћени текст Статута. consolidated text of the Articles of Association

in accordance with the Law.

3. Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном 3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its

доношења. passing.

4. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука 4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of