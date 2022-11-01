Naftna Industrija Srbije : Notice of announcement of Q3 2021 Quarterly Report - NIS a.d., Novi Sad

ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUBMISSION OF
THE QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022
OF THE ISSUER NIS J.S.C. NOVI SAD
In accordance with the Article 10. of the Agreement on Admission and Organization of Trading in Securities on the Belgrade Stock Exchange Listing, hereby we announce submission and publication of the Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022 of the issuer NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, Narodnog fronta 12 (corporate ID number: 20084693, business activity code: 0610 - Extraction of crude petroleum).
The Serbian and the English version of the respective document shall be submitted on Friday, 4 November 2022.
The document will also be published on the webpage of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) within the same period.
Head of
Corporate Affairs Department
NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Mirjana Stanojevic
NIS a.d. Novi Sad Narodnog fronta 12, 21000 Novi Sad
Tel. +381 21 481 1111
office@nis.rs www.nis.rs
