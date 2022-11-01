Advanced search
Naftna Industrija Srbije : Notice of announcement of Q3 2021 Quarterly Report - NIS a.d., Novi Sad

11/01/2022 | 10:50am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUBMISSION OF

THE QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

OF THE ISSUER NIS J.S.C. NOVI SAD

In accordance with the Article 10. of the Agreement on Admission and Organization of Trading in Securities on the Belgrade Stock Exchange Listing, hereby we announce submission and publication of the Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022 of the issuer NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, Narodnog fronta 12 (corporate ID number: 20084693, business activity code: 0610 - Extraction of crude petroleum).

The Serbian and the English version of the respective document shall be submitted on Friday, 4 November 2022.

The document will also be published on the webpage of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.rs) within the same period.

Head of

Corporate Affairs Department

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Mirjana Stanojevic

NIS a.d. Novi Sad Narodnog fronta 12, 21000 Novi Sad

Tel. +381 21 481 1111

office@nis.rs www.nis.rs

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
