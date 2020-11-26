Naftna Industrija Srbije : Notice of dividend payment for 2019

In accordance with Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly on profit distribution for 2019, dividend payment and determining the amount of retained earnings of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.70/SA-od/XII-8 dated 30 June 2020 and Decision of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on Determining the Date, Procedure and the Manner of Dividend Disbursement for 2019 to NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Shareholders No.85/OD-od/CLII-3 dated 12 October 2020 NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT

We inform the shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter: the "Company") who on the record date i.e. on 20 June 2020 were registered as legal holders of shares of the Company in the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House, that in accordance with the decision of the Shareholders' Assembly dividend payment will be made in the gross amount of 27.14 RSD per share.

The day of calculation for dividend payment is 26 November 2020 and the dividends will be paid on 27 November 2020 to shareholders of the Company in the following manner:

to shareholder PJSC "Gazprom Neft" payment of the dividend will be made by direct payment from the account of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, to the shareholder Republic of Serbia payment of the dividend will be made by direct payment from the account of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad in the Budget of Republic of Serbia, to all other shareholders the dividend payment will be made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House.

The dividend amounts will be reduced by the appropriate amount of withholding tax that the Company is obliged to calculate, withhold and pay for the shareholders of the Company at the time of the dividend payment, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Information about shares and dividend:

Issuer: NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Company ID Number: 20084693 Shares ISIN number: RSNISHE79420 Shares CFI code: ESVUFR Type of shares: Ordinary shares Number of shares: 163,060,400

Gross dividend per share: 27.14 RSD

The total gross amount of dividend for shareholders to whom the payment is made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House: 618,313,901.76 RSD

The total net amount of dividend for shareholders to whom the payment is made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House: 543,149,560.06 RSD

Total net dividend amounts by categories of persons1:

1. Serbian natural persons - total net dividend amount: 379,911,255.69 RSD

for shareholders who on record date had a total of 16,468,034 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 23.069 per share.

1 Any potential differences in aggregate values result from rounding of the amounts at the level of individual shareholders.