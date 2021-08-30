Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Serbia, Republic of
  Belgrade Stock Exchange
  Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d.
  News
  7. Summary
    NIIS   RSNISHE79420

NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

(NIIS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Naftna Industrija Srbije : Notice of dividend payment for 2020

08/30/2021 | 04:13am EDT
In accordance with Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly on distribution of profit from previous years, coverage of loss of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2020, dividend payment and determining the total amount of retained profit of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.70/SA-od/XIII-8 dated 29 June 2021, Decision of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on Determining the Date, Procedure and the Manner of Dividend Disbursement for 2020 to NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Shareholders No.85/OD-od/CLXVIII-1 dated 18 August 2021 and Decision of the Chief Executive Officer of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on the date of the Dividend Disbursement to Shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.NM_040700/ND-od/001228/2021 dated 18 August 2021, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT

We inform the shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter: the "Company") who on the record date i.e. on 19 June 2021 were registered as legal holders of shares of the Company in the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House, that in accordance with the decision of the Shareholders' Assembly dividend payment will be made in the gross amount of 6.14 RSD per share.

The day of calculation for dividend payment is 30 August 2021 and the dividends will be paid on 31 August 2021 to shareholders of the Company in the following manner:

  1. to shareholder PJSC "Gazprom Neft" payment of the dividend will be made by direct payment from the account of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad,
  2. to the shareholder Republic of Serbia payment of the dividend will be made by direct payment from the account of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad in the Budget of Republic of Serbia,
  3. to all other shareholders the dividend payment will be made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House.

The dividend amounts will be reduced by the appropriate amount of withholding tax that the Company is obliged to calculate, withhold and pay for the shareholders of the Company at the time of the dividend payment, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Information about shares and dividend:

Issuer:

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Company ID Number:

20084693

Shares ISIN number:

RSNISHE79420

Shares CFI code:

ESVUFR

Type of shares:

Ordinary shares

Number of shares:

163,060,400

Gross dividend per share: 6.14 RSD

The total gross amount of dividend for shareholders to whom the payment is made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House: 139,883,653.56 RSD

The total net amount of dividend for shareholders to whom the payment is made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House: 123,414,641.65 RSD

Total net dividend amounts by categories of persons1:

1. Serbian natural persons - total net dividend amount: 85,514,046.03 RSD

1 Any potential differences in aggregate values result from rounding of the amounts at the level of individual shareholders.

  • for shareholders who on record date had a total of 16,383,198 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 5.219 per share.
  1. Serbian legal entities - total net dividend amount: 8,919,762.20 RSD
  • for shareholders who on record date had a total of 1,452,730 shares net amount of dividend is RSD
    1. per share.
  1. Foreign natural persons - total net dividend amount: 442,373.12 RSD
  • for shareholders who on record date had a total of 84,762 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 5.219 per share.
  1. Foreign legal persons - total net dividend amount: 639,166.64 RSD
  • for shareholders who on record date had a total of 32,610 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 5.526 per share;
  • for shareholders who on record date had a total of 372 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 5.219 per share;
  • for shareholders who on record date had a total of 93,042 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 4.912 per share.
  1. Persons maintained in custody accounts - total net dividend amount: 2,670,600.08 RSD
  • for shareholders who on the record date had total of 5,569 shares net amount of dividend is RSD
    1. per share;
  • for shareholders who on the record date had total of 4,150 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 5.4150361 per share;
  • for shareholders who on the record date had total of 17,541 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 5.341513 per share;
  • for shareholders who on the record date had total of 26,478 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 5.219 per share;
  • for shareholders who on the record date had total of 484,945 shares net amount of dividend is 4.912 RSD per share;
  1. Persons maintained in omnibus accounts - total net dividend amount: 2,980,636.90 RSD
  • for shareholders who on the record date had total of 125,902 shares of the net amount of RSD 6.14 per share;
  • for shareholders who on the record date had total of 5,000 shares of the net amount of RSD 5.526 per share;
  • for shareholders who on the record date had total of 19,387 shares of the net amount of RSD 5.219 per share;
  • for shareholders who on the record date had total of 423,206 shares of the net amount of RSD 4.912 per share;
  1. Investment funds and pension funds maintained in a custody accounts - total net dividend amount: 22,248,056.68 RSD
  • for shareholders who on the record date had total of 3,623,462 shares of the net amount of RSD
    1. per share.

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad will take the obligation to pay the fee charged by the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House for dividend payment.

Director of

Corporate Affairs Department

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Mirjana Stanojević

2

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
