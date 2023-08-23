In accordance with Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly on distribution of profit for 2022, dividend payment and determining the total amount of retained profit of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.70/SA-od/XV-8 dated 29 June 2023, Decision of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on Determining the Date, Procedure and the Manner of Dividend Disbursement for 2022 to NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Shareholders No.85/OD-od/C-CII-1 dated 24 May 2023 and Decision of the Chief Executive Officer of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on the date of the Dividend Disbursement to Shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.NM_040700/ND-od/001090/2023 dated 26 July 2023, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT

We inform the shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter: the "Company") who on the record date i.e. on 19 June 2023 were registered as legal holders of shares of the Company in the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House, that in accordance with the decision of the Shareholders' Assembly dividend payment will be made in the gross amount of 143.29 RSD per share.

The day of calculation for dividend payment is 23 August 2023 and the dividends will be paid on 24 August 2023 to shareholders of the Company in the following manner:

to shareholder PJSC Gazprom Neft payment of the dividend will be made by direct payment from the account of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, to the shareholder Republic of Serbia payment of the dividend will be made by direct payment from the account of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad in the Budget of Republic of Serbia, to shareholder PJSC Gazprom payment of the dividend will be made by direct payment from the account of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, to all other shareholders the dividend payment will be made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House.

The dividend amounts will be reduced by the appropriate amount of withholding tax that the Company is obliged to calculate, withhold and pay for the shareholders of the Company at the time of the dividend payment, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Information about shares and dividend:

Issuer: NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Company ID Number: 20084693 Shares ISIN number: RSNISHE79420 Shares CFI code: ESVUFR Type of shares: Ordinary shares Number of shares: 163,060,400

Gross dividend per share: 143.29 RSD

The total gross amount of dividend for shareholders to whom the payment is made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House: 3,264,422,892.99 RSD

The total net amount of dividend for shareholders to whom the payment is made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House: 2,885,687,934.00 RSD

Total net dividend amounts by categories of persons1:

1. Serbian natural persons - total net dividend amount: 2,021,735,831.34 RSD

1 Any potential differences in aggregate values result from rounding of the amounts at the level of individual shareholders.

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

12 Narodnog fronta,

21000 Novi Sad

Tel. +381 11 205 8440

office@nis.rs www.nis.rs