In accordance with Decision of the Shareholders' Assembly on distribution of profit for 2022, dividend payment and determining the total amount of retained profit of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.70/SA-od/XV-8 dated 29 June 2023, Decision of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on Determining the Date, Procedure and the Manner of Dividend Disbursement for 2022 to NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Shareholders No.85/OD-od/C-CII-1 dated 24 May 2023 and Decision of the Chief Executive Officer of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad on the date of the Dividend Disbursement to Shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No.NM_040700/ND-od/001090/2023 dated 26 July 2023, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces
NOTICE OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT
We inform the shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter: the "Company") who on the record date i.e. on 19 June 2023 were registered as legal holders of shares of the Company in the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House, that in accordance with the decision of the Shareholders' Assembly dividend payment will be made in the gross amount of 143.29 RSD per share.
The day of calculation for dividend payment is 23 August 2023 and the dividends will be paid on 24 August 2023 to shareholders of the Company in the following manner:
- to shareholder PJSC Gazprom Neft payment of the dividend will be made by direct payment from the account of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad,
- to the shareholder Republic of Serbia payment of the dividend will be made by direct payment from the account of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad in the Budget of Republic of Serbia,
- to shareholder PJSC Gazprom payment of the dividend will be made by direct payment from the account of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad,
- to all other shareholders the dividend payment will be made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House.
The dividend amounts will be reduced by the appropriate amount of withholding tax that the Company is obliged to calculate, withhold and pay for the shareholders of the Company at the time of the dividend payment, in accordance with applicable regulations.
Information about shares and dividend:
Issuer:
NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Company ID Number:
20084693
Shares ISIN number:
RSNISHE79420
Shares CFI code:
ESVUFR
Type of shares:
Ordinary shares
Number of shares:
163,060,400
Gross dividend per share: 143.29 RSD
The total gross amount of dividend for shareholders to whom the payment is made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House: 3,264,422,892.99 RSD
The total net amount of dividend for shareholders to whom the payment is made through the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House: 2,885,687,934.00 RSD
Total net dividend amounts by categories of persons1:
1. Serbian natural persons - total net dividend amount: 2,021,735,831.34 RSD
1 Any potential differences in aggregate values result from rounding of the amounts at the level of individual shareholders.
- for shareholders who on record date had a total of 16,599,333 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 121.7965 per share.
- Serbian legal entities - total net dividend amount: 246,709,700.79 RSD
- for shareholders who on record date had a total of 1,721,751 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 143.29 per share.
- Foreign natural persons - total net dividend amount: 13,270,244.47 RSD
- for shareholders who on record date had a total of 10,000 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 128.961 per share;
- for shareholders who on record date had a total of 98,366 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 121.7965 per share.
- Foreign legal persons - total net dividend amount: 13,310,100.64 RSD
- for shareholders who on record date had a total of 45,610 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 128.961 per share;
- for shareholders who on record date had a total of 3,157 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 121.7965 per share;
- for shareholders who on record date had a total of 61,446 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 114.632 per share.
- Persons with shares on custody accounts - total net dividend amount: 38,358,281.65 RSD
- for shareholders who on the record date had total of 25,065 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 128.53224496 per share;
- for shareholders who on the record date had total of 18,241 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 125.33142152 per share;
- for shareholders who on the record date had total of 32,994 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 121.7965 per share;
- for shareholders who on the record date had total of 251,517 shares net amount of dividend is RSD 114.632 per share.
- Persons with shares on omnibus accounts - total net dividend amount: 75,262,133.95 RSD
- for shareholders who on the record date had total of 221,321 shares of the net amount of RSD
- per share;
- for shareholders who on the record date had total of 117,702 shares of the net amount of RSD 128.961 per share;
- for shareholders who on the record date had total of 20,229 shares of the net amount of RSD 121.7965 per share;
- for shareholders who on the record date had total of 225,995 shares of the net amount of RSD 114.632 per share.
- Investment funds and pension funds with shares on custody accounts - total net dividend amount: 477,041,641.16 RSD
- for shareholders who on the record date had total of 3,329,204 shares of the net amount of RSD
- per share.
NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad will take the obligation to pay the fee charged by the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House for dividend payment.
