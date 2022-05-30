Naftna Industrija Srbije : Notification of the Board of directors decision on convocation of the XIV ordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly
05/30/2022 | 07:16am BST
In accordance with Article 335 Paragraph 6 of the Law on Business Companies, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad publishes
NOTIFICATION
of the Board of directors' decision on convocation of the
XIV ordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
On its CLXXXVI meeting by correspondence held on 27 May 2022, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on convocation of the XIV ordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad that shall be held on 29 June 2022 in Belgrade, at the NIS Business Centre, at Milentija Popovica 1, room 332 on the third floor, with the beginning at 12.00 p.m. and with the following agenda:
Election of the Chairman at the XIV Ordinary Shareholders' Assembly Meeting of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.
Approval of the Reports of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021:
Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021;
Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021;
The Report on the conducted Audit of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Financial Statements for 2021;
The Report on the conducted Audit of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Consolidated Financial Statements for 2021;
Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year 2021 with the Report by the Independent Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers d.о.о. Belgrade.
Adoption of the Reports of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad:
Annual Report of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year 2021 on accounting practice, financial reporting practice and compliance of business operations with the law and other regulations and
The Report on the analysis of the operation of the Board of Directors and Commissions of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Period 16 April 2021 - 15 April 2022.
Adoption of the Report on suitability of the composition of the Board of Directors and number of members of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad to the needs of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.
Adoption of the Report on evaluation of the amount and structure of remuneration of members of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.
Adoption of the Report of the Shareholders' Assembly Board for the Supervision of
Operations and Procedure for Reporting to NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad shareholders:
Activity Report for 2021 and 2022;
Report on the implementation of the Expenditure Plan (Budget) for 2021 and 2022.
Adoption of the Decision on the repeated Election and Remuneration of the Auditor of the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2022.
Adoption of the Decision on Profit Distribution for 2021, Dividend Payment and Determining the Total Amount of Retained Profit of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.
Adoption of List of key indicators contributing significantly to the strategic development of the Company for the cycle of the Long-Term Incentive Program for Non-Executive Directors and Members Management Bodies of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad in 2021-2023.
Adoption of the Decision on Amendment to the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/VI-12a dated 25.06.2012, with amendments and supplements No. 70/SA-od/VI-11 dated 30.06.2014 and No. 70/SA-od/XI-10 dated 27.06.2019 (hereinafter referred to as: Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad No. 70/SA-od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated text) or Articles of Association).
Dismissal of the members of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.
Election of the members of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.
Dismissal and appointment of the Chairman and members of the Shareholders' Assembly
Board for the Supervision of Operations and Procedure for Reporting to NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Shareholders;
Approval of the Expenditure Plan (Budget) of the Shareholders' Assembly Board for the Supervision of Operations and Procedure for Reporting to NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad shareholders for 2022 and 2023.
The date of determination of the List of shareholders entitled to take part at the XIV ordinary meeting of the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad falls on the tenth day before the day of the meeting, i.e. 19 June 2022.