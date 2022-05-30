Naftna Industrija Srbije : Notification of the Board of directors decision on convocation of the XIV ordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly

In accordance with Article 335 Paragraph 6 of the Law on Business Companies, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad publishes

NOTIFICATION

of the Board of directors' decision on convocation of the

XIV ordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

On its CLXXXVI meeting by correspondence held on 27 May 2022, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on convocation of the XIV ordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad that shall be held on 29 June 2022 in Belgrade, at the NIS Business Centre, at Milentija Popovica 1, room 332 on the third floor, with the beginning at 12.00 p.m. and with the following agenda: