Naftna Industrija Srbije : Quarterly report for the first quarter of 2023 - NIS a.d., Novi Sad

Foreword

In 2023, NIS started a new ambitious investment cycle, and RSD 6.5 billion were invested in capital projects in the period January-March, which is 71 percent more than the investments in the first quarter of last year. Increased investments and further upgrade of the NIS Group at all business levels will remain a priority in the rest of the year. The investment portfolio of NIS is aimed at achieving the main strategic goals and ensuring the long-term stability of NIS Group.

As it was the case in previous years, most of the funds will be allocated for the segment of oil and gas exploration and production. One of the priorities will continue to be the field of oil refining, where it is of strategic importance to continue the preparation of the third phase of the modernization of the Oil Refinery in Pančevo, i.e., activities on the upcoming reconstruction of the catalytic cracking unit (FCC) and the construction of a new ETBE plant (high- octane gasoline component).

Regarding the area of Sales and Distribution, the upgrade and development of the retail network will continue, so the construction and reconstruction of nine petrol stations in Serbia is planned only in 2023. Also, the plan is to continue the implementation of the strategic project for the reconstruction and modernization of the petroleum products warehouse. In addition, a number of energy projects are planned, and the focus will be on the further development of electricity production and trade. Further synergy with Petrohemija, strengthening the energy efficiency, as well as the continuation of digitalization at all levels of the company remain among the priorities. NIS remains equally committed to projects for the improvement of environmental protection and occupational safety

In addition to the continuation of investments, the focus of NIS was also on further ensuring the orderly supply of all types of petroleum products to the market. The total volume of oil processing and semi-products in the Pančevo Oil Refinery in the reporting period is 956 thousand tons, which is 6 percent more than in the same period last year. The turnover of oil derivatives amounted to about 909 thousand tons, which is a 5 percent weaker result compared to last year. The total production of oil and gas is 282.8 thousand t.o.e, which is a drop of 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The average price of Brent oil in this period was 81.3 dollars per barrel, which is 20 percent less than the average price from the beginning of last year. These changes in the market were also reflected in the results of NIS, so the EBITDA indicator is RSD 19.9 billion, which is 22 percent less compared to the result from the first three months of the previous year. Compared to the same period, the net profit was reduced by 25 percent and amounted to RSD 11.7 billion. In this reporting period, the calculated obligations based on public revenues of the NIS Group amount to RSD 50.3 billion. Indebtedness to banks was additionally reduced, which now amounts to slightly more than EUR 563 million and is 9 percent less compared to the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, NIS will continue to contribute to the development of the community in Serbia. Since 2009, more than RSD 4.9 billion and the implementation of these projects continued in the current year. NIS have been invested in socially responsible projects and sports support, and will remain a reliable partner to the citizens of Serbia.