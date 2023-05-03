Advanced search
    NIIS   RSNISHE79420

NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

(NIIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Belgrade Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
798.00 RSD   +0.25%
Naftna Industrija Srbije : Quarterly report for the first quarter of 2023 - NIS a.d., Novi Sad

05/03/2023 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly report for first quarter of 2023

The Quarterly Report for First Quarter of 2023 presents a factual overview of NIS Group's activities, development and performance in first quarter of 2023.

The Report covers and presents data for NIS Group, comprising NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad and its subsidiaries. If the data pertain only to certain individual subsidiaries or only NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, it is so noted in the Report. The terms: 'NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad' and 'the Company' denote the parent company NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, whereas the terms 'NIS' and 'NIS Group' pertain to NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad with its subsidiaries.

The Quarterly Report for First Quarter of 2023 is compiled in Serbian, English and Russian. In case of any discrepancy, the Serbian version shall be given precedence.

The Quarterly Report for First Quarter of 2023 is also available online on the corporate website. For any additional information on NIS Group, visit the corporate website www.nis.rs.

1

NIS Group

Contents

Contents

2

Foreword

3

Management Business report

4

Highlights

4

Group NIS

6

NIS worldwide

9

Risk management

9

Business environment

15

Performance analyses

18

Key performance indicators

21

Securities

38

Corporate Governance

41

Related-Party Transactions

42

Human resources

43

Research and Development

46

Financial Statements

47

Standalone financial statements

47

Consolidated financial statements

67

Statement of individuals responsible for the preparation of report

85

Contacts

86

Glossary

87

2

Quarterly report for first quarter of 2023

Foreword

In 2023, NIS started a new ambitious investment cycle, and RSD 6.5 billion were invested in capital projects in the period January-March, which is 71 percent more than the investments in the first quarter of last year. Increased investments and further upgrade of the NIS Group at all business levels will remain a priority in the rest of the year. The investment portfolio of NIS is aimed at achieving the main strategic goals and ensuring the long-term stability of NIS Group.

As it was the case in previous years, most of the funds will be allocated for the segment of oil and gas exploration and production. One of the priorities will continue to be the field of oil refining, where it is of strategic importance to continue the preparation of the third phase of the modernization of the Oil Refinery in Pančevo, i.e., activities on the upcoming reconstruction of the catalytic cracking unit (FCC) and the construction of a new ETBE plant (high- octane gasoline component).

Regarding the area of Sales and Distribution, the upgrade and development of the retail network will continue, so the construction and reconstruction of nine petrol stations in Serbia is planned only in 2023. Also, the plan is to continue the implementation of the strategic project for the reconstruction and modernization of the petroleum products warehouse. In addition, a number of energy projects are planned, and the focus will be on the further development of electricity production and trade. Further synergy with Petrohemija, strengthening the energy efficiency, as well as the continuation of digitalization at all levels of the company remain among the priorities. NIS remains equally committed to projects for the improvement of environmental protection and occupational safety

In addition to the continuation of investments, the focus of NIS was also on further ensuring the orderly supply of all types of petroleum products to the market. The total volume of oil processing and semi-products in the Pančevo Oil Refinery in the reporting period is 956 thousand tons, which is 6 percent more than in the same period last year. The turnover of oil derivatives amounted to about 909 thousand tons, which is a 5 percent weaker result compared to last year. The total production of oil and gas is 282.8 thousand t.o.e, which is a drop of 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The average price of Brent oil in this period was 81.3 dollars per barrel, which is 20 percent less than the average price from the beginning of last year. These changes in the market were also reflected in the results of NIS, so the EBITDA indicator is RSD 19.9 billion, which is 22 percent less compared to the result from the first three months of the previous year. Compared to the same period, the net profit was reduced by 25 percent and amounted to RSD 11.7 billion. In this reporting period, the calculated obligations based on public revenues of the NIS Group amount to RSD 50.3 billion. Indebtedness to banks was additionally reduced, which now amounts to slightly more than EUR 563 million and is 9 percent less compared to the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, NIS will continue to contribute to the development of the community in Serbia. Since 2009, more than RSD 4.9 billion and the implementation of these projects continued in the current year. NIS have been invested in socially responsible projects and sports support, and will remain a reliable partner to the citizens of Serbia.

3

NIS Group

Management Business report

Highlights

January - March

January

February

March

Pursuant to the contract on implementation of 2D projects (Nusaybin, Bukat, Damlaca and Nizip) concluded with the Turkish National Company (TPAO), seismic data acquisition at the Bukat exploration area was ongoing

Setting of the solar panels on three PSs

Extension of the PS network with TAG devices

G-Drive Auto glass ‒ prize competition and image campaign on social networks, in order to promote this product

Under the auspices of the "May New Hopes be Born" campaign, NIS Company handed out 225 gift packages for first-born babies in 2023 in 15 selected maternity hospitals in Serbia

The traditional international mini basketball festival "Rajko Žižić" was held in Belgrade with the sponsorship of NIS

With the support of the NIS Company, the first FIDE Chess Olympiad for people with disabilities was held

January

February

March

Signing of the contract on lease of PS Niš Istok

Online campaign in order to acquire new users of the "On the Road with Us" loyalty programme

The mobile application of NIS Company - Drive.Go was awarded with a special - Top 50 prize, granted by the magazine PC Press to the best online contents in the category of Digital Innovation

Anton Cherepanov, Deputy CEO of NIS, presented the results of the NIS Group's operations for the year 2022 to the professional and expert public

January

February

March

In the first three months od 2023, 14 development drills and one exploration well were drilled in Serbia. Also, 10 development oil wells were put into operation in Serbia

Construction of the GDS Iđoš is in process

The first scientific and technical conference was held in Refining Block, with the objective to recognise the potential of the employees of Refining Block and develop their competencies

The reconstruction of FCC and construction of a ETBE unit are going according to the term plan

The sale of jet fuel to a wholesale customer in Bulgaria started

Vadim Smirnov, Deputy CEO of NIS, participated in the panel "Education: Paths to Competencies" at the Kopaonik Business Forum and presented the efforts of NIS to support education in Serbia

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 444 B 4 157 M 4 157 M
Net income 2023 53 306 M 499 M 499 M
Net cash 2023 38 775 M 363 M 363 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,43x
Yield 2023 14,4%
Capitalization 130 B 1 218 M 1 218 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 11 787
Free-Float 100%
Chart NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.
Duration : Period :
Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 796,00 RSD
Average target price 1 090,00 RSD
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kirill Vladimirovich Tyurdenev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vadim Vladislavovich Yakovlev Chairman
Maxim Kozlovsky Deputy CEO, Director-Material & Technical
Vyacheslav Zavgorodniy Deputy CEO, Director-Strategy & Investments
Olga Vysotskaya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.18.25%1 219
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.18%463 611
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.17%189 629
BP PLC2.83%117 760
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION37.14%108 670
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.50%54 081
