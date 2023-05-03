Naftna Industrija Srbije : Quarterly report for the first quarter of 2023 - NIS a.d., Novi Sad

NIS Group
Management Business report
Highlights
January - March
Pursuant to the contract on implementation of 2D projects (Nusaybin, Bukat, Damlaca and Nizip) concluded with the Turkish National Company (TPAO), seismic data acquisition at the Bukat exploration area was ongoing
Setting of the solar panels on three PSs
Extension of the PS network with TAG devices
G-Drive Auto glass ‒ prize competition and image campaign on social networks, in order to promote this product
Under the auspices of the "May New Hopes be Born" campaign, NIS Company handed out 225 gift packages for first-born babies in 2023 in 15 selected maternity hospitals in Serbia
The traditional international mini basketball festival "Rajko Žižić" was held in Belgrade with the sponsorship of NIS
With the support of the NIS Company, the first FIDE Chess Olympiad for people with disabilities was held
Signing of the contract on lease of PS Niš Istok
Online campaign in order to acquire new users of the "On the Road with Us" loyalty programme
The mobile application of NIS Company - Drive.Go was awarded with a special - Top 50 prize, granted by the magazine PC Press to the best online contents in the category of Digital Innovation
Anton Cherepanov, Deputy CEO of NIS, presented the results of the NIS Group's operations for the year 2022 to the professional and expert public
In the first three months od 2023, 14 development drills and one exploration well were drilled in Serbia. Also, 10 development oil wells were put into operation in Serbia
Construction of the GDS Iđoš is in process
The first scientific and technical conference was held in Refining Block, with the objective to recognise the potential of the employees of Refining Block and develop their competencies
The reconstruction of FCC and construction of a ETBE unit are going according to the term plan
The sale of jet fuel to a wholesale customer in Bulgaria started
Vadim Smirnov, Deputy CEO of NIS, participated in the panel "Education: Paths to Competencies" at the Kopaonik Business Forum and presented the efforts of NIS to support education in Serbia