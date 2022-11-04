Advanced search
    NIIS   RSNISHE79420

NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

(NIIS)
End-of-day quote Belgrade Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
620.00 RSD   +1.31%
09:22aNaftna Industrija Srbije : NIS results in the period january-september 2022
PU
09:02aNaftna Industrija Srbije : Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022
PU
11/01Naftna Industrija Srbije : Notice of announcement of Q3 2021 Quarterly Report - NIS a.d., Novi Sad
PU
Naftna Industrija Srbije : Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022

11/04/2022 | 09:02am EDT
FOR THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Group NIS

The Quarterly Report for Third Quarter of 2022 presents a factual overview of NIS Group's activities, development and performance in third quarter of 2022, as well as for first nine months of 2022.

The Report covers and presents data for NIS Group, comprising NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad and its subsidiaries. If the data pertain only to certain individual subsidiaries or only NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, it is so noted in the Report. The terms: 'NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad' and 'the Company' denote the parent company NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, whereas the terms 'NIS' and 'NIS Group' pertain to NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad with its subsidiaries.

The Quarterly Report for Third Quarter of 2022 is compiled in Serbian, English and Russian. In case of any discrepancy, the Serbian version shall be given precedence.

The Quarterly Report for Third Quarter of 2022 is also available online on the corporate website. For any additional information on NIS Group, visit the corporate website www.nis.rs.

2

Quarterly report for third quarter of 2022

Contents

Contents...................................................................................................................................................................

3

Foreword..................................................................................................................................................................

4

Business report........................................................................................................................................................

5

Highlights .................................................................................................................................................................

5

Group NIS .................................................................................................................................................................

8

NIS worldwide ........................................................................................................................................................

11

Risk management...................................................................................................................................................

12

Business environment............................................................................................................................................

16

Performance analyses ............................................................................................................................................

19

Key Performance Indicators...................................................................................................................................

22

Operational indicators............................................................................................................................

23

Financial indicators.................................................................................................................................

32

Securities................................................................................................................................................................

39

Corporate Governance...........................................................................................................................................

42

Related-Party Transactions ....................................................................................................................................

43

Human resources ...................................................................................................................................................

44

Research and Development ...................................................................................................................................

47

Financial Statements .............................................................................................................................................

49

Stand-Alone Financial Statements .........................................................................................................................

49

Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position ..............................................................................

49

Interim Condensed Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ..........................

50

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity ......................................................

51

Notes to Standalone Financial Statements ............................................................................................

53

Consolidated Financial Statements........................................................................................................................

69

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ........................................................

69

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ....

70

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity ................................

72

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..................................................................

73

Notes to Standalone Financial Statements ............................................................................................

74

Statement of individuals responsible for the preparation of financial statements ..............................................

90

Contacts..................................................................................................................................................

91

Glossary ..................................................................................................................................................

92

3

Group NIS

Foreword

In the period January-September 2022, NIS Group worked hard to successfully address its priorities. In the challenging environment and under the influence of factors out of NIS' control, NIS Group maintained reliable market supply and regular business operations. Additionally, better financial results were achieved, substantially supported by the growth of oil and petroleum product prices, but also by favourable operating indicators of NIS. In the forthcoming period, NIS will keep its focus on the same objectives, taking care of social welfare of its employees as the drive force of the company.

In the reporting period, the average value of Brent crude was 105.3 dollars per barrel, or 56 per cent higher on the same period in 2021. In addition, the improved performance results of the refining and sales and distribution lead to NIS Group's EBITDA indicator reaching 104.8 billion dinars in the period January-September of the current year, while the net profit was 69.4 billion dinars. At the same time, 12.1 billion dinars was invested in the development projects, while NIS Group's liabilities for public revenues amounted to 184.6 billion dinars, representing a 19 percent increase on the year before. The total bank debt at the closure of this period was 570.6 million euros, or three percent lower compared to the debt balance as at 30 September 2021.

In respect of operating indicators, oil and gas production was maintained at approximately the same level as opposed to the first nine months of the previous year and it amounted to 879.3 t.o.e. The output of crude oil and semi-finished products refining was 3.265 million tons with a 14 percent year-on-year increase. The petroleum product sales output also increased and was 3.222 million tons, i.e. 11 per cent higher than in the corresponding reporting period.

In addition, the Energy Block DWS was established with one of the tasks to step up the energy transition of NIS. The Energy Block will manage the fields of thermal energy and electric power in NIS Group, with a primary focus on expending the activity in the field of power and solar energy generation and trading, as well as managing energy resources in NIS, including TE-TO Pančevo and HIP Petrohemija. The Company continues working on its green agenda through the project of installation of solar panels on eight petrol stations in Serbia. In this manner, it is planned to make annual savings on power purchase of nearly 300 MWh with a delivery of around 40 MWh to the distribution network and annual decrease of carbon dioxide emissions of 375 tons.

In 2022, NIS continues actively supporting development of communities, committing itself to the matters of crucial interest for the future of the Company. In the contest "Together for the Community", the projects of 13 local communities were selected, which the Company support by a 118.5 million dinar investment, with an aim of contributing to the common goal - providing equipment for health facilities, supporting couples undergoing in vitro fertilisation and improving the birth rate in our country.

In addition, NIS received a new award for its human resources management practices. Specifically, the Company was awarded the certificate "Partner Employer" that the Selectio consulting firm awards to the organisations reaching the highest quality standards in the field of human resources management. NIS sees this award as an additional stimulus to work on its long-term goal - improving engagement of its employees and developing HR practices to create to best work experience for its employees.

4

Quarterly report for third quarter of 2022

Business report

Highlights

January - September

January

CW-2 workover rig has been relocated from the Teremia 1004 well to Teremia 1003 (Romania)

The Saint Sava Award for 2021 has been bestowed to Kirill Turdenev, Director General of NIS, for outstanding contribution to strengthening the cooperation of educational and scientific institutions by supporting the most successful students and promoting science.

February

Completion of the project of expansion of the filling station with electric charges and sales of AD Blue

Zorana Mihajlović, Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Serbia and Minister of Mining and Energy, visited CCPP Pancevo

As part of the "Common Cause - Community" programme, NIS donated funds to "Atelje 212", Belgrade's famed theatre, for streamlining energy efficiency

NIS received a special award for the exceptional quality of business digital communications, within the Top50 selection of the best online locations, awarded by the specialized magazine "PC Press".

March

CW-3 workover rig has been relocated from the base in the town of Zrenjanin to the Ob-003 well (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

In complex macroeconomic circumstances, NIS has provided a regular supply of the domestic market for petroleum products

New CNG filling unit at the Ledena Stena filling station

Reconstruction of the Kucevo filling station started

April

Mobilization of workover rigs and accompanying equipment. Workover works started on the well Ob- 003

Seismic works on the 3D project in Turkey continued

The start of operation of all retail establishments in accordance with the new Law on Fiscalization and, accordingly, the redefinition of business processes related to retail operations

Start of operation of filling station Paraćin 2 in the NIS Petrol network

NIS won the first place in the competition for national awards in the field of occupational safety and health in the category of Charter "April 28", awarded by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Ministry of Labour, Employment, Veterans' and Social Affairs of Serbia.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
