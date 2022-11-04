Naftna Industrija Srbije : Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022

Group NIS

Foreword

In the period January-September 2022, NIS Group worked hard to successfully address its priorities. In the challenging environment and under the influence of factors out of NIS' control, NIS Group maintained reliable market supply and regular business operations. Additionally, better financial results were achieved, substantially supported by the growth of oil and petroleum product prices, but also by favourable operating indicators of NIS. In the forthcoming period, NIS will keep its focus on the same objectives, taking care of social welfare of its employees as the drive force of the company.

In the reporting period, the average value of Brent crude was 105.3 dollars per barrel, or 56 per cent higher on the same period in 2021. In addition, the improved performance results of the refining and sales and distribution lead to NIS Group's EBITDA indicator reaching 104.8 billion dinars in the period January-September of the current year, while the net profit was 69.4 billion dinars. At the same time, 12.1 billion dinars was invested in the development projects, while NIS Group's liabilities for public revenues amounted to 184.6 billion dinars, representing a 19 percent increase on the year before. The total bank debt at the closure of this period was 570.6 million euros, or three percent lower compared to the debt balance as at 30 September 2021.

In respect of operating indicators, oil and gas production was maintained at approximately the same level as opposed to the first nine months of the previous year and it amounted to 879.3 t.o.e. The output of crude oil and semi-finished products refining was 3.265 million tons with a 14 percent year-on-year increase. The petroleum product sales output also increased and was 3.222 million tons, i.e. 11 per cent higher than in the corresponding reporting period.

In addition, the Energy Block DWS was established with one of the tasks to step up the energy transition of NIS. The Energy Block will manage the fields of thermal energy and electric power in NIS Group, with a primary focus on expending the activity in the field of power and solar energy generation and trading, as well as managing energy resources in NIS, including TE-TO Pančevo and HIP Petrohemija. The Company continues working on its green agenda through the project of installation of solar panels on eight petrol stations in Serbia. In this manner, it is planned to make annual savings on power purchase of nearly 300 MWh with a delivery of around 40 MWh to the distribution network and annual decrease of carbon dioxide emissions of 375 tons.

In 2022, NIS continues actively supporting development of communities, committing itself to the matters of crucial interest for the future of the Company. In the contest "Together for the Community", the projects of 13 local communities were selected, which the Company support by a 118.5 million dinar investment, with an aim of contributing to the common goal - providing equipment for health facilities, supporting couples undergoing in vitro fertilisation and improving the birth rate in our country.

In addition, NIS received a new award for its human resources management practices. Specifically, the Company was awarded the certificate "Partner Employer" that the Selectio consulting firm awards to the organisations reaching the highest quality standards in the field of human resources management. NIS sees this award as an additional stimulus to work on its long-term goal - improving engagement of its employees and developing HR practices to create to best work experience for its employees.