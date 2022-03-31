Naftna Industrija Srbije : Remark in accordance with article 51 of the Law on Capital Market

REMARK in accordance with Article 51 of the Law on Capital Market

Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021 was disclosed to the public and submitted to the Securities Commission of Republic of Serbia and to the Belgrade Stock Exchange within the period prescribed in Article 50 of the Law on Capital Market.

On the day of disclosure and submission Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021 is not yet adopted by the competent body ie by the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.

Until the day of disclosure and submission of the Annual report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021, the distribution of profit or covering the loss for 2021 has not been conducted.

After the adoption of the Shareholders Assembly' Decision on the adoption of the Annual report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021 and the Decision on profit distribution, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad will disclose to the public and submit these decisions within the period prescribed by the law.

Kirill Tyurdenev

Chief Executive Officer

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

