Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Serbia, Republic of
  4. Belgrade Stock Exchange
  5. Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIIS   RSNISHE79420

NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

(NIIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Naftna Industrija Srbije : Remark in accordance with article 51 of the Law on Capital Market

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REMARK in accordance with Article 51 of the Law on Capital Market

Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021 was disclosed to the public and submitted to the Securities Commission of Republic of Serbia and to the Belgrade Stock Exchange within the period prescribed in Article 50 of the Law on Capital Market.

On the day of disclosure and submission Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021 is not yet adopted by the competent body ie by the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.

Until the day of disclosure and submission of the Annual report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021, the distribution of profit or covering the loss for 2021 has not been conducted.

After the adoption of the Shareholders Assembly' Decision on the adoption of the Annual report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2021 and the Decision on profit distribution, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad will disclose to the public and submit these decisions within the period prescribed by the law.

Sincerely yours,

NIS a.d. Novi Sad Narodnog fronta 12, 21000 Novi Sad, Serbia

Tel. +381 21 481 1111 Fax. +381 21 481 2590office@nis.rswww.nis.rs

Kirill Tyurdenev

Chief Executive Officer

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

SA 12.00.01-015, version 2.1

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.
09:56aNAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Remark in accordance with article 51 of the Law on Capital Mark..
PU
09:26aNAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Belgrade Stock Exchange Questionnaire on Corporate Governance P..
PU
03/28NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Announcement of submission and publication of Annual report for..
PU
03/28NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Announcement of submission and publication of Annual report for..
PU
03/03NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Annual document on published information of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
PU
02/21NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Consolidated financial statements for 2021 and independent audi..
PU
02/21NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : NIS group steps up performance in 2021
PU
02/21NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Fy 2021
PU
2021NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Conclusion of contract on purchase of crude oil
PU
2021NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : NIS board of directors adopts business plan for 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 270 B 2 562 M 2 562 M
Net income 2022 32 614 M 309 M 309 M
Net Debt 2022 51 553 M 489 M 489 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,80x
Yield 2022 8,94%
Capitalization 89 296 M 847 M 847 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 11 450
Free-Float 100%
Chart NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.
Duration : Period :
Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 559,00 RSD
Average target price 686,00 RSD
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kirill Vladimirovich Tyurdenev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vadim Vladislavovich Yakovlev Chairman
Maxim Kozlovsky Deputy CEO, Director-Material & Technical
Vyacheslav Zavgorodniy Deputy CEO, Director-Strategy & Investments
Olga Vysotskaya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.-9.84%864
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION36.92%354 690
CHEVRON CORPORATION41.01%322 281
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD12.87%238 620
BP PLC15.81%97 546
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.71%77 779