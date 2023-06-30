In accordance with Article 15 Paragraph 2 Item 3 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION

XV Shareholders' Assembly Meeting held

The Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad held its XV ordinary meeting on 29 June 2023, at which, among other decisions, it adopted the decision on payment of dividends to shareholders for 2022 and the decision on appointment of members of the Board of Directors for the next term.

Based on the Decision оn Profit Distribution for 2022, Dividend Payment and Determining the Total Amount of Retained Profit, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad will pay 23,364,924,716 dinars to shareholders as dividends.

All shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad who were registered in the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House on 19 June 2023 i.e. on the Shareholder's Day of the XV ordinary Shareholders' Assembly Meeting are entitled to dividend payment.

In addition to this, the Shareholders Assembly adopted the Annual report of NIS j.s.c Novi Sad for 2022 with the report of the independent auditor, as well as the Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and Reports on audit of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022.

FinExpertiza d.o.o. Beograd was selected as the auditor of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for a period of 3 years (2023-2025).

At the Shareholders' Assembly Meeting Goran Knežević was appointed instead of the independent member of the Board of Directors Alexander Chepurin, whose mandate expired, while other members of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, who performed this function in the previous mandate period, were reappointed.

Zoran Grujičić was appointed the Chairman of the Board of Shareholders Assembly for supervision of operations and reporting to shareholders, while Dragan Bračika and Alexey Urusov were appointed as members of this Board.

