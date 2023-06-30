In accordance with Article 15 Paragraph 2 Item 3 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION

XV Shareholders' Assembly Meeting held

The Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad held its XV ordinary meeting on 29 June 2023, at which, among other decisions, it adopted the decision on payment of dividends to shareholders for 2022 and the decision on appointment of members of the Board of Directors for the next term.

Based on the Decision оn Profit Distribution for 2022, Dividend Payment and Determining the Total Amount of Retained Profit, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad will pay 23,364,924,716 dinars to shareholders as dividends.

All shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad who were registered in the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House on 19 June 2023 i.e. on the Shareholder's Day of the XV ordinary Shareholders' Assembly Meeting are entitled to dividend payment.

In addition to this, the Shareholders Assembly adopted the Annual report of NIS j.s.c Novi Sad for 2022 with the report of the independent auditor, as well as the Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and Reports on audit of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022.

FinExpertiza d.o.o. Beograd was selected as the auditor of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for a period of 3 years (2023-2025).

At the Shareholders' Assembly Meeting Goran Knežević was appointed instead of the independent member of the Board of Directors Alexander Chepurin, whose mandate expired, while other members of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, who performed this function in the previous mandate period, were reappointed.

Zoran Grujičić was appointed the Chairman of the Board of Shareholders Assembly for supervision of operations and reporting to shareholders, while Dragan Bračika and Alexey Urusov were appointed as members of this Board.

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

СКУПШТИНА АКЦИОНАРА / SHAREHOLDERS' ASSEMBLY

Број (No.): 70/SA-od/XV-2/1 Датум (Date): 29.06.2023

На основу члана 329. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о

Pursuant to Article 329, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of

привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.

the Law on Commercial Entities (Official Gazette

36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015,

of the Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,

44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем

83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,

тексту: Закон) и члана 8. тачка 8.4 подтачка 9.

91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to as:

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:

the "Law") and Article 8, Item 8.4, Subitem 9 of the

Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-

Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени

(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company" or "NIS

текст), Скупштина акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад

j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated

на XV редовној седници одржаној дана

29.06.2022 (consolidated text), the Shareholders'

29.06.2023. године, донела је следећу

Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at its XV

Ordinary meeting held on 29.06.2023 passed the

following

О Д Л У К У

D E C I S I O N

о усвајању Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д.

on Adoption of Financial Statements of NIS

Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан

j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on

31. децембра 2022. године

31 December 2022

1. Усвајају се Финансијски извештаји НИС а.д.

1. Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for

Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан

the year which ended on 31 December 2022,

31. децембра 2022. године.

are hereby adopted.

2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Финансијски

2. Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for

извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која

the year which ended on 31 December 2022,

се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2022.

are enclosed to this Decision and constitute its

године и чине њен саставни део.

integral part.

3. Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном доношења. 3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its passing.

4. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука

4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Rationale

Скупштина НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрила

The Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi

Финансијске извештаје НИС а.д. Нови Сад за

Sad has considered Financial Statements of NIS

годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра

j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on

2022. године, па је у складу са одредбама члана

31 December 2022, and in accordance with the

329. став 1. тачка 8) Закона и члана 8. тачка 8.4 provisions of Article 329, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of

подтачка 9. Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад,

the Law and Article 8, Item 8.4, Subitem 9 of the

одлучила као у диспозитиву.

Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad,

decided as stated in the Disposition herein.

Председник Скупштине акционара / Chairmanof the Shareholders' Assembly

_________________________

Петар Јањић / Petar Janjić

(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Акционарима

1.

Shareholders

2.

Председнику и члановима Oдбора директора

2.

Chairman and members of the NIS j.s.c. Novi

НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Sad Board of Directors

3.

Секретару Друштва

3.

Corporate Secretary

4.

Архиви

4.

Archives

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

СКУПШТИНА АКЦИОНАРА / SHAREHOLDERS' ASSEMBLY

Број (No.): 70/SA-od/XV-2/2 Датум (Date): 29.06.2023

На основу члана 329. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о

Pursuant to Article 329, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of

привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.

the Law on Commercial Entities (Official Gazette

36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Закон, 5/2015,

of the Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,

44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем

83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,

тексту: Закон) и члана 8. тачка 8.4 подтачка 9.

91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:

as: the "Law") and Article 8, Item 8.4, Subitem 9

Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-

of the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi

od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени

Sad (hereinafter referred to as: the "Company"

текст), Скупштина акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад

or "NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a

на XV редовној седници одржаној дана

dated 29.06.2022 (consolidated text), the

29.06.2023. године, донела је следећу

Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad,

at its XV Ordinary meeting held on 29.06.2023

passed the following

О Д Л У К У

D E C I S I O N

о усвајању Консолидованих финансијских

on Adoption of Consolidated Financial

извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која

Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year

се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2022.

which Ended on 31 December 2022

године

1. Усвајају се Консолидовани финансијски

1. Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која

j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on

се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2022.

31 December 2022 are hereby adopted.

године.

2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Консолидовани

2. Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

финансијски извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за

j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on

годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра

31 December 2022, are enclosed to this

2022. године и чине њен саставни део.

Decision and constitute its integral part.

  1. Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном доношења. 3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its passing.
  2. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука 4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book

Друштва.

of Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Rationale

Скупштина НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрила

The Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi

Консолидоване финансијске извештаје НИС а.д.

Sad has considered Consolidated Financial

Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31.

Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year

децембра 2022. године, па је у складу са

which ended on 31 December 2022, and in

одредбама члана 329. став 1. тачка 8) Закона и

accordance with the provisions of Article 329,

члана 8. тачка 8.4 подтачка 9. Статута НИС а.д.

Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the Law and Article 8,

Нови Сад, одлучила као у диспозитиву.

Item 8.4, Subitem 9 of the Articles of Association

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad decided as stated in the

Disposition herein.

Председник Скупштине акционара / Chairman of the Shareholders' Assembly

_________________________

Петар Јањић / Petar Janjić

(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Акционарима

1.

Shareholders

2.

Председнику и члановима Oдбора директора

2.

Chairman and members of the NIS j.s.c. Novi

НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Sad Board of Directors

3.

Секретару Друштва

3.

Corporate Secretary

4.

Архиви

4.

Archives

