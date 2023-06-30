In accordance with Article 15 Paragraph 2 Item 3 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces
REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION
XV Shareholders' Assembly Meeting held
The Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad held its XV ordinary meeting on 29 June 2023, at which, among other decisions, it adopted the decision on payment of dividends to shareholders for 2022 and the decision on appointment of members of the Board of Directors for the next term.
Based on the Decision оn Profit Distribution for 2022, Dividend Payment and Determining the Total Amount of Retained Profit, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad will pay 23,364,924,716 dinars to shareholders as dividends.
All shareholders of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad who were registered in the Central Securities Depository and Clearing House on 19 June 2023 i.e. on the Shareholder's Day of the XV ordinary Shareholders' Assembly Meeting are entitled to dividend payment.
In addition to this, the Shareholders Assembly adopted the Annual report of NIS j.s.c Novi Sad for 2022 with the report of the independent auditor, as well as the Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and Reports on audit of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022.
FinExpertiza d.o.o. Beograd was selected as the auditor of the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for a period of 3 years (2023-2025).
At the Shareholders' Assembly Meeting Goran Knežević was appointed instead of the independent member of the Board of Directors Alexander Chepurin, whose mandate expired, while other members of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, who performed this function in the previous mandate period, were reappointed.
Zoran Grujičić was appointed the Chairman of the Board of Shareholders Assembly for supervision of operations and reporting to shareholders, while Dragan Bračika and Alexey Urusov were appointed as members of this Board.
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
СКУПШТИНА АКЦИОНАРА / SHAREHOLDERS' ASSEMBLY
Број (No.): 70/SA-od/XV-2/1 Датум (Date): 29.06.2023
На основу члана 329. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о
Pursuant to Article 329, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of
привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.
the Law on Commercial Entities (Official Gazette
36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. закон, 5/2015,
of the Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,
44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем
83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,
тексту: Закон) и члана 8. тачка 8.4 подтачка 9.
91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to as:
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:
the "Law") and Article 8, Item 8.4, Subitem 9 of the
Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-
Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени
(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company" or "NIS
текст), Скупштина акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад
j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a dated
на XV редовној седници одржаној дана
29.06.2022 (consolidated text), the Shareholders'
29.06.2023. године, донела је следећу
Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, at its XV
Ordinary meeting held on 29.06.2023 passed the
following
О Д Л У К У
D E C I S I O N
о усвајању Финансијских извештаја НИС а.д.
on Adoption of Financial Statements of NIS
Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year which Ended on
31. децембра 2022. године
31 December 2022
1. Усвајају се Финансијски извештаји НИС а.д.
1. Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for
Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан
the year which ended on 31 December 2022,
31. децембра 2022. године.
are hereby adopted.
2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Финансијски
2. Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for
извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која
the year which ended on 31 December 2022,
се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2022.
are enclosed to this Decision and constitute its
године и чине њен саставни део.
integral part.
3. Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном доношења. 3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its passing.
4. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука
4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
Скупштина НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрила
The Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi
Финансијске извештаје НИС а.д. Нови Сад за
Sad has considered Financial Statements of NIS
годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on
2022. године, па је у складу са одредбама члана
31 December 2022, and in accordance with the
329. став 1. тачка 8) Закона и члана 8. тачка 8.4 provisions of Article 329, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of
подтачка 9. Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад,
the Law and Article 8, Item 8.4, Subitem 9 of the
одлучила као у диспозитиву.
Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad,
decided as stated in the Disposition herein.
Председник Скупштине акционара / Chairmanof the Shareholders' Assembly
_________________________
Петар Јањић / Petar Janjić
(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
СКУПШТИНА АКЦИОНАРА / SHAREHOLDERS' ASSEMBLY
Број (No.): 70/SA-od/XV-2/2 Датум (Date): 29.06.2023
На основу члана 329. став 1. тачка 8) Закона о
Pursuant to Article 329, Paragraph 1, Item 8) of
привредним друштвима (Сл. Гласник РС бр.
the Law on Commercial Entities (Official Gazette
36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Закон, 5/2015,
of the Republic of Serbia, No. 36/2011, 99/2011,
44/2018, 95/2018, 91/2019 и 109/2021; у даљем
83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018,
тексту: Закон) и члана 8. тачка 8.4 подтачка 9.
91/2019 and 109/2021; hereinafter referred to
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у даљем тексту:
as: the "Law") and Article 8, Item 8.4, Subitem 9
Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови Сад) бр. 70/SA-
of the Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi
od/XIV-10a oд 29.06.2022. године (пречишћени
Sad (hereinafter referred to as: the "Company"
текст), Скупштина акционара НИС а.д. Нови Сад
or "NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad") No. 70/SA-od/XIV-10a
на XV редовној седници одржаној дана
dated 29.06.2022 (consolidated text), the
29.06.2023. године, донела је следећу
Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad,
at its XV Ordinary meeting held on 29.06.2023
passed the following
О Д Л У К У
D E C I S I O N
о усвајању Консолидованих финансијских
on Adoption of Consolidated Financial
извештаја НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која
Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the Year
се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2022.
which Ended on 31 December 2022
године
1. Усвајају се Консолидовани финансијски
1. Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS
извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за годину која
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on
се завршила на дан 31. децембра 2022.
31 December 2022 are hereby adopted.
године.
2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Консолидовани
2. Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS
финансијски извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за
j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year which ended on
годину која се завршила на дан 31. децембра
31 December 2022, are enclosed to this
2022. године и чине њен саставни део.
Decision and constitute its integral part.
- Ова Одлука ступа на снагу даном доношења. 3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its passing.
- Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука 4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book
Друштва.
of Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
Скупштина НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрила
The Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi
Консолидоване финансијске извештаје НИС а.д.
Sad has considered Consolidated Financial
Нови Сад за годину која се завршила на дан 31.
Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the year
децембра 2022. године, па је у складу са
which ended on 31 December 2022, and in
одредбама члана 329. став 1. тачка 8) Закона и
accordance with the provisions of Article 329,
члана 8. тачка 8.4 подтачка 9. Статута НИС а.д.
Paragraph 1, Item 8) of the Law and Article 8,
Нови Сад, одлучила као у диспозитиву.
Item 8.4, Subitem 9 of the Articles of Association
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad decided as stated in the
Disposition herein.
Председник Скупштине акционара / Chairman of the Shareholders' Assembly
_________________________
Петар Јањић / Petar Janjić
(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)
