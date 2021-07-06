Naftna Industrija Srbije : CLXV Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

In accordance with Article 33 Paragraph 2 Item 4 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION

CLXV NIS j.s.c. Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

On its CLXV meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing of the Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021, Decision on reviewing of the Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021 and Decision on reviewing of the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the first quarter of 2021.

The aforementioned decisions of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors are enclosed with this report while the Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021, Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021 and the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the first quarter of 2021 were previously published on the website of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.eu) and the website of the Belgrade Stock Exchange (www.belex.rs) and submitted to the Securities Commission of the Republic of Serbia.

Head of

Corporate Affairs Department

Mirjana Stanojevic