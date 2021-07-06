Naftna Industrija Srbije : CLXV Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held
In accordance with Article 33 Paragraph 2 Item 4 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces
REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION
CLXV NIS j.s.c. Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held
On its CLXV meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing of the Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021, Decision on reviewing of the Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021 and Decision on reviewing of the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the first quarter of 2021.
The aforementioned decisions of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors are enclosed with this report while the Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021, Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021 and the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the first quarter of 2021 were previously published on the website of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.eu) and the website of the Belgrade Stock Exchange (www.belex.rs) and submitted to the Securities Commission of the Republic of Serbia.
НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad
Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12
ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Број (№):85/OD-od/CLXV-1/1
Датум (Date): 28.06.2021
На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка Pursuant to Аrticle 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and
Закона о привредним друштвима (Сл. Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities (Official Гласник РС бр. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Gazette of the Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011 Закон, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018 и 91/2019) и No. 99/2011, No. 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, члана 9. тачка 9.6. подтачка 9 и члана 9 тачке 44/2018, 95/2018 and 91/2019) and Article 9,
9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of Association даљем тексту: Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter referred to as:
Сад) бр. 70/SA-od/XI-10a oд 27.06.2019. године
the Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad), No. 70/SA-
(пречишћени текст), Одбор
директора
НИС
od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated text),
а.д. Нови Сад, на CLXV писаној седници
the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors at
одржаној дана 28.06.2021. године, донео је
CLXV correspondence meeting held on
следећу
28.06.2021, passed the following
О Д Л У К У
DECISION
о разматрању Финансијских извештаја
on reviewing of the Financial Statements
НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 3 месеца 2021.
of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021
године
1. Усвајају се Финансијски извештаји НИС а.д.
1. The Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi
Нови Сад за 3 месеца 2021. године.
Sad for 3 months of 2021 are hereby adopted.
2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Финансијски
2. The Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi
извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 3 месеца
Sad for 3 months of 2021 are enclosed to this
2021. године, који чине њен саставни део.
Decision and constitute its integral part.
3. Ова Одлука ступа на
снагу
даном
3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its
доношења.
passing.
4. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука
4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of
Друштва.
Decisions of the Company.
Образложење
Rationale
На основу члана 9 тачке 9.6 подтачке 6
Pursuant to Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the
Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад, Одбор директора
Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, the
НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио Финансијске
NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors reviewed
извештаје НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 3 месеца
the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for
2021. године па је одлучио као у диспозитиву.
3 months of 2021 and decided as stated in the
Disposition herein.
