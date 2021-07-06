Log in
    NIIS   RSNISHE79420

NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

(NIIS)
Naftna Industrija Srbije : CLXV Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

07/06/2021 | 10:04am EDT
In accordance with Article 33 Paragraph 2 Item 4 of the Listing Rules of the Belgrade Stock Exchange j.s.c. Belgrade, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad announces

REPORT ON COMPANY BODY'S SESSION

CLXV NIS j.s.c. Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

On its CLXV meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on reviewing of the Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021, Decision on reviewing of the Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021 and Decision on reviewing of the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the first quarter of 2021.

The aforementioned decisions of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors are enclosed with this report while the Financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021, Consolidated financial statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021 and the Quarterly Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for the first quarter of 2021 were previously published on the website of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (www.nis.eu) and the website of the Belgrade Stock Exchange (www.belex.rs) and submitted to the Securities Commission of the Republic of Serbia.

Head of

Corporate Affairs Department

Mirjana Stanojevic

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Број (№):85/OD-od/CLXV-1/1

Датум (Date): 28.06.2021

На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка Pursuant to Аrticle 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and

  1. Закона о привредним друштвима (Сл. Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities (Official Гласник РС бр. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Gazette of the Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011 Закон, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018 и 91/2019) и No. 99/2011, No. 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, члана 9. тачка 9.6. подтачка 9 и члана 9 тачке 44/2018, 95/2018 and 91/2019) and Article 9,

9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of Association даљем тексту: Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter referred to as:

Сад) бр. 70/SA-od/XI-10a oд 27.06.2019. године

the Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad), No. 70/SA-

(пречишћени текст), Одбор

директора

НИС

od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated text),

а.д. Нови Сад, на CLXV писаној седници

the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors at

одржаној дана 28.06.2021. године, донео је

CLXV correspondence meeting held on

следећу

28.06.2021, passed the following

О Д Л У К У

DECISION

о разматрању Финансијских извештаја

on reviewing of the Financial Statements

НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 3 месеца 2021.

of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021

године

1. Усвајају се Финансијски извештаји НИС а.д.

1. The Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi

Нови Сад за 3 месеца 2021. године.

Sad for 3 months of 2021 are hereby adopted.

2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Финансијски

2. The Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi

извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 3 месеца

Sad for 3 months of 2021 are enclosed to this

2021. године, који чине њен саставни део.

Decision and constitute its integral part.

3. Ова Одлука ступа на

снагу

даном

3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its

доношења.

passing.

4. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука

4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Rationale

На основу члана 9 тачке 9.6 подтачке 6

Pursuant to Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад, Одбор директора

Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, the

НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио Финансијске

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors reviewed

извештаје НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 3 месеца

the Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for

2021. године па је одлучио као у диспозитиву.

3 months of 2021 and decided as stated in the

Disposition herein.

Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors

________________________

Вадим Јаковљев / Vadim Yakovlev (потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.1

Страна 1 од 2

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Председнику

и

члановима

Одбора 1.

Chairman and members of the NIS j.s.c. Novi

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Sad Board of Directors

2.

Секретару Друштва

2.

Corporate Secretary

3.

Архиви

3.

Archives

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.1

Страна 2 од 2

НИС a.д. Нови Сад / NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Народног фронта 12 / Narodnog fronta 12

ОДБОР ДИРЕКТОРА / BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Број (№):85/OD-od/CLXV-1/2

Датум (Date): 28.06.2021

На основу члана 398. став 1. тачка 6) и тачка Pursuant to Аrticle 398 Paragraph 1 Item 6) and

  1. Закона о привредним друштвима (Сл. Item 17) of Law on Commercial Entities (Official Гласник РС бр. 36/2011, 99/2011, 83/2014 - др. Gazette of the Republic of Serbia No. 36/2011 Закон, 5/2015, 44/2018, 95/2018 и 91/2019) и No. 99/2011, No. 83/2014 - other law, 5/2015, члана 9. тачка 9.6. подтачка 9 и члана 9 тачке 44/2018, 95/2018 and 91/2019) and Article 9,

9.6 подтачке 6 Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад (у Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the Articles of Association даљем тексту: Друштво или НИС а.д. Нови of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad (hereinafter referred to as:

Сад) бр. 70/SA-od/XI-10a oд 27.06.2019. године

the Company or NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad), No. 70/SA-

(пречишћени текст), Одбор

директора

НИС

od/XI-10a dated 27.06.2019 (consolidated text),

а.д. Нови Сад, на CLXV писаној седници

the NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors CLXV

одржаној дана 28.06.2021. године, донео је

correspondence meeting held on 28.06.2021,

следећу

passed the following

О Д Л У К У

DECISION

о разматрању Консолидованих

on reviewing of the Consolidated

финансијских извештаја

Financial Statements of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for

НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 3 месеца 2021.

3 months of 2021

године

1. Усвајају се

Консолидовани финансијски

1. The Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад за 3 месеца

j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021 are hereby

2021. године.

adopted.

2. Уз ову Одлуку прилажу се Консолидовани

2. The Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

финансијски извештаји НИС а.д. Нови Сад

j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021 are

за 3 месеца 2021. године, који чине њен

enclosed to this Decision and constitute its

саставни део.

integral part.

3. Ова Одлука

ступа на

снагу

даном

3. This Decision enters into force on the day of its

доношења.

passing.

4. Ова Одлука биће уписана у Kњигу одлука

4. This Decision shall be entered into the Book of

Друштва.

Decisions of the Company.

Образложење

Rationale

На основу члана 9 тачке 9.6 подтачке 6

Pursuant to Article 9, Item 9.6, Subitem 6 of the

Статута НИС а.д. Нови Сад, Одбор директора

Articles of Association of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad, the

НИС а.д. Нови Сад је размотрио

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Board of Directors reviewed

Консолидоване

финансијске

извештаје

НИС

the Consolidated Financial Statements of NIS

а.д. Нови Сад за 3 месеца 2021. године па је

j.s.c. Novi Sad for 3 months of 2021 and decided

одлучио као у диспозитиву.

as stated in the Disposition herein.

Председник Одбора директора / Chairman of the Board of Directors

________________________

Вадим Јаковљев / Vadim Yakovlev

(потпис и печат) / (signature and seal)

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.1

Страна 1 од 2

Доставити:

To be served to:

1.

Председнику

и

члановима

Одбора 1.

Chairman and members of the NIS j.s.c. Novi

директора НИС а.д. Нови Сад

Sad Board of Directors

2.

Секретару Друштва

2.

Corporate Secretary

3.

Архиви

3.

Archives

SА-10.02.07-008, Верзија 2.1

Страна 2 од 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
