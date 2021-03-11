Naftna Industrija Srbije : Consolidated financial statements for 2020 and independent auditor's report

NIS А.D. - Naftna industrija Srbije

Novi Sad

Consolidated Financial Statements and

Independent Auditor's Report

31 December 2020

Novi Sad, 9 March 2021

This version of the financial statements is a translation from the original, which was prepared in the Serbian language. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation

of information, views or opinions, the original Serbian language version of the document takes precedence over this translation

Contents

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW ON ACCOUNTING OF THE REPUBLIC OF SERBIA

Consolidated balance sheet 1

Consolidated income statement 4

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income 6

Consolidated statement of cash flows 7

Consolidated statement of changes in equity 8

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

1. General information 10 2. Summary of significant accounting policies 10 3 Critical accounting estimates, assumptions and judgments 24 4. Application of new IFRS 28 5. New accounting standards 29 6. Financial risk management 30 7. Segment information 37 8. Intangible assets 41 9. Property, plant and equipment 43 10. Investments in associates and joint venture 48 11. Other long-term financial investments 49 12. Deferred tax assets and liabilities 50 13. Inventory 51 14. Trade receivables 52 15. Other receivables 52 16. Short-term financial investments 52 17. Cash and cash equivalents 52 18. Prepayments and accrued income 53 19. Off-balance sheet assets and liabilities 53 20. Equity 54 21. Long-term provisions 55 22. Long-term liabilities 57 23. Short-term finance liabilities 59 24. Trade payables 59 25. Other short-term liabilities 59 26. Liabilities for other taxes 60 27. Accrued expenses 60 28. Cost of material 60 29. Cost of salaries, fringe benefits and other personal expenses 60 30. Cost of production services 61 31. Non-production expenses 61 32. Finance income 61 33. Finance expense 62 34. Income from valuation of assets at fair value through profit and loss 62 35. Other income 62 36. Other expenses 63 37. Income taxes 63 38. Commitments and contingent liabilities 64 39. Group entities 65 40. Related parties transactions 65 41. Reconciliation trade receivables and trade payables 68 42. Events after the reporting date 68 69 Contact information

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Naftna industrija Srbije a.d., Novi Sad Group

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Naftna industrija Srbije a.d., Novi Sad Group (the "Group"), whose parent entity is Naftna industrija Srbije a.d., Novi Sad, which comprise:

- the consolidated balance sheet as at

31 December 2020;

and, for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020:

- the consolidated income statement; - the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income;

- the consolidated statement of changes in equity; - the consolidated cash flow statement; and - notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (the "consolidated financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the accounting regulations effective in the Republic of Serbia.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Law on Auditing and the Law on Accounting of the Republic of Serbia and applicable auditing standards in the Republic of Serbia. Our responsibilities under those regulations are further described in the Auditor's Responsibility for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants International Code of Ethics for

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. They are the most significant assessed risks of material misstatements, including those due to fraud, described below and we performed appropriate audit procedures to address these

Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the Republic of Serbia and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

matters. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon we have summarised our response to those risks. We do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the following key audit matters:

Impairment of goodwill

As at 31 December 2020, carrying amount of goodwill: RSD 1,322,704 thousand (31 December 2019: RSD 1,354,508 thousand). For the year ended 31 December 2020, impairment losses: RSD 26,506 thousand (2019: RSD 180,004 thousand).

We refer to the consolidated financial statements: Note 8 "Intangible assets", Note 36 "Other expenses", Note 2.8 "Goodwill", Note 2.9 "Intangible assets", Note 3.4 " Impairment of Goodwill".

Key audit matter

Our response

In prior years the Group recognized goodwill on business combinations which as at 31 December 2020 is carried at RSD 1,322,704 thousand. Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the financial reporting standards, goodwill should be tested for impairment on an annual basis or earlier when impairment indications exist. As disclosed in Note 8, based on its current year's test, the Group recognized an impairment loss of RSD 26,506 thousand in respect of goodwill.

The Group monitors goodwill either on individual CGUs or a group of cash generating units ("CGUs"). The recoverable amount of the underlying CGUs is determined by value-in-use calculations which are based on future discounted cash flows. Determination of the recoverable amount requires from the Group to make significant assumptions and judgments, in

In this area, our procedures included, among other things, the following:

- Considering the appropriateness of the Group's value in use model ("impairment model") applied to perform the annual impairment test, against the relevant requirements of the financial reporting standards;

- Evaluation the appropriateness of asset grouping into CGUs, based on our understanding of the Group's operations and business units;

- Evaluating the quality of the Group's forecasting by comparing future projections with the actual outcomes, and also tracing the forecast cash flows in the impairment model to management approved forecasts;

- Assisted by our own valuation specialists:

ii