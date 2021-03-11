Naftna Industrija Srbije : Financial statements for 2020 and independent auditor's report

NIS А.D. - Naftna industrija Srbije

Novi Sad

Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report

31 December 2020

Novi Sad, 9 March 2021

This version of the financial statements is a translation from the original, which was prepared in the Serbian language. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of

information, views or opinions, the original Serbian language version of the document takes precedence over this translation

Contents

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW ON ACCOUNTING OF THE REPUBLIC OF SERBIA

Balance Sheet 1

Income Statement 4

Statement of Other Comprehensive Income 6

Statement of Cash Flows 7

Statement of Changes in Equity 8

Notes to the Financial Statements

1. General Information 10 2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies 10 3 Critical Accounting Estimates, Assumptions and Judgments 23 4. Application of New IFRS 27 5. New Accounting Standards 27 6. Financial Risk Management 28 7. Segment Information 36 8. Intangible Assets 40 9. Property, Plant and Equipment 41 10. Investments in Subsidiary 46 11. Investments in Associates and Joint ventures 46 12. Long-term Investments in Parent and Subsidiaries 47 13. Other Long-Term Financial Investments 48 14. Deferred Tax Assets and Liabilities 48 15. Inventory 49 16. Trade Receivables 50 17. Other Receivables 50 18. Short-term Financial Investments 50 19. Cash And Cash Equivalents 51 20. Prepayments and Accrued income 51 21. Off-balance Sheet Assets and Liabilities 51 22. Share Capital 51 23. Long-term Provisions 52 24. Long-term Liabilities 54 25. Short-term Finance Liabilities 55 26. Trade Payables 55 27. Other Short-term Liabilities 56 28. Liabilities for Other Taxes 56 29. Accrued Expenses 56 30. Cost of Material 56 31. Cost of Salaries, Fringe Benefits and Other Personal Expenses 57 32. Cost of Production Services 57 33. Non-production Costs 57 34. Finance Income 58 35. Finance Expense 58 36. Income from Valuation of Assets at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss 58 37. Other Income 58 38. Other Expenses 59 39. Income Taxes 59 40. Commitments and Contingent Liabilities 60 41. Related Parties Transactions 60 42. Reconciliation of Receivables and Payables 64 43. Events After the Reporting Date 64 65 Contact Information

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Naftna industrija Srbije a.d., Novi Sad

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying separate financial statements of Naftna industrija Srbije a.d., Novi Sad (the

"Company"), which comprise:

- the separate balance sheet as at

31 December 2020;

and, for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020:

-

the separate income statement;

- the separate statement of other comprehensive income;

- the separate statement of changes in equity;

- the separate cash flow statement; and

- notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

(the "separate financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying separate financial statements give a true and fair view of the unconsolidated financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2020, and of its unconsolidated financial performance and its unconsolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the accounting regulations effective in the Republic of Serbia.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Law on Auditing and the Law on Accounting of the Republic of Serbia and applicable auditing standards in the Republic of Serbia. Our responsibilities under those regulations are further described in the Auditor's Responsibility for the audit of the separate financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants International Code of Ethics for Professional

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the separate financial statements of the current period. They are the most significant assessed risks of material misstatements, including those due to fraud, described below and we performed appropriate audit procedures to address these matters. Key

Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the separate financial statements in the Republic of Serbia and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

audit matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the separate financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon we have summarised our response to those risks. We do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the following key audit matters:

Decommissioning and restoration provisions

Accounting policies and financial disclosures with respect to provisions for decommissioning and restoration are disclosed in Notes 2.17, 3.5, 23, 27, 35 and 37 to the separate financial statements.

Carrying amount of decommissioning and restoration provisions as at 31 December 2020: RSD 10,338,464 thousand; New decommissioning provisions and changes in estimates in decommissioning liability amount to RSD 345,084 thousand for the year 2020; Effects of unwinding of discount on decommissioning provision for the year 2020 amount to RSD 88,078 thousand; Income from release of provisions for the year 2020 amount to RSD 695,704 thousand.

Key audit matter

Our response

Decommissioning and restoration provisions represent present value of estimated costs of removal of items of property, plant and equipment at the end of their useful life and restoration of the site (decommission assets). The obligation to remove the assets and to restore the site arises on installation of extraction equipment. Decommission assets are recorded in an amount equal to the estimated provision and depreciated in accordance with the adopted accounting policy. All changes in the decommissioning provision, other than changes resulting from the unwinding of the discount, which are recorded in profit or loss, are added to or deducted from the cost of the related decommission asset in the current period. Once an item of property, plant and equipment has been fully depreciated and the asset has a net carrying amount (gross

In this area, our procedures included, among other things, the following:

- Obtaining understanding of the legal framework relating to the decommissioning and environmental protection and its effect on the Company's present or constructive obligation to decommission assets and to restore the site;

- Evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used against requirements of the relevant reporting framework and industry practice;

- Testing the design and implementation of relevant internal controls over the identified business process for identifying obligating events, measurement and recognition of provision, subsequent

ii