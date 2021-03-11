Log in
NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

(NIIS)
Naftna Industrija Srbije : Financial statements for 2020 and independent auditor's report

03/11/2021 | 11:08am EST
NIS А.D. - Naftna industrija Srbije

Novi Sad

Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report

31 December 2020

Novi Sad, 9 March 2021

This version of the financial statements is a translation from the original, which was prepared in the Serbian language. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of

information, views or opinions, the original Serbian language version of the document takes precedence over this translation

Contents

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW ON ACCOUNTING OF THE REPUBLIC OF SERBIA

Balance Sheet 1

Income Statement 4

Statement of Other Comprehensive Income 6

Statement of Cash Flows 7

Statement of Changes in Equity 8

Notes to the Financial Statements

1.

General Information

10

2.

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

10

3

Critical Accounting Estimates, Assumptions and Judgments

23

4.

Application of New IFRS

27

5.

New Accounting Standards

27

6.

Financial Risk Management

28

7.

Segment Information

36

8.

Intangible Assets

40

9.

Property, Plant and Equipment

41

10.

Investments in Subsidiary

46

11.

Investments in Associates and Joint ventures

46

12.

Long-term Investments in Parent and Subsidiaries

47

13.

Other Long-Term Financial Investments

48

14.

Deferred Tax Assets and Liabilities

48

15.

Inventory

49

16.

Trade Receivables

50

17.

Other Receivables

50

18.

Short-term Financial Investments

50

19.

Cash And Cash Equivalents

51

20.

Prepayments and Accrued income

51

21.

Off-balance Sheet Assets and Liabilities

51

22.

Share Capital

51

23.

Long-term Provisions

52

24.

Long-term Liabilities

54

25.

Short-term Finance Liabilities

55

26.

Trade Payables

55

27.

Other Short-term Liabilities

56

28.

Liabilities for Other Taxes

56

29.

Accrued Expenses

56

30.

Cost of Material

56

31.

Cost of Salaries, Fringe Benefits and Other Personal Expenses

57

32.

Cost of Production Services

57

33.

Non-production Costs

57

34.

Finance Income

58

35.

Finance Expense

58

36.

Income from Valuation of Assets at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss

58

37.

Other Income

58

38.

Other Expenses

59

39.

Income Taxes

59

40.

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

60

41.

Related Parties Transactions

60

42.

Reconciliation of Receivables and Payables

64

43.

Events After the Reporting Date

64

65

Contact Information

kpmg

KPMG d.o.o. Beograd Milutina Milankovića 1J 11070 Belgrade

Tel.: +381 (0)11 20 50 500 Fax: +381 (0)11 20 50 550www.kpmg.com/rs

Serbia

T R A N S L A T I O N

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Naftna industrija Srbije a.d., Novi Sad

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying separate financial statements of Naftna industrija Srbije a.d., Novi Sad (the

"Company"), which comprise:

- the separate balance sheet as at

31 December 2020;

and, for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020:

-

the separate income statement;

  • - the separate statement of other comprehensive income;

  • - the separate statement of changes in equity;

  • - the separate cash flow statement; and

- notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

(the "separate financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying separate financial statements give a true and fair view of the unconsolidated financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2020, and of its unconsolidated financial performance and its unconsolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the accounting regulations effective in the Republic of Serbia.

© 2021 KPMG d.o.o. Beograd, a Serbian limited liability company and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved.

Registration No.: 17148656

Tax Identity No.: 100058593

Bank Acc.: 265-1100310000190-61

kpmg

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Law on Auditing and the Law on Accounting of the Republic of Serbia and applicable auditing standards in the Republic of Serbia. Our responsibilities under those regulations are further described in the Auditor's Responsibility for the audit of the separate financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants International Code of Ethics for Professional

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the separate financial statements of the current period. They are the most significant assessed risks of material misstatements, including those due to fraud, described below and we performed appropriate audit procedures to address these matters. Key

T R A N S L A T I O N

Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the separate financial statements in the Republic of Serbia and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

audit matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the separate financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon we have summarised our response to those risks. We do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the following key audit matters:

Decommissioning and restoration provisions

Accounting policies and financial disclosures with respect to provisions for decommissioning and restoration are disclosed in Notes 2.17, 3.5, 23, 27, 35 and 37 to the separate financial statements.

Carrying amount of decommissioning and restoration provisions as at 31 December 2020: RSD 10,338,464 thousand; New decommissioning provisions and changes in estimates in decommissioning liability amount to RSD 345,084 thousand for the year 2020; Effects of unwinding of discount on decommissioning provision for the year 2020 amount to RSD 88,078 thousand; Income from release of provisions for the year 2020 amount to RSD 695,704 thousand.

Key audit matter

Our response

Decommissioning and restoration provisions represent present value of estimated costs of removal of items of property, plant and equipment at the end of their useful life and restoration of the site (decommission assets). The obligation to remove the assets and to restore the site arises on installation of extraction equipment. Decommission assets are recorded in an amount equal to the estimated provision and depreciated in accordance with the adopted accounting policy. All changes in the decommissioning provision, other than changes resulting from the unwinding of the discount, which are recorded in profit or loss, are added to or deducted from the cost of the related decommission asset in the current period. Once an item of property, plant and equipment has been fully depreciated and the asset has a net carrying amount (gross

In this area, our procedures included, among other things, the following:

  • - Obtaining understanding of the legal framework relating to the decommissioning and environmental protection and its effect on the Company's present or constructive obligation to decommission assets and to restore the site;

  • - Evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used against requirements of the relevant reporting framework and industry practice;

  • - Testing the design and implementation of relevant internal controls over the identified business process for identifying obligating events, measurement and recognition of provision, subsequent

ii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 150 B 1 524 M 1 524 M
Net income 2020 -8 035 M -81,7 M -81,7 M
Net Debt 2020 54 650 M 556 M 556 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 100 B 1 014 M 1 021 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 7 629
Free-Float 100%
Chart NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.
Duration : Period :
Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 676,00 RSD
Last Close Price 615,84 RSD
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kirill Vladimirovich Tyurdenev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vadim Vladislavovich Yakovlev Chairman
Maxim Kozlovsky Deputy CEO, Director-Material & Technical
Vyacheslav Zavgorodniy Deputy CEO, Director-Strategy & Investments
Olga Vysotskaya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.-4.37%1 021
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION45.39%261 502
CHEVRON CORPORATION29.66%214 541
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.36%190 219
BP PLC23.72%88 444
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION23.63%79 010
