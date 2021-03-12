Log in
NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

Naftna Industrija Srbije : NIS awarded for best media communications in 2020

03/12/2021 | 08:51am EST
NIS was the best commercial enterprise in Serbia in terms of its media communications in 2020, found the Новинар - Ваш пријатељ (Journalist is your friend) study held by the Pragma PR agency.

The 19th annual study included 200 journalists from various Serbian media and took place in December and January.

'We are extremely honored by such recognition, and also motivated to keep developing our relations with the media. In its communications with stakeholders, NIS prioritizes transparency, swiftness, and open dialogue. The fact that the journalist community recognized our work during 2020, a year full of unique challenges, confirms that we have chosen the right approach', said Stefan Despotovic, Head of the NIS Public Relations Center.

The study assesses the quality of media communications for various groups: government institutions, political organizations, commercial and non-commercial organizations, politicians, and other public figures. Experts also choose organizations that have the best media communication channels.

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 13:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
