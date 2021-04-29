Log in
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Serbia, Republic of
  4. Belgrade Stock Exchange
  5. Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIIS   RSNISHE79420

NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

(NIIS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Naftna Industrija Srbije : Remark in accordance with article 51 of the Law on Capital Market

04/29/2021 | 03:23am EDT
REMARK

in accordance with Article 51 of the Law on Capital Market

Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2020 was disclosed to the public and submitted to the Securities Commission of Republic of Serbia and to the Belgrade Stock Exchange within the period prescribed in Article 50 of the Law on Capital Market.

On the day of disclosure and submission Annual Report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2020 is not yet adopted by the competent body ie by the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.

Until the day of disclosure and submission of the Annual report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2020, the distribution of profit or covering the loss for 2020 has not been conducted.

After the adoption of the Shareholders Assembly' Decision on the adoption of the Annual report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2020 and the Decision on profit distribution, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad will disclose to the public and submit these decisions within the period prescribed by the law.

CEO

NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Kirill Tyurdenev

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 233 B 2 399 M 2 399 M
Net income 2021 17 609 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2021 64 490 M 664 M 664 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 B 1 038 M 1 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 7 629
Free-Float 100%
Chart NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.
Duration : Period :
Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 676,00 RSD
Last Close Price 620,00 RSD
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kirill Vladimirovich Tyurdenev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vadim Vladislavovich Yakovlev Chairman
Maxim Kozlovsky Deputy CEO, Director-Material & Technical
Vyacheslav Zavgorodniy Deputy CEO, Director-Strategy & Investments
Olga Vysotskaya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.-3.73%1 038
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.98%238 813
CHEVRON CORPORATION24.59%198 012
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.17%169 259
BP PLC19.51%83 311
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.10%74 790
