  Homepage
  Equities
  Serbia, Republic of
  Belgrade Stock Exchange
  Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d.
  News
  7. Summary
    NIIS   RSNISHE79420

NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.

(NIIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Belgrade Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
624.00 RSD    0.00%
10:48aPresident says Serbia can afford alternatives to Russian fuel
RE
08/22NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : NIS pays 5.78 billion Serbian dinars in dividends
PU
08/19NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Notice of dividend payment for 2021
PU
President says Serbia can afford alternatives to Russian fuel

08/29/2022 | 10:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in Belgrade

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said the country's finances were resilient enough to secure alternatives to Russian energy to tackle supply shortages expected over coming months.

The Balkan country is heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas, which have been disrupted following the Ukraine war and the imposition of sanctions on Moscow by the European Union, which Serbia is seeking to join.

Vuciv said Serbia was seeking fuel supplies wherever it could.

"We have to pay the price of the war on European soil," he said, but added the people would not suffer as the nation's financial system could cope.

"We will be taking Iraq (oil), ... I will try to speak with Venezuela as well. We would take from wherever. We are not squeamish," Vucic said.

Serbia also plans to purchase gas from Azerbaijan in 2023 and has increased the amount of gas it holds in storage to the highest level yet.

Vucic said the country has enough gas in storage for 60 days, using domestic facilities and rented storage in neighbouring Hungary https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/serbia-store-gas-hungarian-sites-ahead-winter-2022-05-25/.

"There's already 607 million cubic metres of gas (there), which means if you are consuming it in winter ... you can get ... 10 million cubic metres per day, or over 60 days," he said in an interview in Belgrade.

Serbia also needs to purchase additional coal for its thermal power plants, which provide almost 70% of the country's electricity.

Vucic said Serbia was seeking to buy around 2 million tonnes from as far as China and Indonesia and that it had the money to do so.

Serbia's gross domestic product was expected to grow by around 4% this year, he said.

Inflation, however, is high, largely because of the rise in fuel prices linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, begun on Feb. 24.

The Central Bank said Serbian inflation was 12.8% in July, up from 11.9% in June.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM NEFT 0.61% 390.3 End-of-day quote.-28.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.13% 103.78 Delayed Quote.29.28%
NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D. 0.00% 624 End-of-day quote.0.65%
WTI 3.09% 95.891 Delayed Quote.23.36%
Financials
Sales 2021 295 B 2 515 M 2 515 M
Net income 2021 20 957 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2021 58 689 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,82x
Yield 2021 5,72%
Capitalization 102 B 873 M 873 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 100%
Chart NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.
Duration : Period :
Naftna Industrija Srbije a.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 624,00 RSD
Average target price 686,00 RSD
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
Managers and Directors
Kirill Vladimirovich Tyurdenev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vadim Vladislavovich Yakovlev Chairman
Maxim Kozlovsky Deputy CEO, Director-Material & Technical
Vyacheslav Zavgorodniy Deputy CEO, Director-Strategy & Investments
Olga Vysotskaya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE A.D.0.65%867
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION59.94%407 887
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.25%319 864
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.55%208 150
BP PLC38.52%101 104
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.23%71 520