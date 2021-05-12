NagaCorp : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - REOPENING OF BUSINESSES FOR THE CDFG STORE LOCATED AT NAGACITY WALK

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NAGACORP LTD.

金界控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3918)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

REOPENING OF BUSINESSES FOR THE CDFG STORE

LOCATED AT NAGACITY WALK

The board of directors (the "Board") of NagaCorp Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, according to Decision No. 100/21 dated 5 May 2021 on Administrative Measures for Phnom Penh Capital for 7 days from 6 May to 12 May 2021 issued by Phnom Penh City Hall, all businesses which are located in the yellow zone can be resumed to reopen in Phnom Penh, except for schools (including public and private vocational training school), nightclub such as karaoke, bars, discos, beer gardens, restaurants, amusement parks, massage, liquor shops, movie theatres, art theatres, museums, fitness clubs and sports centre.

Since NagaWorld Complex is situated in the yellow zone designated by the relevant authorities, the Company has been informed by China Duty Free Group ("CDFG") that it will reopen its duty-free store located at NagaCity Walk starting from 13 May 2021. It is noted that CDFG has already informed both the administration of Phnom Penh and the Chamkamorn district officer in relation to the abovementioned store reopening. In order to comply with the relevant laws and rules, CDFG will strictly follow the rules of COVID-19 measures imposed by the Cambodian Ministry of Health and will adopt the following precautionary and preventive measures for the purpose of its duty free store reopening at NagaCity Walk, e.g. all staffs and visitors are required to have their body temperature checked before entering into the store, they must wear protective masks and keep social distance in the store and the area of store must be disinfected regularly.

As at the date of this announcement, except for CDFG's store reopening at NagaCity Walk on 13 May 2021, the rest of the space at NagaWorld Complex have not been reopened yet.