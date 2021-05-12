Log in
NAGACORP LTD.

NagaCorp : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - REOPENING OF BUSINESSES FOR THE CDFG STORE LOCATED AT NAGACITY WALK

05/12/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NAGACORP LTD.

金界控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3918)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

REOPENING OF BUSINESSES FOR THE CDFG STORE

LOCATED AT NAGACITY WALK

The board of directors (the "Board") of NagaCorp Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, according to Decision No. 100/21 dated 5 May 2021 on Administrative Measures for Phnom Penh Capital for 7 days from 6 May to 12 May 2021 issued by Phnom Penh City Hall, all businesses which are located in the yellow zone can be resumed to reopen in Phnom Penh, except for schools (including public and private vocational training school), nightclub such as karaoke, bars, discos, beer gardens, restaurants, amusement parks, massage, liquor shops, movie theatres, art theatres, museums, fitness clubs and sports centre.

Since NagaWorld Complex is situated in the yellow zone designated by the relevant authorities, the Company has been informed by China Duty Free Group ("CDFG") that it will reopen its duty-free store located at NagaCity Walk starting from 13 May 2021. It is noted that CDFG has already informed both the administration of Phnom Penh and the Chamkamorn district officer in relation to the abovementioned store reopening. In order to comply with the relevant laws and rules, CDFG will strictly follow the rules of COVID-19 measures imposed by the Cambodian Ministry of Health and will adopt the following precautionary and preventive measures for the purpose of its duty free store reopening at NagaCity Walk, e.g. all staffs and visitors are required to have their body temperature checked before entering into the store, they must wear protective masks and keep social distance in the store and the area of store must be disinfected regularly.

As at the date of this announcement, except for CDFG's store reopening at NagaCity Walk on 13 May 2021, the rest of the space at NagaWorld Complex have not been reopened yet.

DISCLAIMER

This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company to provide shareholders and potential investors of the Company with a business update. The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary information currently available to the Company and the information contained in this announcement may be subject to change.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

NagaCorp Ltd.

Lam Yi Lin

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Tan Sri Dr Chen Lip Keong, Philip Lee Wai Tuck and Chen Yiy Fon

Non-executive Director

Timothy Patrick McNally

Independent Non-executive Directors

Lim Mun Kee, Michael Lai Kai Jin and Leong Choong Wah

This announcement is published on the Company's website at www.nagacorp.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Disclaimer

Nagacorp Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
07:38aNAGACORP  : Voluntary announcement - reopening of businesses for the cdfg store ..
PU
05/11NAGACORP  : China Duty Free Group to Reopen Store at NagaCorp's Shopping Mall in..
MT
05/06BEVERLY JCG  : Units to Set Up Dental Clinics in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, Mala..
MT
04/19NAGACORP  : Proposals for payment of final dividend general mandates to issue sh..
PU
04/19NAGACORP  : Form of proxy annual general meeting
PU
04/05NAGACORP  : Books $73 Million in Q1 Gaming Revenue
MT
04/01NAGACORP  : Voluntary announcement - unaudited operational highlights (gaming) f..
PU
03/09NAGACORP  : NagaWorld Kind Hearts ESG initiatives honoured with 4 Stevie® Awards..
AQ
03/08NAGACORP  : Posts Lower Profit, Revenue in 2020 as Pandemic Shuts Casinos
MT
03/01NAGACORP  : Shares Tumble 9% on Suspended Operations of Cambodian Casino Due to ..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 272 M - -
Net income 2021 301 M - -
Net Debt 2021 97,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 4 404 M 4 404 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 8 371
Free-Float 32,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lip Keong Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sean Czoon Tan Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Timothy Patrick McNally Chairman
Mun Kee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Jin Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAGACORP LTD.-22.05%4 404
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED10.71%36 599
SANDS CHINA LTD.1.47%35 633
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB63.70%34 944
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-6.83%33 145
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.35.68%21 031