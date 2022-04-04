Log in
    7447   JP3647000003

NAGAILEBEN CO., LTD.

(7447)
  Report
Nagaileben : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022

04/04/2022
Document and entity information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Target for briefing of quarterly results

2022-04-04 NAGAILEBEN Co.,Ltd.

7447https://www.nagaileben.co.jp/

true true

-

true truetrue

2

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

-3.1 14.4

Net sales % change Operating profit

7,817 8,069

2,035 2,275

Operating profit % change Ordinary profit

-10.5 30.8

Ordinary profit % change

2,084 2,322

-10.3 29.5

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,433 1,595

Profit attributable to owners of parent % change

-10.1 29.1

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

1,315 1,707

Change in comprehensive income Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

-

Aug 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

45,529

46,428

Net assets

41,351

42,029

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

90.8

90.5

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner's equity

41,351

42,029

-

Diluted earnings per share (Yen) Note to consolidated operating resultsNote to operating results

2020

2022

2021

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

-23.0 43.3

43.63 48.57

29

31

Feb 2022

29

2020

31

Note to financial positions 2022

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Feb 2022

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2022

Feb 2022

Aug 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

  • First quarter

    Result

    -

    -

  • Second quarterResult 0.00 0.00

  • Third quarter

Result Forecast Upper Lower Year end

- - - -

Result 60.00

Forecast 60.00

Upper

Lower Annual

- -Result 60.00

Forecast 60.00

Upper

Lower

- -

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

2022

Title for forecastsPreamble to consolidated forecasts

2021 2022

31

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast Upper Lower % change

17,700

- -Forecast 0.8

Upper

Lower Operating profit

Operating profit

- -Forecast 5,013

Upper

Lower % change

- -Forecast -3.8

Upper

Lower Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

- -Forecast 5,090

Upper

Lower % change

- -Forecast -4.1

Upper

Lower

Profit attributable to owners of parent

- -

Profit attributable to owners of parentForecast 3,700

Upper

Lower % change

- -Forecast 1.5

Upper

Lower

- -

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)Forecast 113.26

Upper

Lower

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

- -

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

true

Note to consolidated forecasts

29 31

2020

2022

Note to forecasts

2021

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Feb 2022

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

- -

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Feb 2022

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement

Feb 2022

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

true

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NAGAILEBEN Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 900 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2022 3 640 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 65 041 M 530 M 530 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 518
Free-Float 57,0%
Technical analysis trends NAGAILEBEN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 979,00 JPY
Average target price 2 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Sawanobori Representative Director & Vice President
Katsuji Asai Director & General Manager-Operations
Takeshi Tokue General Manager-Administration
Kouichi Shiromi Independent Outside Director
Kota Mishima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAGAILEBEN CO., LTD.-12.59%530
COLOPLAST A/S-10.21%32 579
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-13.67%4 849
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-11.34%4 120
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.56%3 969
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-20.85%3 896