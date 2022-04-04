Nagaileben : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022

Document and entity information

Company information

FASF member mark true

Target for briefing of quarterly results

Stock exchange listings

Company information

Aug 2022 - - - - - - - - - Nagoya Premire - Nagoya Main - Nagoya Next - Nagoya Others - Sapporo - Sapporo - Sapporo Ambitious - Sapporo Others - Fukuoka - Fukuoka - Fukuoka Q-Board - Fukuoka Others - Phoenix - Japan Securities Dealers Association - Business category General Business Specific Business - Fiscal Year End 2022-08-31 Quarterly period Feb 2022

Document name

Filing date

Company name

Securities code

URL

Representative

Title

Name

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel 03-5289-8200 Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) 2022-04-11

Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

Tokyo

Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo

Prime Standard Growth

1st section

2nd section

Mothers JASDAQTokyo PRO MarketTokyo NagoyaOthers

2022-04-04 NAGAILEBEN Co.,Ltd.

7447https://www.nagaileben.co.jp/

true true

-

true truetrue

2

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

-3.1 14.4

Net sales % change Operating profit

7,817 8,069

2,035 2,275

Operating profit % change Ordinary profit

-10.5 30.8

Ordinary profit % change

2,084 2,322

-10.3 29.5

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,433 1,595

Profit attributable to owners of parent % change

-10.1 29.1

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income 1,315 1,707

Change in comprehensive income Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

- Aug 2021 Quarterly financial positions Quarterly financial positions Consolidated financial positions Total assets 45,529 46,428 Net assets 41,351 42,029 Capital adequacy ratio (%) 90.8 90.5 Note to consolidated financial positions Owner's equity 41,351 42,029 -

Diluted earnings per share (Yen) Note to consolidated operating resultsNote to operating results

2020

2022

2021

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

-23.0 43.3

43.63 48.57

29

31

Feb 2022

29 2020 31 Note to financial positions 2022

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Feb 2022

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2022

Feb 2022

Aug 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter Result - -

Second quarterResult 0.00 0.00

Third quarter

Result Forecast Upper Lower Year end

- - - -

Result 60.00

Forecast 60.00

Upper

Lower Annual

- -Result 60.00

Forecast 60.00

Upper

Lower

- -

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

2022

Title for forecastsPreamble to consolidated forecasts

2021 2022

31

Preamble to forecasts -

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast Upper Lower % change

17,700

- -Forecast 0.8

Upper

Lower Operating profit

Operating profit

- -Forecast 5,013

Upper

Lower % change

- -Forecast -3.8

Upper

Lower Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

- -Forecast 5,090

Upper

Lower % change

- -Forecast -4.1

Upper

Lower

Profit attributable to owners of parent

- -

Profit attributable to owners of parentForecast 3,700

Upper

Lower % change

- -Forecast 1.5

Upper

Lower

- -

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)Forecast 113.26

Upper

Lower

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

- -

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

true

Note to consolidated forecasts

29 31

2020

2022

Note to forecasts

2021

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Feb 2022

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

- -

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Feb 2022

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements -

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements -

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement

Feb 2022

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement