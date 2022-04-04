Nagaileben : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022

Document and entity information
Target for briefing of quarterly results
Company information
Aug 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nagoya Premire
-
Nagoya Main
-
Nagoya Next
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Phoenix
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Business category
General Business
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2022-08-31
Quarterly period
Feb 2022
Document name
Filing date
Company name
Securities code
URL
Representative
Title
Name
Inquiries
Title
Name
Tel 03-5289-8200 Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) 2022-04-11
Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting
Convening briefing of quarterly results
Note to fraction processing method
Tokyo
Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo
Prime Standard Growth
Mothers JASDAQTokyo PRO MarketTokyo NagoyaOthers
2022-04-04 NAGAILEBEN Co.,Ltd.
7447https://www.nagaileben.co.jp/
true true
-
true truetrue
2
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Feb 2022
Feb 2021
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales % change Operating profit
7,817 8,069
Operating profit % change Ordinary profit
-10.5 30.8
Ordinary profit % change
2,084 2,322
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent % change
-10.1 29.1
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
1,315 1,707
Change in comprehensive income Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
-
Aug 2021
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
45,529
46,428
Net assets
41,351
42,029
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
90.8
90.5
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner's equity
41,351
42,029
-
Diluted earnings per share (Yen) Note to consolidated operating resultsNote to operating results
2020
2022
2021
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
-23.0 43.3
43.63 48.57
29
31
Feb 2022
29
2020
31
Note to financial positions 2022
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Feb 2022
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Aug 2022
Feb 2022
Aug 2021
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Result Forecast Upper Lower Year end
- - - -
Result 60.00
Upper
Lower Annual
- -Result 60.00
Forecast 60.00
Upper
Lower
- -
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Aug 2022
Quarterly forecasts
2022
Title for forecastsPreamble to consolidated forecasts
2021 2022
31
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast Upper Lower % change
17,700
- -Forecast 0.8
Upper
Lower Operating profit
Operating profit
- -Forecast 5,013
Upper
Lower % change
- -Forecast -3.8
Upper
Lower Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
- -Forecast 5,090
Upper
Lower % change
- -Forecast -4.1
Upper
Lower
Profit attributable to owners of parent
- -
Profit attributable to owners of parentForecast 3,700
Upper
Lower % change
- -Forecast 1.5
Upper
Lower
- -
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)Forecast 113.26
Upper
Lower
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
- -
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
true
Note to consolidated forecasts
29 31
2020
2022
Note to forecasts
2021
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Feb 2022
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
- -
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Feb 2022
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
-
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
-
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement
Feb 2022
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
true
