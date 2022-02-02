Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Nagambie Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    NAG   AU000000NAG3

NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED

(NAG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nagambie Resources : Proposed issue of securities - NAG

02/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

2/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

NAG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

149,979,703

+Record date

24/1/2022

Offer closing date

24/2/2022

+Issue date

28/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

42111587163

1.3

ASX issuer code

NAG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions



4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued



ASX +security code and description

NAG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?



No

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

NAG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted



149,979,703

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)



Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 1,000

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

a whole number of multiple of $1,000

Offer price details



Has the offer price been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer

What is the offer price per

be made?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05300

Oversubscription & Scale back details



Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

NAG reserves the right to scale back applications for Shares under the SPP at its discretion. If there is a

scale back, a proportionate refund will be paid by NAG to Eligible Shareholders shortly after the Closing

Date or the date upon which the Closing Date is extended. Interest will not be paid on any money

refunded.



Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Part 4C - Timetable

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

25/1/2022

4C.2 +Record date

24/1/2022



4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

28/1/2022

4C.4 Offer open date 28/1/2022

4C.5 Offer closing date 24/2/2022

4C.7 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +security purchase plan offer

28/2/2022

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nagambie Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
