Nagambie Resources : Proposed issue of securities - NAG
02/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
2/2/2022
The Proposed issue is:
An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
NAG
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
149,979,703
+Record date
24/1/2022
Offer closing date
24/2/2022
+Issue date
28/2/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of +Entity
NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
42111587163
1.3
ASX issuer code
NAG
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
2/2/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan
Part 4A - Conditions
For personal use only
4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Part 4B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued
only
ASX +security code and description
NAG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Will the proposed issue of this
+security include an offer of
attaching +securities?
use
No
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
NAG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued
if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted
personal
149,979,703
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum
number of +securities being received or a minimum amount
being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?
No
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum
number of +securities being received or a maximum amount
being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?
No
Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for
a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum
acceptance condition)?
Yes
Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
Dollar based ($)
For
Please enter the minimum acceptance value
$ 1,000
Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer
for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum
acceptance condition)?
Yes
Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
Dollar based ($)
Please enter the maximum acceptance value
$ 30,000
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value
a whole number of multiple of $1,000
Offer price details
only
Has the offer price been determined?
Yes
In what currency will the offer
What is the offer price per
be made?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.05300
Oversubscription & Scale back details
use
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
Yes
Describe the scale back arrangements
NAG reserves the right to scale back applications for Shares under the SPP at its discretion. If there is a
scale back, a proportionate refund will be paid by NAG to Eligible Shareholders shortly after the Closing
Date or the date upon which the Closing Date is extended. Interest will not be paid on any money
refunded.
personal
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class?
Yes
Part 4C - Timetable
4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan
25/1/2022
4C.2 +Record date
24/1/2022
For
4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors
28/1/2022
4C.4 Offer open date 28/1/2022
4C.5 Offer closing date 24/2/2022
4C.7 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +security purchase plan offer
28/2/2022
Proposed issue of securities
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nagambie Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:48:01 UTC.