NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LTD    NAG   AU000000NAG3

NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LTD

(NAG)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nagambie Resources : Appendix 5B

11/01/2020 | 07:50am EST

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Nagambie Resources Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

42 111 587 163

30 September 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

25

25

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation (if expensed)

-

-

(b)

development & rehabilitation

(12)

(12)

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(24)

(24)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(104)

(104)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(122)

(122)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(237)

(237)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)

(105)

(105)

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

222

222

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

117

117

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of equity securities

-

-

(excluding convertible debt securities)

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

-

-

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

100

100

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(34)

(34)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

66

66

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

784

784

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(237)

(237)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

117

117

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

66

66

(item 3.10 above)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

-

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

730

730

period

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

34

72

5.2

Call deposits

137

153

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (Tenement bonds)

559

559

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

730

784

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

11

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

400

400

-

-

-

-

400

400

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

The above unsecured at call facility is provided by a shareholder at an interest rate of 10% per annum.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

237

8.2

Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d))

105

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

342

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

730

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

730

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by

2.1

Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: Yes

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: The company holds listed securities with a market value of A$3.677m at 30 September 2020. Securities to the value of A$0.766m are available for sale in the quarter ended 31 December 2020.

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: Yes, the company expects to be able to continue to operate on a going concern basis.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nagambie Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 12:49:03 UTC

Managers
NameTitle
James C. Earle Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ward Trumbull Executive Chairman
Alfonso M. G. Grillo Non-Executive Director & Secretary
Gary Davison Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LTD0.00%0
NEWMONT CORPORATION44.63%50 483
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION47.68%47 597
POLYUS119.05%26 548
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.58.23%20 643
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED28.70%19 216
